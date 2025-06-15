Color Theory Episode 12: June 15th, 2025

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below!

And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, May 11th at 8pm, as the show settles into its every other week schedule!

Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!

HOUR 1

Track and Artist Haunted (Ranj Kalers Phantom Remix) – Ben Summers Please – Vaim Gladiator – Paul Thomas & Fuenka Close 2 U (Anden Remix) – Matt Fax feat. Mike Sc hmid With All My Heart (Surf Mesa Remix) – ILLENIUM & JVKE Wish It Was You – Audien feat. Cate Downey Wild One (feat. Dev) [Original Mix] – Dev, Mitis Starfall (Gem & Tauri Remix) – ILLENIUM Freedom – Lauren Mia out on Interstellar Recordings Concorde – Miss Monique Last Night (Korolova Remix) – Rivo Dreamworld – Jaytech Together Forever – Drea Perlon Do Your Worst (feat. Elle Vee) [Chilled Edit] – Highlnd Start A Fire (feat. Richard Bedford) – Above & Beyond

HOUR 2