On the Edge November 2 2025

DJ Zuul
November 3, 2025
4 min read
Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy

Hour 1: DJ Zuul

Table with 6 columns and 14 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
Scar Tissue Crashtime T.M.O.T.D. 21st Circuitry 1997 05:55
Suicide Wild In Blue (2005 Remastered Version) A Way of Life (2005 Remastered Version) Chapter 22 1988 04:35
Deflexity Confession Confession SkyQode 2025 03:22
ESA Ratchet Sounds For Your Happiness Negative Gain 2025 06:21
The Birthday Massacre Red Stars Walking With Strangers Metropolis 2009 03:41
Collide Frozen Chasing the Ghost Noiseplus 2000 05:01
Covenant Afterhours United States of Mind Metropolis 2000 05:02
A Perfect Error Stick Around Time Machines Re:Mission 2025 04:00
DSTRTD SGNL Android Android Infacted 2025 04:55
Grabyourface Autonomy (Single Edit) Autonomy Self 2025 04:19
Lovelorn Dolls Velvet Little Voice True crimes Spleen+ 2025 04:06
Implant feat. Anne Clark Was It Always This Way (feat. Anne Clark) Audio Blender Alfa Matrix 2006 04:41
Zanias Earthborn Ecdysis Fleisch 2024 04:09
School Of Seven Bells The Night Ghostly 2012 Ghostly 2012 03:48

Hour 2: DJ Paradigm Lost

Table with 6 columns and 15 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
Chrome Skin Radical 3:47 Self-Released 2025 3:47
Sierra Gone 3:36 Lazerdiscs Records 2019 3:36
mobiius Cruel God (Extended Mix) 3:00 Self-Released 2024 3:00
mobiius x Matteo Tura IMMERSION 3:32 Self-Released 2024 3:32
RIOTLEGION Take It All (Clean) 5:01 Self-Released 2025 5:01
METAL DISCO Power Hunter (feat. Dimi Kaye) 3:09 Werkstatt Recordings 2025 3:09
STATIQBLOOM Talons Teeth (Blue Moon Blood Version) 5:01 Endless Trauma 2016 5:01
royb0t Grit Index 6:06 Thinkbreak Records 2023 6:06
GBxCL Fork of the Heretic 4:47 Khoinix 2023 4:47
R010R Silent Prisoner 5:15 Self Released 2024 5:15
Black Agent ACAB 4:24 Re:Mission Entertainment 2022 4:24
Circuit Preacher Eye to Eye (feat. ANTIBODY) 3:23 DarkTunes Music Group 2024 3:23
ESA Eat Their Young (feat Caitlin Corlyx) 5:59 Negative Gain Productions 2020 5:59
Damascus Knives /Untitled/ 4:13 Tigersquack Records 2023 4:13
MVTANT The Anvil 4:49 Self-Released 2025 4:49

Hour 3: DJ RockettQween

Table with 6 columns and 15 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
Carrellee Like a Ghost Like a Ghost No Coast 2024 03:27
Ari Mason Beasts Tonight Creatures 704169 Records DK2 2016 03:27
Crying Contest;Lady Dan;Carson Cody You Want It Darker You Want It Darker Crying Contest 2022 03:39
2libras Talking To Ghosts World’s End Bloodflowers 2023 03:31
Audra Cabaret Fortune Teller Going to the Theatre Projekt 2002 03:40
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds The Carny – 2009 Remaster Your Funeral… My Trial (2009 Remaster) Mute, a BMG Company 1986 08:01
Andrew Gold Spooky, Scary Skeletons – Undead Tombstone Remix Halloween Howls: Fun & Scary Music (Deluxe Edition) Craft Recordings 2019 02:06
Alien Sex Fiend Now I’m Feeling Zombiefied The Best of Alien Sex Fiend Anagram 2001 05:18
Misfits Halloween Collection 2 Astralwerks 1995 01:52
Depeche Mode Ghosts Again Ghosts Again Columbia 2023 03:59
Echoberyl Rising from the Dead Through the Chaos Mother Solitude Records 2024 04:11
David Lynch Ghost of Love Ghost of Love b/w Imaginary Girl Sacred Bones Records 2022 05:31
Buffy the Vampire Slayer Cast Rest in Peace Once More With Feeling (Episode Soundtrack) Rounder Records 2002 02:45
The Heavens Birth of the Vampire Dream Reaper The Heavens 2019 04:21
SMITH Halloween Song Halloween Song Hitmaker Music Group 2024 04:38

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

View all posts

