On the Edge October 26 2025

Presented by listeners like YOU
We get it. 10pm to 1am is rough on a school night. We gotchoo, boo. Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on Facebook , Discord
and now SUBSTACK
DJ Zuul Hour 1
|Pygmy Children
|Signal Uknown (Fermion Remix)
|Signal Unknown
|Re:Mission
|2025
|04:52
|Fix8:Sëd8
|Tyrants (Ner\Ogris Remix)
|The Unborn
|Dependent
|2025
|06:06
|Lost Signal
|Entropy (genCAB Remix)
|Not The End of Me
|Metropolis
|2025
|04:49
|Bill Leeb
|Neuromotive (Sehr Geil Two Mix by Rhys Fulber)
|Machine Vision
|Artoffact
|2025
|05:10
|NNHMN
|Maybe Late
|Opera of Lust & The Art of Sorrow, Pt. 1
|Self
|2025
|04:32
|SIVERNOT
|Кости
|Introspekcija
|Untitled Burial
|2025
|04:40
|yyycry
|Cold
|Cold
|Untitled Burial
|2025
|03:54
|Dawn of Ashes
|Throne of Misanthropy
|Infecting The Scars
|Metropolis
|2025
|06:54
|Rotoskop
|Birthschoolworkdeath
|Passive Aggressive
|Infacted
|2025
|04:01
|Fermion
|Enmity
|Conflicted
|Re:Mission
|2025
|04:42
|Metamorph
|Haunted Hearts (Dance Mix)
|Haunted Hearts (Dance Mix)
|Distortion
|2025
|02:45
|Johnny Tupolev
|Joy Of Not Knowing
|The Best Unknown
|Cop International
|2025
|03:18
|Carrellee
|Mirror (Inhalt Remix)
|Mirror (Inhalt Remix)
|Self
|2025
|04:43
|Clan Of Xymox
|Lovers (HANTE. Remix)
|Lovers
|Metropolis
|2020
|04:59
DJ Paradigm Lost Hour 2
DJ Drew – Monday Hour 1
|KMFDM
|A DUB AGAINST WAR
|IN DUB
|Metropolis Records
|2020
|05:59
|Grimes
|4ÆM
|Miss Anthropocene (Deluxe Edition)
|4AD
|2020
|04:31
|Einstürzende Neubauten
|The Garden
|Ende neu
|Potomak
|1996
|05:11
|Snog
|Hey, Christian God
|Sixteen Easy Tunes For The End Times
|Metropolis Records
|2006
|04:40
|Underworld
|Underneath the Radar
|Underneath The Radar
|Rhino/Elektra
|1988
|06:07
|Aesthetic Perfection
|The Ones – 2024 Remaster
|A Violent Emotion (Deluxe Edition 2024)
|Close to Human Music (under license from Bractune Records)
|2024
|06:20
|Nine Inch Nails
|Only
|With Teeth
|Nothing
|2005
|04:23
|Night Club
|Show It 2 Me
|Requiem for Romance
|Gato Blanco
|2016
|04:08
|Suicide Commando
|Bind Torture Kill – Extended Torture
|X.20 (1986 >>>>> 2006)
|Dependent
|2007
|06:35
|Suicide Commando
|Hellraiser (VNV Nation Remix)
|Hellraiser
|Metropolis Records
|2000
|06:44
|VNV Nation
|Beloved
|Futureperfect
|Anachron Sounds
|2002
|07:24
|Depeche Mode
|Policy of Truth
|Violator (Deluxe)
|Venusnote Ltd.
|1990
|04:55
Click Here to sign up for playlists
Add comment