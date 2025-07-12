Specialty ShowsThe Vortex

The Vortex – Saturday July 12th, 2025

Harmony Soleil
July 12, 2025
1 min read
Promotional image for 'The Vortex' underground dance music event, featuring a DJ in action at a mixing deck, set against a starry night sky backdrop. Event details include electronic genres such as Deep House, Techno, and more, every Saturday from 9 PM to 12 AM. Date listed as July 12th
This Saturday the Vortex is bringing you three hours in the mix with Miss Min.D and Derrick Deep from 9pm until midnight!
 
This week will explore the sounds of house from deep and minimal to an hour of organic, catch it all across three big hours going into Sunday morning! You can listen here in the Puget Sound at 89.5fm and stream the show from anywhere at c895.org or on our free app! Catch last weeks episode here!
 
Remember that you can listen to the show On Demand for two weeks after it airs!
Hour 1 – EKB*
Hour 2 & 3 – Derrick Deep
Promotional artwork for 'The Vortex C89.5 FM' radio show hosted by Derrick Deep. Features an astronaut walking on a rocky terrain, carrying a briefcase with a swirling colorful galaxy above and a vinyl record and record player in the foreground.

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Image featuring three figures on a textured silvery background, styled with a 1980s theme, labeled 'It's a Vibe #DJLadyLove The 80's Kind!'
It's A VibeSpecialty Shows

It’s A Vibe – 7/11

This Friday night join legendary mixologist DJ Lady Love and ‘It’s A Vibe’ for an hour in the mix kicking off your Friday night at 8pm! This week DJ Lady Love is celebrating the 1980s with a full hour of RnB flavors, she will be in the mix bringing...

Promotional graphic for C89.5's 4th of July BBQ Mix event, featuring colorful text and festive decorations like stars and grills on a dotted background.
BBQ MixFeaturedSpecialty Shows

BBQ Mix 2025 Full Schedule

The 4th of July BBQ Mix is coming – TOMORROW!   Starting at 10am on Friday July 4th, we are going in the mix with some of the biggest names in dance music bringing artists like Armin van Buuren, D.O.D, Loud Luxury, Martin Garrix and more to...

Graphic for a 4th of July BBQ event by C895, featuring a festive backdrop with stars, BBQ themed icons, and text announcing the event details from 10 AM to 8 PM, c895 4th of July BBQ Mix!
BBQ MixFeaturedSpecialty Shows

4th of July BBQ Mix is COMING!

The 4th of July BBQ Mix is coming!   Starting at 10am on Friday July 4th, we are going in the mix with some of the biggest names in dance music bringing artists like Armin van Buuren, D.O.D, Loud Luxury, Martin Garrix and more to the BBQ this year...

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Black lanyard with c89.5 vintage logos all over it.
A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
Steel License Plate Frame
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Follow C89.5

Menu