On the Edge June 15, 2025 – CYRNAI

DJ Zuul
June 16, 2025
2 min read
A media collage of the artist CYRNAI

06.15.25 DJ Zuul with CYRNAI
Artist Track Title
CYRNAI Echo Language
Cyrnai LOVESEXDESIRE
CYRNAI Can’t Hold On
CYRNAI Echo Languate (untitled remix)
Dirty Paws TRANSMIGRATION
Xotox Hellevuur (Main)
The Northern Territories Love Doesn’t Live Here Anymore
Noemi Aurora Blood As Lipstick
My Love Kills Absolution
Rose Haze The Möbius Oblivion
06.15.25 DJ Paradigm Lost
Artist Track Title
Suicide Commando De weg
Leaether Strip Thank You America (Cabaret Voltaire Cover) (Clean)
Warm Gadget Annoyed (dread risks Remix)
Duophonic Noise Construction Greed
Black Agent Culture Shock
Antigen Shift I Will Deny You (feat. ṈɅȠϾỴ)
ESA Join Our Hands
ESA Pound of Flesh
Velvet May When Courage Feels Like Falling
Chainreactor Welcome to the Deep (MATT HART REMIX)
Pending Position feat. KY Lick My Legs (Reaper Version)
L.U.S.T Come To Me
Ex-Hyena Shapeshifter (dread risks Remix)
Deadsoul Danger Time
06.15.25 DJ Drew
Artist Name(s) Track Name
Depeche Mode Dangerous
Nitzer Ebb Getting Closer
KMFDM Light
Machines Of Loving Grace Butterfly Wings
Bigod 20 The Bog
Snog Corporate Slave
:Wumpscut: Thorns (Distant Vocals Version)
Beborn Beton Another World
And One Deutschmaschine
Das Ich Destillat – Remixed By Vnv Nation
Rammstein Du hast
Hate Dept. Release It
Siouxsie and the Banshees Kiss Them For Me

 

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

