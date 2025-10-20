InterviewsOn The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge October 19 2025

DJ Zuul
October 20, 2025
Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy

DJ Zuul plays new stuff until he doesn’t – Hour 1
Azam Ali Synesthesia Synesthesia COP International 2025 04:10
Pygmy Children I Have No Name (Slipjoint Remix by George Hagegeorge) I Have No Name Re:Mission Entertainment 2025 04:04
Blush Response Violent Cycle Violent Cycle Artoffact 2025 04:27
Mega Drive Dead Cell Dead Cell Self 2025 04:26
A Perfect Error Everything It Shuts Down Time Machines Re:Mission Entertainment 2025 03:38
My Love Kills Absolution Mors Nobis Progress 2025 04:45
Xotox Hellevuur (Main) Partikel Infacted 2025 05:12
SIVERNOT Последняя встреча Меланхолия Untitled Burial 2025 03:34
Spark! Sanningen Cirkeln är sluten Progress Productions 2025 03:00
TVAM Psychic Data Psychic Data Self 2018 07:11
Sleepthief The Chauffeur (feat. Kirsty Hawkshaw) The Dawnseeker (Expanded Version) Neurodisc 2006 04:51
Curve The Colour Hurts Pubic Fruit Anxious 1992 04:35
The Bad Dreamers Hit Me Harder Songs About People Including Myself Retrosynth Records 2018 05:09
Brittany Bindrim Hearsay Velella Velella Metropolis 2024 04:14

DJ Paradigm Lost with an all-2025 set – Hour 2

spankthenun The Shattered Veil 3:01 Words of Mass Destruction 2025 3:01
A Perfect Error Pieces 5:17 Re:Mission Entertainment 2025 5:17
Luci Ferrum Сrush 3:03 Dark Voltage 2025 3:03
HARLEM electronics Sleuth 3:14 VEYL 2025 3:14
RINA PAVAR fear of knowing 4:09 Cold Transmission Music 2025 4:09
80s Wife Monochrome Command (Reaction mix) 3:38 Self-released 2025 3:38
SIERRA VEINS My Poison 3:29 Bloodblast 2025 3:29
Club Crimson Room Can You Feel It 3:35 Self-released 2025 3:35
Mindless Faith Crash the Gates (budget cut) 2:50 AlterCulture Records 2025 2:50
FRONTAL BOUNDARY Faith (club mix) 3:31 Re:Mission Entertainment 2025 3:31
Die Sexual Tremble For Me (Harlander Hack) 6:10 Pylon Records 2025 6:10
NECRØ Into Oblivion (Madd Rod & Radondo Remix) 6:10 Cold Transmission Music 2025 6:10
Corppo Alto voltaje 4:49 Self-released 2025 4:49
BIGOD 20 Body To Body (DSTRTD SGNL MIX) 4:40 Infacted Records 2025 4:40
Anomalie Magnetique La Vie C’est Fantastique 6:25 Nein Records 2025 6:25

DJ Drew – Monday Hour 1
KMFDM A DUB AGAINST WAR IN DUB Metropolis Records 2020
Grimes 4ÆM Miss Anthropocene 4AD 2020
Einstürzende Neubauten The Garden Ende neu Potomak 1996
Snog Hey, Christian God Sixteen Easy Tunes For The End Times Metropolis Records 2005
Underworld Underneath the Radar Underneath The Radar Rhino/Elektra 1988
Aesthetic Perfection The Ones – 2024 Remaster A Violent Emotion Close to Human Music 2024
Nine Inch Nails Only With Teeth Nothing 2005
Night Club Show It 2 Me Requiem for Romance Gato Blanco 2016
Suicide Commando Bind Torture Kill – DJD UnExtended Torture X.20 (1986 >>>>> 2006) Dependent 2007
Suicide Commando Hellraiser (VNV Nation Remix) Hellraiser Metropolis Records 2000
VNV Nation Beloved Futureperfect Anachron Sounds 2002
Depeche Mode Policy of Truth [Kernfusion Mix] Kernfusion 18 Venusnote Ltd. 2019

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

