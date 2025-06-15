Color TheoryPlaylistsSpecialty Shows

Color Theory Episode 12: June 15th, 2025

Harmony Soleil
June 15, 2025
Promotional banner for "Afterglow with Madeon - Color Theory, EP 12" featuring vibrant, colorful graphics, scheduled for June 15, 2025, from 8-10PM Pacific on a Sunday.

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below!

A DJ performs at a nightclub, surrounded by colorful lighting and an engaged crowd, enhancing the lively atmosphere.And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, May 11th at 8pm, as the show settles into its every other week schedule!

Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!

 

 

 

HOUR 1

Track and Artist
Haunted (Ranj Kalers Phantom Remix) – Ben Summers
Please – Vaim
Gladiator – Paul Thomas & Fuenka
Close 2 U (Anden Remix) – Matt Fax feat. Mike Sc hmid
With All My Heart (Surf Mesa Remix) – ILLENIUM & JVKE
Wish It Was You – Audien feat. Cate Downey
Wild One (feat. Dev) [Original Mix] – Dev, Mitis
Starfall (Gem & Tauri Remix) – ILLENIUM
Freedom – Lauren Mia out on Interstellar Recordings
Concorde – Miss Monique
Last Night (Korolova Remix) – Rivo
Dreamworld – Jaytech
Together Forever – Drea Perlon
Do Your Worst (feat. Elle Vee) [Chilled Edit] – Highlnd
Start A Fire (feat. Richard Bedford) – Above & Beyond

HOUR 2

Hate It When It’s You – yetep, trella
No Need To Hide (Extended Mix) – Somna, Yang, Midi Kitty
Dawn – Mersiv, ALLETCVT, Seeka
DONTTRUSTME CLEAN – LUCI
Man Down – Seven Lions, YDG, Bella Renee
Waiting On This Day Forever – William Black
Rise of Survivors – Abandoned
Rent Free -gritney and Sarah de Warren
Postman – Levity
Leave Me Waiting (ft. Lexi Scatena) – Synymata
Memory Of You – HALIENE
A Better World ft. Chris Howard -SLANDER & Trivecta [FAV COLOR]
Reawakening – Lost Wolves
Lose This Feeling (Dimension Remix) – Armin van Buuren
What I Need Feat. Skye Silansky – LOCKBOX
Are You Happy Now (feat. Linney) – SABAI
DANCING IN HEAVEN (KARMAXIS REMIX) – Ricky Ayela

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

