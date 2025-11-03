On the Edge November 2 2025

Presented by listeners like YOU
We get it. 10pm to 1am is rough on a school night. We gotchoo, boo. Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on Facebook , Discord
and now SUBSTACK
Hour 1: DJ Zuul
|Scar Tissue
|Crashtime
|T.M.O.T.D.
|21st Circuitry
|1997
|05:55
|Suicide
|Wild In Blue (2005 Remastered Version)
|A Way of Life (2005 Remastered Version)
|Chapter 22
|1988
|04:35
|Deflexity
|Confession
|Confession
|SkyQode
|2025
|03:22
|ESA
|Ratchet
|Sounds For Your Happiness
|Negative Gain
|2025
|06:21
|The Birthday Massacre
|Red Stars
|Walking With Strangers
|Metropolis
|2009
|03:41
|Collide
|Frozen
|Chasing the Ghost
|Noiseplus
|2000
|05:01
|Covenant
|Afterhours
|United States of Mind
|Metropolis
|2000
|05:02
|A Perfect Error
|Stick Around
|Time Machines
|Re:Mission
|2025
|04:00
|DSTRTD SGNL
|Android
|Android
|Infacted
|2025
|04:55
|Grabyourface
|Autonomy (Single Edit)
|Autonomy
|Self
|2025
|04:19
|Lovelorn Dolls
|Velvet Little Voice
|True crimes
|Spleen+
|2025
|04:06
|Implant feat. Anne Clark
|Was It Always This Way (feat. Anne Clark)
|Audio Blender
|Alfa Matrix
|2006
|04:41
|Zanias
|Earthborn
|Ecdysis
|Fleisch
|2024
|04:09
|School Of Seven Bells
|The Night
|Ghostly 2012
|Ghostly
|2012
|03:48
Hour 2: DJ Paradigm Lost
|Chrome Skin
|Radical
|3:47
|Self-Released
|2025
|3:47
|Sierra
|Gone
|3:36
|Lazerdiscs Records
|2019
|3:36
|mobiius
|Cruel God (Extended Mix)
|3:00
|Self-Released
|2024
|3:00
|mobiius x Matteo Tura
|IMMERSION
|3:32
|Self-Released
|2024
|3:32
|RIOTLEGION
|Take It All (Clean)
|5:01
|Self-Released
|2025
|5:01
|METAL DISCO
|Power Hunter (feat. Dimi Kaye)
|3:09
|Werkstatt Recordings
|2025
|3:09
|STATIQBLOOM
|Talons Teeth (Blue Moon Blood Version)
|5:01
|Endless Trauma
|2016
|5:01
|royb0t
|Grit Index
|6:06
|Thinkbreak Records
|2023
|6:06
|GBxCL
|Fork of the Heretic
|4:47
|Khoinix
|2023
|4:47
|R010R
|Silent Prisoner
|5:15
|Self Released
|2024
|5:15
|Black Agent
|ACAB
|4:24
|Re:Mission Entertainment
|2022
|4:24
|Circuit Preacher
|Eye to Eye (feat. ANTIBODY)
|3:23
|DarkTunes Music Group
|2024
|3:23
|ESA
|Eat Their Young (feat Caitlin Corlyx)
|5:59
|Negative Gain Productions
|2020
|5:59
|Damascus Knives
|/Untitled/
|4:13
|Tigersquack Records
|2023
|4:13
|MVTANT
|The Anvil
|4:49
|Self-Released
|2025
|4:49
Hour 3: DJ RockettQween
|Carrellee
|Like a Ghost
|Like a Ghost
|No Coast
|2024
|03:27
|Ari Mason
|Beasts Tonight
|Creatures
|704169 Records DK2
|2016
|03:27
|Crying Contest;Lady Dan;Carson Cody
|You Want It Darker
|You Want It Darker
|Crying Contest
|2022
|03:39
|2libras
|Talking To Ghosts
|World’s End
|Bloodflowers
|2023
|03:31
|Audra
|Cabaret Fortune Teller
|Going to the Theatre
|Projekt
|2002
|03:40
|Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
|The Carny – 2009 Remaster
|Your Funeral… My Trial (2009 Remaster)
|Mute, a BMG Company
|1986
|08:01
|Andrew Gold
|Spooky, Scary Skeletons – Undead Tombstone Remix
|Halloween Howls: Fun & Scary Music (Deluxe Edition)
|Craft Recordings
|2019
|02:06
|Alien Sex Fiend
|Now I’m Feeling Zombiefied
|The Best of Alien Sex Fiend
|Anagram
|2001
|05:18
|Misfits
|Halloween
|Collection 2
|Astralwerks
|1995
|01:52
|Depeche Mode
|Ghosts Again
|Ghosts Again
|Columbia
|2023
|03:59
|Echoberyl
|Rising from the Dead
|Through the Chaos
|Mother Solitude Records
|2024
|04:11
|David Lynch
|Ghost of Love
|Ghost of Love b/w Imaginary Girl
|Sacred Bones Records
|2022
|05:31
|Buffy the Vampire Slayer Cast
|Rest in Peace
|Once More With Feeling (Episode Soundtrack)
|Rounder Records
|2002
|02:45
|The Heavens
|Birth of the Vampire
|Dream Reaper
|The Heavens
|2019
|04:21
|SMITH
|Halloween Song
|Halloween Song
|Hitmaker Music Group
|2024
|04:38
Click Here to sign up for playlists
Add comment