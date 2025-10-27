InterviewsOn The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge October 26 2025

DJ Zuul
October 27, 2025
3 min read
Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy

Presented by listeners like YOU

We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on  Facebook , Discord 

and now SUBSTACK

 

DJ Zuul Hour 1
Pygmy Children Signal Uknown (Fermion Remix) Signal Unknown Re:Mission 2025 04:52
Fix8:Sëd8 Tyrants (Ner\Ogris Remix) The Unborn Dependent 2025 06:06
Lost Signal Entropy (genCAB Remix) Not The End of Me Metropolis 2025 04:49
Bill Leeb Neuromotive (Sehr Geil Two Mix by Rhys Fulber) Machine Vision Artoffact 2025 05:10
NNHMN Maybe Late Opera of Lust & The Art of Sorrow, Pt. 1 Self 2025 04:32
SIVERNOT Кости Introspekcija Untitled Burial 2025 04:40
yyycry Cold Cold Untitled Burial 2025 03:54
Dawn of Ashes Throne of Misanthropy Infecting The Scars Metropolis 2025 06:54
Rotoskop Birthschoolworkdeath Passive Aggressive Infacted 2025 04:01
Fermion Enmity Conflicted Re:Mission 2025 04:42
Metamorph Haunted Hearts (Dance Mix) Haunted Hearts (Dance Mix) Distortion 2025 02:45
Johnny Tupolev Joy Of Not Knowing The Best Unknown Cop International 2025 03:18
Carrellee Mirror (Inhalt Remix) Mirror (Inhalt Remix) Self 2025 04:43
Clan Of Xymox Lovers (HANTE. Remix) Lovers Metropolis 2020 04:59

DJ Paradigm Lost Hour 2
SIERRA VEINS and Ghost Dance Memory Cells (with Ghost Dance) In The Name Of Blood No Shark Productions 2025 3:59
Nuxx Vomica FTEV (Confines Remix) Synthicide 2024 4:36
Spammerheads Aftermath The Mire Chronicles Soil Records 2025 6:04
Sleek Teeth The River 2852849 Records DK2 2025 3:48
FORCE FACTOR TRK1 INTERNATIONAL EBM DAY 24.2.25 DSBP Records 2025 3:42
Lucifer’s Aid Coming Back Enter and Exit Progress Productions 2025 3:28
ESA Something for the Horsemen (Censored Version) Sounds for your Happiness Negative Gain Productions 2025 4:51
40 Octaves Below Don’t Go Don’t Go Itsalive Network Enterprises 2025 3:14
spankthenun Corruption is Purity The Order: The Tenets Of Initiation Words of Mass Destruction 2025 4:43
Skull Cultist Mover (feat. Eva X) HARDCORE RITUALS Vorpal Goat Studio 2024 4:55
TeknoVore Liminal Space (Slighter Remix) Liminal Space Self-Released 2025 5:21
Simon Carter Simon (Terrible) Complete and Utter Simon Self-Released 2023 4:57
Asphodel Ivory Eclipse Eclipse Lukotyk Records 2025 4:12
RIOTLEGION Never Look Back Take It All Self-Released 2025 4:07

DJ Drew – Monday Hour 1

Table with 6 columns and 12 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
KMFDM A DUB AGAINST WAR IN DUB Metropolis Records 2020 05:59
Grimes 4ÆM Miss Anthropocene (Deluxe Edition) 4AD 2020 04:31
Einstürzende Neubauten The Garden Ende neu Potomak 1996 05:11
Snog Hey, Christian God Sixteen Easy Tunes For The End Times Metropolis Records 2006 04:40
Underworld Underneath the Radar Underneath The Radar Rhino/Elektra 1988 06:07
Aesthetic Perfection The Ones – 2024 Remaster A Violent Emotion (Deluxe Edition 2024) Close to Human Music (under license from Bractune Records) 2024 06:20
Nine Inch Nails Only With Teeth Nothing 2005 04:23
Night Club Show It 2 Me Requiem for Romance Gato Blanco 2016 04:08
Suicide Commando Bind Torture Kill – Extended Torture X.20 (1986 >>>>> 2006) Dependent 2007 06:35
Suicide Commando Hellraiser (VNV Nation Remix) Hellraiser Metropolis Records 2000 06:44
VNV Nation Beloved Futureperfect Anachron Sounds 2002 07:24
Depeche Mode Policy of Truth Violator (Deluxe) Venusnote Ltd. 1990 04:55

Click Here to sign up for playlists

 

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy
InterviewsOn The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge October 19 2025

Presented by listeners like YOU We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on  Facebook , Discord  and now SUBSTACK   DJ Zuul plays...

Logo of "The Great Washington ShakeOut" on a purple background with a seismic graph illustrative backdrop.
EventsInterviews

The Great Shake Out is COMING!

On October 16, 2025 at 10:16am, millions of people will participate in Great Shake Out Earthquake Drills by practicing Drop, Cover, and Hold On, or other protective actions that reduce earthquake injuries. Many people and organizations will also...

White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Follow C89.5

Menu