The Zeroes Show Episode #01 (2000)!

Welcome to episode #1 (2000) of The Zeroes Show!
Below is our playlist for the year 2000 with a few favorites from the decade mixed in. Comment your favorite track and make sure to tune in next week to hear episode #2 featuring music from 2001!
Ride Wit’ Me – Nelly
Oops! I Did It Again – Britney Spears
The Real Slim Shady – Eminem
It Wasn’t Me – Shaggy feat. RikRok
Hey Ya! – OutKast
Teenage Dirtbag – Wheatus
Disturbia – Rihanna (DECADE FAVORITE)
Around The World (La La La La La) – ATC
Hips Don’t Lie – Shakira (DECADE FAVORITE)
Try Again – Aaliyah
Hollaback Girl – Gwen Stefani (DECADE FAVORITE)
One More Time – Daft Punk
American Boy – Estelle feat. Kanye West (DECADE FAVORITE)
Hit ‘Em Up Style – Blu Cantrell
Say My Name – Destiny’s Child
Bye Bye Bye – *NSYNC
