On the Edge June 22, 2025 – The Northern Territories

Presented by listeners like YOU
We get it. 10pm to 1am is rough on a school night. We gotchoo, boo. Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on Facebook and Discord.
|06.22.25
|DJ Zuul (The Northern Territories)
|Artist
|Track Title
|The Northern Territories
|In Our Darkest Hour (Something New Is Born)
|The Northern Territories
|Arizona
|The Northern Territories
|Dreaming of a Tomorrowland
|The Northern Territories
|Flying Quietly
|Grace Cummings
|A Precious Thing
|Elektrostaub
|Falling
|Dirty Paws
|DOOMSDAY
|M83
|Skin Of The Night
|Teaching in Trips
|Little Star
|The Raveonettes
|KILLER
|cosmic wildling
|soulless world
|Øfdream
|Øfdream: Thelema (Slowed & Bass Boosted)
|06.22.25
|DJ Paradigm Lost
|Artist
|Track Title
|Carnal Machinery
|Against the odds
|Years of Denial
|Dancing with Demons
|SINthetik Messiah
|Losing Hope For Man And God (Remastered)
|Ottoman Grüw & Lvcerate
|Simulacrum or Beyond the Veil of Deceit
|POTOCHKINE
|Endorphines
|Chainreactor
|Vibrant Consciousness
|Boy Deluxe
|FLESH//NAILS
|Ethan Fawkes
|You Believe In
|Mach FoX & Zeven Odd Gods
|Dirty Noise
|CENTRIFUGAL FORCE MACHINE
|SILENT SORROW
|Ratio Strain
|Romance Me (Clean)
|SMFORMA
|Whispers
|IDORU
|My Drug (Extended Version)
|Blue Ant
|Make Me Human (ESA – Reset Complete Remix)
|06.22.25
|DJ Rockett Qween on a bad date
|Artist Name(s)
|Track Name
|Ayria
|Bad List
|KANGA
|Viciousness
|Patriarchy
|Boy On A Leash
|Sabrina Carpenter
|Please Please Please
|Zeromancer
|Flirt (with Me)
|Void Vision
|Sour
|Solar Fake
|Not What I Wanted
|Amelia Arsenic,TENSØR,Charles Scott IV
|Choke
|The Twilight Sad
|There’s a Girl in the Corner
|Tempers
|Leonard Cohen Afterworld
|Coatie Pop
|I should keep some things to myself.
|Night Club
|Miss Negativity
|Giolì & Assia
|Fire Hell and Holy Water
|This Cold Night
|It’s Not Ok
|Leonard Cohen
|Leaving the Table
Add comment