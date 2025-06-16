On the Edge June 15, 2025 – CYRNAI

Presented by listeners like YOU
We get it. 10pm to 1am is rough on a school night. We gotchoo, boo. Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on Facebook and Discord.
|06.15.25
|DJ Zuul with CYRNAI
|Artist
|Track Title
|CYRNAI
|Echo Language
|Cyrnai
|LOVESEXDESIRE
|CYRNAI
|Can’t Hold On
|CYRNAI
|Echo Languate (untitled remix)
|Dirty Paws
|TRANSMIGRATION
|Xotox
|Hellevuur (Main)
|The Northern Territories
|Love Doesn’t Live Here Anymore
|Noemi Aurora
|Blood As Lipstick
|My Love Kills
|Absolution
|Rose Haze
|The Möbius Oblivion
|06.15.25
|DJ Paradigm Lost
|Artist
|Track Title
|Suicide Commando
|De weg
|Leaether Strip
|Thank You America (Cabaret Voltaire Cover) (Clean)
|Warm Gadget
|Annoyed (dread risks Remix)
|Duophonic Noise Construction
|Greed
|Black Agent
|Culture Shock
|Antigen Shift
|I Will Deny You (feat. ṈɅȠϾỴ)
|ESA
|Join Our Hands
|ESA
|Pound of Flesh
|Velvet May
|When Courage Feels Like Falling
|Chainreactor
|Welcome to the Deep (MATT HART REMIX)
|Pending Position feat. KY
|Lick My Legs (Reaper Version)
|L.U.S.T
|Come To Me
|Ex-Hyena
|Shapeshifter (dread risks Remix)
|Deadsoul
|Danger Time
|06.15.25
|DJ Drew
|Artist Name(s)
|Track Name
|Depeche Mode
|Dangerous
|Nitzer Ebb
|Getting Closer
|KMFDM
|Light
|Machines Of Loving Grace
|Butterfly Wings
|Bigod 20
|The Bog
|Snog
|Corporate Slave
|:Wumpscut:
|Thorns (Distant Vocals Version)
|Beborn Beton
|Another World
|And One
|Deutschmaschine
|Das Ich
|Destillat – Remixed By Vnv Nation
|Rammstein
|Du hast
|Hate Dept.
|Release It
|Siouxsie and the Banshees
|Kiss Them For Me
Add comment