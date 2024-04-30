PlaylistsSpecialty ShowsThe Zeroes Show

The Zeroes Show Episode #01 (2000)!

Harmony Soleil
April 30, 2024
An image of two students wearing headphones in a cartoon club with the words "The Zeroes Show"

Welcome to episode #1 (2000) of The Zeroes Show!

Below is our playlist for the year 2000 with a few favorites from the decade mixed in. Comment your favorite track and make sure to tune in next week to hear episode #2 featuring music from 2001!

Make sure to follow The Zeroes Show on Instagram to keep up with hosts Lucy and Vida as they produce the show and go through the decades!

 

Ride Wit’ Me – Nelly

Oops! I Did It Again – Britney Spears

The Real Slim Shady – Eminem

It Wasn’t Me – Shaggy feat. RikRok

Hey Ya! – OutKast

Teenage Dirtbag – Wheatus

Disturbia – Rihanna (DECADE FAVORITE)

Around The World (La La La La La) – ATC

Hips Don’t Lie – Shakira (DECADE FAVORITE)

Try Again – Aaliyah

Hollaback Girl – Gwen Stefani (DECADE FAVORITE)

One More Time – Daft Punk

American Boy – Estelle feat. Kanye West (DECADE FAVORITE)

Hit ‘Em Up Style – Blu Cantrell

Say My Name – Destiny’s Child

Bye Bye Bye – *NSYNC

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

