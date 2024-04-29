InterviewsOn The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge April 28, 2024 – Trade Secrets and Y2K!

DJ Zuul
April 29, 2024
2 min read
An abstract in-camera processed image of FJ DeSanto

Sun Apr 28 Hour ONE: Zuul Interviews FJ DeSanto, Trade Secrets

  1. The New Division – Silent Films
  2. Trade Secrets – Escaping History
  3. Trade Secrets – Violent Hearts (Alex Gonzales Remix)
  4. Synesthete – Shapeshifter (Trade Secrets Remix)
  5. Synesthete – Shadows (feat. Trade Secrets) (Trade Secrets Remix)
  6. André Obin – Returning
  7. Icon Of Coil – Shallow Nation
  8. Apoptygma Berzerk – Fade to Black
  9. Deathline International – Destroy
  10. Covenant – Dead Stars [Version]

Sun Apr 28 Hour TWO: DJ Rocket Kween says “The Y2K thing never happened and the 2000s were confusing”

  1. Icon of Coil – Shelter
  2. And One – Military Fashion Show
  3. Nine Inch Nails – All The Love In The World
  4. Lesbian Bed Death – Vampire Lover
  5. Ladytron – Destroy Everything You Touch
  6. Clan of Xymox – Home Sweet Home
  7. The Birthday Massacre – Science
  8. The Dresden Dolls – Girl Anachronism
  9. Emilie Autumn – Liar
  10. Genitorturers – Flesh Is the Law
  11. Leatherstrip – Happy Pills – Gimme Gimme
  12. Depeche Mode – A Pain That I’m Used To
  13. Rasputina – Bad Moon Rising

Mon Apr 29 Hour ONE: Drew Zeroes

  1. DSTR – Lucretia My Reflection
  2. VNV Nation – Chrome
  3. Rotersand – Exterminate Annihilate Destroy
  4. E Nomine – Mitternacht
  5. Rammstein – Morgenstern
  6. Assemblage 23 – Raw
  7. Legion Within – The Empire Is Burning
  8. Ayria – The Gun Song
  9. Blaqk Audio – Stiff Kittens
  10. De/Vision – Mandroids
  11. IAMX – Kingdom Of Welcome Addiction [Aesthetic Perfection Mix]
  12. Aesthetic Perfection – The Ones
  13. Gary Numan – Haunted

 

