InterviewsOn The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge November 16 2025 – Skull Cultist

DJ Zuul
November 17, 2025
3 min read
The artist Skull Cultist

Presented by listeners like YOU

We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on  Facebook , Discord 

and now SUBSTACK

Hour 1: DJ Drew Interviews Skull Cultist

Table with 6 columns and 10 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
Skull Cultist f Eva X Mover HARDCORE RITUALS Vorpal Goat Studio 2024 04:55
Skull Cultist Crushing Invocation [pre-release] Vorpal Goat Studio 2025 04:24
Klubovader Tanzlator Tanzlator Black Goat Media 2021 06:09
Black Agent ACAB Industrial Ruination Crunch Pod Records 2022 04:24
CENTRIFUGAL FORCE MACHINE Incinerate [single] Re:Mission Entertainment 2025 03:40
Orthokeras Insatiable Necrosignals X-IMG 2023 07:15
Skull Cultist Insulin Shocked SO HAPPY Black Goat Media 2023 05:47
40 Watt Range Dance Reaper Dance Dance Reaper Dance Black Goat Media 2023 03:50
Neil Diamond Red Red Wine All-Time Greatest Hits Black Goat Media 1967 02:39
Riot Legion Torqued Take It All Neil Diamond 2025 03:50

Hour 2: DJ Paradigm Lost

Table with 6 columns and 15 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
Matte Blvck Soulless (unreleased single) Matte Blvck Records LLC 2025 4:03
HARLEM electronics Sleuth Cage VEYL 2025 3:14
Capsules of Energy Snake Church Chained Ghosts Self-Released 2024 3:51
CENTRIFUGAL FORCE MACHINE HARD / COPY OBJECT PERMANENCE X-IMG 2025 3:39
SIERRA VEINS Desire In The Name Of Blood No Shark Productions 2025 3:52
OTTOMAN GRÜW Under My Skin, I Carry Your Bones (Feat. Prophän) Womb X-IMG 2024 4:36
Test Dept Information Scare (Radio Edit) Information Scare Artoffact Records 2025 3:22
Black Agent Modern Mannequins (clean) Dehumanized Re:Mission Entertainment 2023 4:15
Body Beat Ritual Control Freak INSULIN SHOCKS CAT1381 2023 4:49
Skull Cultist Floor Sadist (Clean) HARDCORE RITUALS CAT1381 2024 4:50
Nuel Murmur (The Undertaker’s Tapes Remix) Uncultured Sharped Records 2021 4:38
MORTAL REALM The Face Stab In The Dark Negative Gain Productions 2024 4:24
Humanoid Target Practice 77 CONSECUTIVE DAYS MEDICATION / 77 CONSECUTIVE DAYS 2021 6:25
Damien Hearse Fear of Ideas Marble Maiden Self-Released 2025 4:51
RIOTLEGION Never Look Back Take It All Higher Voltage 2025 4:07

Hour 3: DJ RocketQween Goes to California

Table with 6 columns and 15 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
Boy Harsher LA Careful Nude Club 2019 05:35
Depeche Mode Route 66 Music for the Masses (Deluxe) Venusnote Ltd. 1987 04:10
Batboner Lala Land Batboner Danse Macabre Records 2020 03:50
Ash Code Drama Oblivion Metropolis Records 2018 03:26
Apnoie Morning Haze Sad living + Sad mind darkTunes Music Group 2025 02:42
Audra In Hollywood Tonight Audra Projekt 2000 05:02
Blood Red Shoes Its Getting Boring By The Sea Box Of Secrets Jazz Life 2008 02:56
Gary Numan Films The Pleasure Principle Beggars Banquet 1979 04:09
Night Club California Killed Me Die Die Lullaby Gato Blanco 2020 02:52
Shad Shadows City of Sirens Wunderkammer Desire Silver Veins Records 2025 04:48
Beborn Beton;Black Light Odyssey I Watch My Life On TV – Black Light Odyssey Remix To The Stars Dependent 2024 05:46
Minuit Machine Party People Queendom Synth Religion 2025 03:38
The Connecting Dots Leave All That Glitters Behind Sweet Debauchery Direct Lines Records 2025 04:39
David Bowie Fame – 2016 Remaster Young Americans (2016 Remaster) Parlophone UK 1975 04:21
Ryan Gosling City Of Stars La La Land (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) UMGRI Interscope 2016 01:51

Click Here to sign up for playlists

 

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

The artist Brittany Bindrim
InterviewsOn The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge November 9 2025

Presented by listeners like YOU We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on  Facebook , Discord  and now SUBSTACK Hour 1: DJ Zuul Table...

Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy
InterviewsOn The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge November 2 2025

Presented by listeners like YOU We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on  Facebook , Discord  and now SUBSTACK Hour 1: DJ Zuul Table...

Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy
InterviewsOn The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge October 26 2025

Presented by listeners like YOU We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on  Facebook , Discord  and now SUBSTACK   DJ Zuul Hour 1...

White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Follow C89.5

Menu