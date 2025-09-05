Interview: JOPLYN

Listen as Harmony Soleil (Program & Music Director and On air host at c895) and Berlin-based electronic live act JOPLYN chat via Zoom prior to her performance at W Presents on September 12th, 2025. The full unaired conversation includes insight into her dynamic live electronic performance, how she stays grounded while touring the world, her upcoming show at W Seattle and more!

More about JOPLYN:

JOPLYN is a young, singing electronic live act from Berlin creating her own, unique melodic techno music, where she also blends in “2000s” Style Electro, House & eclectic Electronica. She writes and produces her own music and uses only her original songs for her performance.

She has already collaborated with/has been remixed by electronic heavyweights such as Booka Shade, Damian Lazarus, MK, Jan Blomqvist, Einmusik, Rodriguez Jr., HOSH, Adana Twins, 8Kaysetc. and released on labels such as Blaufield Music, Watergate Records, Crosstown Rebels, Mobilee, Get Physical, None Of The Above Berlin etc.

Pete Tong named JOPLYN “BBC Radio 1’s Future Star of 2022”.

JOPLYN has also been described as “the singing Techno DJ from Berlin with the 2 dots.”

