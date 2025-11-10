InterviewsOn The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge November 9 2025

DJ Zuul
November 10, 2025
3 min read
The artist Brittany Bindrim

Hour 1: DJ Zuul

Table with 6 columns and 13 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
genCAB Open Grave Open Grave Metropolis 2025 04:18
Lost Signal Not The End of Me (Assemblage 23 Remix) Not The End of Me Metropolis 2025 05:23
Chiasm feat. Chris Hall Are You Okay? (Stabbing Westward CH remix) Los Angeles – From the Ashes COP International 2025 04:55
Metamorph Cauldron Bubble Pop (Mechanical Vein Remix) Haunted Hearts XIII Distortion 2025 02:55
Years Of Denial Hide & Sick Love Cuts EP VEYL 2025 05:40
Pixel Grip Bet You Do. Percepticide: The Death of Reality Feeltrip 2025 05:53
Zanias, Serpentskin Human Cataclysm Fleisch 2025 05:03
Asmodai Dreamwalker Dreamwalker Untitled Burial 2025 03:51
HVIRESS My Cup Runneth Over BITCHHOUSE Give/Take 2025 03:45
Fractions Unchained Unchained Misguided 2025 04:55
Sven Phalanx The Battle Continues The Battle Continues Self 2025 03:41
Mari Kattman Ascending Year Of The Katt Metropolis 2025 03:24
ESA The Gallows You Built For Yourself Sounds For Your Happiness Negative Gain 2025 08:16

Hour 2: Guest DJ Brittany Bindrim

Hour 2: Brittany Bindrim

Table with 6 columns and 12 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
Brittany Bindrim Ever So Slowly Counterpoison Black Dove Music 2025 3:50
Brittany Bindrim Hearsay Velella Velella Metropolis 2024 4:14
I:Scintilla Cursive Eve Optics Alfa Matrix 2007 5:33
I:Scintilla Swimmers Can Drown Dying & Falling Alfa Matrix 2010 4:07
iVardensphere Cracked Earth (ft Brittany Bindrim) APOK Metropolis 2011 7:05
iVardensphere Poseidon (ft Brittany Bindrim) Fable Metropolis 2015 7:32
Go Fight Pussygrinder Music for Military Torture Pulseblack 2013 4:43
Go Fight Light of Day Music for Military Torture Pulseblack 2013 6:30
I:Scintilla Ruin Marrow 2 Alfa Matrix 2013 4:10
I:Scintilla The Bells Optics Alfa Matrix 2007 4:33
Brittany Bindrim Hunting In the Dark Counterpoison Black Dove Music 2025 3:30
Brittany Bindrim Obelisk Velella Velella Metropolis 2023 3:50

Hour 3: DJ Drew

Table with 6 columns and 12 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
Mari Kattman Typical Girl Year Of The Katt Metropolis Records 2025 03:43
Assemblage 23 Tried [Mari Kattman Remix] Failure (20th Anniversary Edition) Metropolis Records 2021 05:46
Assemblage 23 Disappoint [Rotersand Rework] Failure (20th Anniversary Edition) Metropolis Records 2021 05:10
Rotersand All Tomorrows Don’t Become The Thing You Hated Metropolis Records 2025 05:58
Aesthetic Perfection Never Enough [Rotersand Rework] Never Enough Metropolis Records 2015 05:34
Aesthetic Perfection We Bring the Beat We Bring the Beat Out of Line Music 2025 03:57
Rammstein Engel [Aesthetic Perfection Remix] Made In Germany Vertigo Berlin 2011 04:23
Rammstein Mein Herz brennt [Boys Noize RMX] Remixes Vertigo Berlin 2020 05:00
Depeche Mode In Chains [Alan Wilder Remix] Remixes 2: 81-11 Venusnote Ltd. 2011 07:18
Recoil f Douglas McCarthy Faith Healer Recoil: Selected Mute 2010 05:09
Nitzer Ebb Hearts And Minds Belief Geffen 1989 03:45
The Normal Warm Leatherette Warm Leatherette Mute 1978 03:24

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

