On the Edge April 28, 2024 – Trade Secrets and Y2K!

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…
…and by listeners like YOU
We get it. 11pm to 2am is rough on a school night. We gotchoo, boo. Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on Facebook and Discord.
ontheedge@c895.org
Sun Apr 28 Hour ONE: Zuul Interviews FJ DeSanto, Trade Secrets
- The New Division – Silent Films
- Trade Secrets – Escaping History
- Trade Secrets – Violent Hearts (Alex Gonzales Remix)
- Synesthete – Shapeshifter (Trade Secrets Remix)
- Synesthete – Shadows (feat. Trade Secrets) (Trade Secrets Remix)
- André Obin – Returning
- Icon Of Coil – Shallow Nation
- Apoptygma Berzerk – Fade to Black
- Deathline International – Destroy
- Covenant – Dead Stars [Version]
Sun Apr 28 Hour TWO: DJ Rocket Kween says “The Y2K thing never happened and the 2000s were confusing”
- Icon of Coil – Shelter
- And One – Military Fashion Show
- Nine Inch Nails – All The Love In The World
- Lesbian Bed Death – Vampire Lover
- Ladytron – Destroy Everything You Touch
- Clan of Xymox – Home Sweet Home
- The Birthday Massacre – Science
- The Dresden Dolls – Girl Anachronism
- Emilie Autumn – Liar
- Genitorturers – Flesh Is the Law
- Leatherstrip – Happy Pills – Gimme Gimme
- Depeche Mode – A Pain That I’m Used To
- Rasputina – Bad Moon Rising
Mon Apr 29 Hour ONE: Drew Zeroes
- DSTR – Lucretia My Reflection
- VNV Nation – Chrome
- Rotersand – Exterminate Annihilate Destroy
- E Nomine – Mitternacht
- Rammstein – Morgenstern
- Assemblage 23 – Raw
- Legion Within – The Empire Is Burning
- Ayria – The Gun Song
- Blaqk Audio – Stiff Kittens
- De/Vision – Mandroids
- IAMX – Kingdom Of Welcome Addiction [Aesthetic Perfection Mix]
- Aesthetic Perfection – The Ones
- Gary Numan – Haunted
Add comment