The Zeroes Show Episode #01 (2000)!

Welcome to episode #1 (2000) of The Zeroes Show!

Ride Wit’ Me – Nelly

Oops! I Did It Again – Britney Spears

The Real Slim Shady – Eminem

It Wasn’t Me – Shaggy feat. RikRok

Hey Ya! – OutKast

Teenage Dirtbag – Wheatus

Disturbia – Rihanna (DECADE FAVORITE)

Around The World (La La La La La) – ATC

Hips Don’t Lie – Shakira (DECADE FAVORITE)

Try Again – Aaliyah

Hollaback Girl – Gwen Stefani (DECADE FAVORITE)

One More Time – Daft Punk

American Boy – Estelle feat. Kanye West (DECADE FAVORITE)

Hit ‘Em Up Style – Blu Cantrell

Say My Name – Destiny’s Child

Bye Bye Bye – *NSYNC