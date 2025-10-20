On the Edge October 19 2025

Presented by listeners like YOU
DJ Zuul plays new stuff until he doesn’t – Hour 1
|Azam Ali
|Synesthesia
|Synesthesia
|COP International
|2025
|04:10
|Pygmy Children
|I Have No Name (Slipjoint Remix by George Hagegeorge)
|I Have No Name
|Re:Mission Entertainment
|2025
|04:04
|Blush Response
|Violent Cycle
|Violent Cycle
|Artoffact
|2025
|04:27
|Mega Drive
|Dead Cell
|Dead Cell
|Self
|2025
|04:26
|A Perfect Error
|Everything It Shuts Down
|Time Machines
|Re:Mission Entertainment
|2025
|03:38
|My Love Kills
|Absolution
|Mors Nobis
|Progress
|2025
|04:45
|Xotox
|Hellevuur (Main)
|Partikel
|Infacted
|2025
|05:12
|SIVERNOT
|Последняя встреча
|Меланхолия
|Untitled Burial
|2025
|03:34
|Spark!
|Sanningen
|Cirkeln är sluten
|Progress Productions
|2025
|03:00
|TVAM
|Psychic Data
|Psychic Data
|Self
|2018
|07:11
|Sleepthief
|The Chauffeur (feat. Kirsty Hawkshaw)
|The Dawnseeker (Expanded Version)
|Neurodisc
|2006
|04:51
|Curve
|The Colour Hurts
|Pubic Fruit
|Anxious
|1992
|04:35
|The Bad Dreamers
|Hit Me Harder
|Songs About People Including Myself
|Retrosynth Records
|2018
|05:09
|Brittany Bindrim
|Hearsay
|Velella Velella
|Metropolis
|2024
|04:14
DJ Paradigm Lost with an all-2025 set – Hour 2
DJ Drew – Monday Hour 1
|KMFDM
|A DUB AGAINST WAR
|IN DUB
|Metropolis Records
|2020
|Grimes
|4ÆM
|Miss Anthropocene
|4AD
|2020
|Einstürzende Neubauten
|The Garden
|Ende neu
|Potomak
|1996
|Snog
|Hey, Christian God
|Sixteen Easy Tunes For The End Times
|Metropolis Records
|2005
|Underworld
|Underneath the Radar
|Underneath The Radar
|Rhino/Elektra
|1988
|Aesthetic Perfection
|The Ones – 2024 Remaster
|A Violent Emotion
|Close to Human Music
|2024
|Nine Inch Nails
|Only
|With Teeth
|Nothing
|2005
|Night Club
|Show It 2 Me
|Requiem for Romance
|Gato Blanco
|2016
|Suicide Commando
|Bind Torture Kill – DJD UnExtended Torture
|X.20 (1986 >>>>> 2006)
|Dependent
|2007
|Suicide Commando
|Hellraiser (VNV Nation Remix)
|Hellraiser
|Metropolis Records
|2000
|VNV Nation
|Beloved
|Futureperfect
|Anachron Sounds
|2002
|Depeche Mode
|Policy of Truth [Kernfusion Mix]
|Kernfusion 18
|Venusnote Ltd.
|2019
