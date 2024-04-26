The Zeroes Show Episode #1 This Sunday!

FeaturedSpecialty ShowsThe Zeroes Show

April 26, 2024
The Zeroes Show

We are launching a brand new show on Sunday night at 9pm and we can’t wait for you to hear it!

When asked about the show, the hosts had this to say: “Vida and I have had so much fun making The Zeroes Show and have learned so much in the vprocess. We are so grateful for this opportunity that c89.5 has given us and hope everyone will tune in!” said Lucy. Vida commented “…we are really excited that it is almost ready to go on air! It’s been so fun finding and remembering songs from the 2000s and I think we have a really good collection ready.”

Catch the first episode of the Zeroes Show as student hosts Lucy and Vida take you through the biggest hits of the year 2️⃣ 0️⃣ 0️⃣ 0️⃣! You can listen to the show on air in the Puget Sound, right here on our website and on the free c895 app which you can download for free here!

What is your favorite memory from the year 2000? Let us know and make sure to follow the show on Instagram to follow along and learn more about the hosts at The Zeroes Show!

Catch the very first epsiode of 12 starting this Sunday night at 9pm!

