On the Edge November 9 2025

Hour 1: DJ Zuul
|genCAB
|Open Grave
|Open Grave
|Metropolis
|2025
|04:18
|Lost Signal
|Not The End of Me (Assemblage 23 Remix)
|Not The End of Me
|Metropolis
|2025
|05:23
|Chiasm feat. Chris Hall
|Are You Okay? (Stabbing Westward CH remix)
|Los Angeles – From the Ashes
|COP International
|2025
|04:55
|Metamorph
|Cauldron Bubble Pop (Mechanical Vein Remix)
|Haunted Hearts XIII
|Distortion
|2025
|02:55
|Years Of Denial
|Hide & Sick
|Love Cuts EP
|VEYL
|2025
|05:40
|Pixel Grip
|Bet You Do.
|Percepticide: The Death of Reality
|Feeltrip
|2025
|05:53
|Zanias, Serpentskin
|Human
|Cataclysm
|Fleisch
|2025
|05:03
|Asmodai
|Dreamwalker
|Dreamwalker
|Untitled Burial
|2025
|03:51
|HVIRESS
|My Cup Runneth Over
|BITCHHOUSE
|Give/Take
|2025
|03:45
|Fractions
|Unchained
|Unchained
|Misguided
|2025
|04:55
|Sven Phalanx
|The Battle Continues
|The Battle Continues
|Self
|2025
|03:41
|Mari Kattman
|Ascending
|Year Of The Katt
|Metropolis
|2025
|03:24
|ESA
|The Gallows You Built For Yourself
|Sounds For Your Happiness
|Negative Gain
|2025
|08:16
Hour 2: Guest DJ Brittany Bindrim
Hour 2: Brittany Bindrim
|Brittany Bindrim
|Ever So Slowly
|Counterpoison
|Black Dove Music
|2025
|3:50
|Brittany Bindrim
|Hearsay
|Velella Velella
|Metropolis
|2024
|4:14
|I:Scintilla
|Cursive Eve
|Optics
|Alfa Matrix
|2007
|5:33
|I:Scintilla
|Swimmers Can Drown
|Dying & Falling
|Alfa Matrix
|2010
|4:07
|iVardensphere
|Cracked Earth (ft Brittany Bindrim)
|APOK
|Metropolis
|2011
|7:05
|iVardensphere
|Poseidon (ft Brittany Bindrim)
|Fable
|Metropolis
|2015
|7:32
|Go Fight
|Pussygrinder
|Music for Military Torture
|Pulseblack
|2013
|4:43
|Go Fight
|Light of Day
|Music for Military Torture
|Pulseblack
|2013
|6:30
|I:Scintilla
|Ruin
|Marrow 2
|Alfa Matrix
|2013
|4:10
|I:Scintilla
|The Bells
|Optics
|Alfa Matrix
|2007
|4:33
|Brittany Bindrim
|Hunting In the Dark
|Counterpoison
|Black Dove Music
|2025
|3:30
|Brittany Bindrim
|Obelisk
|Velella Velella
|Metropolis
|2023
|3:50
Hour 3: DJ Drew
|Mari Kattman
|Typical Girl
|Year Of The Katt
|Metropolis Records
|2025
|03:43
|Assemblage 23
|Tried [Mari Kattman Remix]
|Failure (20th Anniversary Edition)
|Metropolis Records
|2021
|05:46
|Assemblage 23
|Disappoint [Rotersand Rework]
|Failure (20th Anniversary Edition)
|Metropolis Records
|2021
|05:10
|Rotersand
|All Tomorrows
|Don’t Become The Thing You Hated
|Metropolis Records
|2025
|05:58
|Aesthetic Perfection
|Never Enough [Rotersand Rework]
|Never Enough
|Metropolis Records
|2015
|05:34
|Aesthetic Perfection
|We Bring the Beat
|We Bring the Beat
|Out of Line Music
|2025
|03:57
|Rammstein
|Engel [Aesthetic Perfection Remix]
|Made In Germany
|Vertigo Berlin
|2011
|04:23
|Rammstein
|Mein Herz brennt [Boys Noize RMX]
|Remixes
|Vertigo Berlin
|2020
|05:00
|Depeche Mode
|In Chains [Alan Wilder Remix]
|Remixes 2: 81-11
|Venusnote Ltd.
|2011
|07:18
|Recoil f Douglas McCarthy
|Faith Healer
|Recoil: Selected
|Mute
|2010
|05:09
|Nitzer Ebb
|Hearts And Minds
|Belief
|Geffen
|1989
|03:45
|The Normal
|Warm Leatherette
|Warm Leatherette
|Mute
|1978
|03:24
