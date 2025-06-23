InterviewsOn The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge June 22, 2025 – The Northern Territories

DJ Zuul
June 23, 2025
06.22.25 DJ Zuul (The Northern Territories)
Artist Track Title
The Northern Territories In Our Darkest Hour (Something New Is Born)
The Northern Territories Arizona
The Northern Territories Dreaming of a Tomorrowland
The Northern Territories Flying Quietly
Grace Cummings A Precious Thing
Elektrostaub Falling
Dirty Paws DOOMSDAY
M83 Skin Of The Night
Teaching in Trips Little Star
The Raveonettes KILLER
cosmic wildling soulless world
Øfdream Øfdream: Thelema (Slowed & Bass Boosted)
06.22.25 DJ Paradigm Lost
Artist Track Title
Carnal Machinery Against the odds
Years of Denial Dancing with Demons
SINthetik Messiah Losing Hope For Man And God (Remastered)
Ottoman Grüw & Lvcerate Simulacrum or Beyond the Veil of Deceit
POTOCHKINE Endorphines
Chainreactor Vibrant Consciousness
Boy Deluxe FLESH//NAILS
Ethan Fawkes You Believe In
Mach FoX & Zeven Odd Gods Dirty Noise
CENTRIFUGAL FORCE MACHINE SILENT SORROW
Ratio Strain Romance Me (Clean)
SMFORMA Whispers
IDORU My Drug (Extended Version)
Blue Ant Make Me Human (ESA – Reset Complete Remix)
06.22.25 DJ Rockett Qween on a bad date
Artist Name(s) Track Name
Ayria Bad List
KANGA Viciousness
Patriarchy Boy On A Leash
Sabrina Carpenter Please Please Please
Zeromancer Flirt (with Me)
Void Vision Sour
Solar Fake Not What I Wanted
Amelia Arsenic,TENSØR,Charles Scott IV Choke
The Twilight Sad There’s a Girl in the Corner
Tempers Leonard Cohen Afterworld
Coatie Pop I should keep some things to myself.
Night Club Miss Negativity
Giolì & Assia Fire Hell and Holy Water
This Cold Night It’s Not Ok
Leonard Cohen Leaving the Table

ontheedge@c895.org

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

