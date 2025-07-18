It’s A Vibe – 7/18

This Friday night join legendary mixologist DJ Lady Love and ‘It’s A Vibe’ for an hour in the mix kicking off your Friday night at 8pm!
DJ Ladylove is ready to Swing tonight with some New Jack Swing! With some of her favorite new jack swing artists like Guy, Bobby Brown, New Edition , Janet Jackson heavy D and so many more!
You can listen in the Puget Sound on your radio at 89.5fm and stream the show from anywhere at c895.org or on our free app! Catch last weeks episode here!
Remember that you can listen to the show On Demand for two weeks after it airs!
