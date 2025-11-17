On the Edge November 16 2025 – Skull Cultist

Presented by listeners like YOU
Hour 1: DJ Drew Interviews Skull Cultist
|Skull Cultist f Eva X
|Mover
|HARDCORE RITUALS
|Vorpal Goat Studio
|2024
|04:55
|Skull Cultist
|Crushing Invocation
|[pre-release]
|Vorpal Goat Studio
|2025
|04:24
|Klubovader
|Tanzlator
|Tanzlator
|Black Goat Media
|2021
|06:09
|Black Agent
|ACAB
|Industrial Ruination
|Crunch Pod Records
|2022
|04:24
|CENTRIFUGAL FORCE MACHINE
|Incinerate
|[single]
|Re:Mission Entertainment
|2025
|03:40
|Orthokeras
|Insatiable
|Necrosignals
|X-IMG
|2023
|07:15
|Skull Cultist
|Insulin Shocked
|SO HAPPY
|Black Goat Media
|2023
|05:47
|40 Watt Range
|Dance Reaper Dance
|Dance Reaper Dance
|Black Goat Media
|2023
|03:50
|Neil Diamond
|Red Red Wine
|All-Time Greatest Hits
|Black Goat Media
|1967
|02:39
|Riot Legion
|Torqued
|Take It All
|Neil Diamond
|2025
|03:50
Hour 2: DJ Paradigm Lost
|Matte Blvck
|Soulless
|(unreleased single)
|Matte Blvck Records LLC
|2025
|4:03
|HARLEM electronics
|Sleuth
|Cage
|VEYL
|2025
|3:14
|Capsules of Energy
|Snake Church
|Chained Ghosts
|Self-Released
|2024
|3:51
|CENTRIFUGAL FORCE MACHINE
|HARD / COPY
|OBJECT PERMANENCE
|X-IMG
|2025
|3:39
|SIERRA VEINS
|Desire
|In The Name Of Blood
|No Shark Productions
|2025
|3:52
|OTTOMAN GRÜW
|Under My Skin, I Carry Your Bones (Feat. Prophän)
|Womb
|X-IMG
|2024
|4:36
|Test Dept
|Information Scare (Radio Edit)
|Information Scare
|Artoffact Records
|2025
|3:22
|Black Agent
|Modern Mannequins (clean)
|Dehumanized
|Re:Mission Entertainment
|2023
|4:15
|Body Beat Ritual
|Control Freak
|INSULIN SHOCKS
|CAT1381
|2023
|4:49
|Skull Cultist
|Floor Sadist (Clean)
|HARDCORE RITUALS
|CAT1381
|2024
|4:50
|Nuel
|Murmur (The Undertaker’s Tapes Remix)
|Uncultured
|Sharped Records
|2021
|4:38
|MORTAL REALM
|The Face
|Stab In The Dark
|Negative Gain Productions
|2024
|4:24
|Humanoid Target Practice
|77 CONSECUTIVE DAYS
|MEDICATION / 77 CONSECUTIVE DAYS
|2021
|6:25
|Damien Hearse
|Fear of Ideas
|Marble Maiden
|Self-Released
|2025
|4:51
|RIOTLEGION
|Never Look Back
|Take It All
|Higher Voltage
|2025
|4:07
Hour 3: DJ RocketQween Goes to California
|Boy Harsher
|LA
|Careful
|Nude Club
|2019
|05:35
|Depeche Mode
|Route 66
|Music for the Masses (Deluxe)
|Venusnote Ltd.
|1987
|04:10
|Batboner
|Lala Land
|Batboner
|Danse Macabre Records
|2020
|03:50
|Ash Code
|Drama
|Oblivion
|Metropolis Records
|2018
|03:26
|Apnoie
|Morning Haze
|Sad living + Sad mind
|darkTunes Music Group
|2025
|02:42
|Audra
|In Hollywood Tonight
|Audra
|Projekt
|2000
|05:02
|Blood Red Shoes
|Its Getting Boring By The Sea
|Box Of Secrets
|Jazz Life
|2008
|02:56
|Gary Numan
|Films
|The Pleasure Principle
|Beggars Banquet
|1979
|04:09
|Night Club
|California Killed Me
|Die Die Lullaby
|Gato Blanco
|2020
|02:52
|Shad Shadows
|City of Sirens
|Wunderkammer Desire
|Silver Veins Records
|2025
|04:48
|Beborn Beton;Black Light Odyssey
|I Watch My Life On TV – Black Light Odyssey Remix
|To The Stars
|Dependent
|2024
|05:46
|Minuit Machine
|Party People
|Queendom
|Synth Religion
|2025
|03:38
|The Connecting Dots
|Leave All That Glitters Behind
|Sweet Debauchery
|Direct Lines Records
|2025
|04:39
|David Bowie
|Fame – 2016 Remaster
|Young Americans (2016 Remaster)
|Parlophone UK
|1975
|04:21
|Ryan Gosling
|City Of Stars
|La La Land (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
|UMGRI Interscope
|2016
|01:51
