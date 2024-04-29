On the Edge April 28, 2024 – Trade Secrets and Y2K!

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…

Sun Apr 28 Hour ONE: Zuul Interviews FJ DeSanto, Trade Secrets



The New Division – Silent Films Trade Secrets – Escaping History Trade Secrets – Violent Hearts (Alex Gonzales Remix) Synesthete – Shapeshifter (Trade Secrets Remix) Synesthete – Shadows (feat. Trade Secrets) (Trade Secrets Remix) André Obin – Returning Icon Of Coil – Shallow Nation Apoptygma Berzerk – Fade to Black Deathline International – Destroy Covenant – Dead Stars [Version]

Sun Apr 28 Hour TWO: DJ Rocket Kween says “The Y2K thing never happened and the 2000s were confusing”



Icon of Coil – Shelter And One – Military Fashion Show Nine Inch Nails – All The Love In The World Lesbian Bed Death – Vampire Lover Ladytron – Destroy Everything You Touch Clan of Xymox – Home Sweet Home The Birthday Massacre – Science The Dresden Dolls – Girl Anachronism Emilie Autumn – Liar Genitorturers – Flesh Is the Law Leatherstrip – Happy Pills – Gimme Gimme Depeche Mode – A Pain That I’m Used To Rasputina – Bad Moon Rising

Mon Apr 29 Hour ONE: Drew Zeroes

