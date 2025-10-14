The Great Shake Out is COMING!

On October 16, 2025 at 10:16am, millions of people will participate in Great Shake Out Earthquake Drills by practicing Drop, Cover, and Hold On, or other protective actions that reduce earthquake injuries. Many people and organizations will also practice other aspects of their emergency plans.

Join us on c895 Mornings on October 16th as Drew Bailey plays shake, earthquake and tsunami themed songs as requested by you! Comment at the bottom of this post for a song that you think should be added to the Great Washington ShakeOut playlist and listen on Thursday hear if your track makes the cut! We will also be featuring interviews, emergency preparedness tips and more!

You can participate in the Great Washington ShakeOut by registering now: ShakeOut.org!