c895’s Halloween Party 2025!

Double, double, strikes and trouble! ️

Join us on Thursday, October 30, as we’re conjuring up an early Halloween night of skating spells and bowling thrills for c895’s Halloween Party at Lynnwood Bowl and Skate! Presented by Elemental Cremation and Burial!

From 6-9pm, you’ll glide across the rink next to your fellow ghosts, aim for strikes in our spooky bowling lanes, and let the music keep you moving like a monster on the loose. The event will feature DJs DDOUBLEJAY, LowkeyDinTheHouse and Grandmixer GMS!

Costumes are highly encouraged because, after all, it’s not every day you get to skate next to witches, ghosts, and creatures of the night!

Tickets are $18 per activity (skating and/or bowling) for adults and we have a special price for ghouls under 13 with tickets priced at $13.13 for either skating or bowling! You can of course do both, just pick one ticket for skating and one for bowling!

Get your gourd-geous tickets HERE!

What’s brewing at c895’s Halloween Party on 10/30:

Spooky roller skating for 2 skate times*

Bewitched bowling under a cosmic setting for 2 different bowling times**

Ghoulish grooves from our DJs all night long!

Bring your broomsticks, lace up those skates, and get ready to roll into the most frightfully fun Halloween party in town!

A big thanks to our sponsor Elemental Cremation & Burial: supporting the community from rave to grave!

NOTE: If you wish to have an entire bowling lane to yourself, you must purchase all 5 seats.

* Skate times:

6:30 – 8:30 pm (ALL AGES)

9 – 11 pm (18+ Only)

** Bowl Times:

6:30 – 8:30 (ALL AGES)

9 – 11 pm (ALL AGES)