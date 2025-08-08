Specialty ShowsThe Vortex

The Vortex – Saturday August 9th, 2025

Harmony Soleil
August 8, 2025
Promotional banner for "The Vortex" on C89.5FM featuring a person with short hair, a beard, and a light blue shirt. The event focuses on underground dance music and takes place every Saturday night. The date displayed is August 9, 2025, and the person is identified as Yamyam. The background features a dark, honeycomb pattern overlaid with blue digital effects.
This Saturday the Vortex is bringing you three hours in the mix with Yamyam and Derrick Deep from 9pm until midnight!
 
This week will explore the sounds of house from deep and minimal to an hour of organic, catch it all across three big hours going into Sunday morning! You can listen here in the Puget Sound at 89.5fm and stream the show from anywhere at c895.org or on our free app! Catch last weeks episode here!
 
Remember that you can listen to the show On Demand for two weeks after it airs!
Hour 1 – Yamyams
Hour 2 & 3 – Derrick Deep
Promotional artwork for 'The Vortex C89.5 FM' radio show hosted by Derrick Deep. Features an astronaut walking on a rocky terrain, carrying a briefcase with a swirling colorful galaxy above and a vinyl record and record player in the foreground.

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

