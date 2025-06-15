Color Theory Episode 12: June 15th, 2025

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below!
And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, May 11th at 8pm, as the show settles into its every other week schedule!
Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!
HOUR 1
|Track and Artist
|Haunted (Ranj Kalers Phantom Remix) – Ben Summers
|Please – Vaim
|Gladiator – Paul Thomas & Fuenka
|Close 2 U (Anden Remix) – Matt Fax feat. Mike Sc hmid
|With All My Heart (Surf Mesa Remix) – ILLENIUM & JVKE
|Wish It Was You – Audien feat. Cate Downey
|Wild One (feat. Dev) [Original Mix] – Dev, Mitis
|Starfall (Gem & Tauri Remix) – ILLENIUM
|Freedom – Lauren Mia out on Interstellar Recordings
|Concorde – Miss Monique
|Last Night (Korolova Remix) – Rivo
|Dreamworld – Jaytech
|Together Forever – Drea Perlon
|Do Your Worst (feat. Elle Vee) [Chilled Edit] – Highlnd
|Start A Fire (feat. Richard Bedford) – Above & Beyond
HOUR 2
|Hate It When It’s You – yetep, trella
|No Need To Hide (Extended Mix) – Somna, Yang, Midi Kitty
|Dawn – Mersiv, ALLETCVT, Seeka
|DONTTRUSTME CLEAN – LUCI
|Man Down – Seven Lions, YDG, Bella Renee
|Waiting On This Day Forever – William Black
|Rise of Survivors – Abandoned
|Rent Free -gritney and Sarah de Warren
|Postman – Levity
|Leave Me Waiting (ft. Lexi Scatena) – Synymata
|Memory Of You – HALIENE
|A Better World ft. Chris Howard -SLANDER & Trivecta [FAV COLOR]
|Reawakening – Lost Wolves
|Lose This Feeling (Dimension Remix) – Armin van Buuren
|What I Need Feat. Skye Silansky – LOCKBOX
|Are You Happy Now (feat. Linney) – SABAI
|DANCING IN HEAVEN (KARMAXIS REMIX) – Ricky Ayela
Add comment