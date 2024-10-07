On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge October 6, 2024 – Pledge Drive

DJ Zuul
October 7, 2024
3 min read
Jesus and some dudes with coins

Presented by listeners like YOU

We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on  Facebook and Discord.

ontheedge@c895.org

 

Sun October 6 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul

Track Title Artist Album Label Year Time
Ignite Neuroklast Ignite Self-released 2024 03:29
Foetel C-Tec Darker Wax Trax! 1998 05:46
I’m So Sick En Esch Dance Hall Putsch GIVE/TAKE 2024 04:48
Never Come Back Veiila Dive Projekt 2023 05:16
American Girls Beborn Beton American Girls Dependent 2024 04:51
Die Wolken (No More Remix) Xmal Deutschland Early Singles (1981-1982) Sacred Bones 2024 05:08
Lose Myself Rayne Reznor Lose Myself Ghostwerk 2024 02:21
Hopeless Disease (Elektricon Remix) Elezoria Apart (Remixed) Self 2024 06:16
Until Death (Us Do Part) Front 242 Front By Front Red Rhino 1992 04:32
Slave to Pleasure PIG Red Room Metropolis 2024 03:57
Appetence genCAB III I II (Third Eye Gemini) Self 2024 04:49
Ruina Neuroklast Ignite Self 2024 03:26

 

Sun October 6 Hour TWO:  DJ Rockett Qween

Track Name Artist Name(s) Album Name Record Label Year Duration
Money The Flying Lizards The Flying Lizards Caroline Records 1905 05:38
Money, Money, Money Adi Shaham אחרונים על החוף NaNa Disc 2021 03:16
How To Be A Millionaire ABC How To Be A Zillionaire EMI 1985 03:36
Head Like A Hole Nine Inch Nails Pretty Hate Machine The Bicycle Music Company 1989 05:00
Material Girl KMFDM This Is Industrial Hits Of The ’90s Cleopatra Records 2007 04:26
Money Is Flesh Swans Public Castration Is A Good Idea Young God Records 2015 12:07
Satan, Lend Me a Dollar Hill of Beans The Hill of Beans Story Vaguely Profound 2019 02:50
Everything Counts Depeche Mode Construction Time Again (Deluxe) Columbia 1983 04:21
Rent – 2018 Remaster Pet Shop Boys Actually (2018 Remaster) Parlophone UK 1987 05:08
Money Power Glory Lana Del Rey Ultraviolence (Deluxe) Polydor Records 2014 04:31

 

Monday October 7: DJ Paradigm Lost

Track Title Artist Album Label Year Time
Vows (My Shadow Mix) MATTE BLVCK Single Matte Blvck Records 2024 03:47
16 Devils (Original) Rotersand 16 Devils Metropolis 2024 04:50
Death Debt MORTAL REALM Stab In The Dark Negative Gain Productions 2024 04:14
GOD FORGIVES (HARD EDIT) Luci Ferrum ExGf Self 2024 03:03
Law & Order (SEMTECHS Remix) Tom Wax & DSTRTD SGNL Law & Order Infacted Recordings 2023 05:56
Make Me Human (ESA – Reset Complete Remix) Blue Ant Nihil / Remixes Self-released 2020 05:02
Under My Skin, I Carry Your Bones (Feat. Prophän) OTTOMAN GRÜW Womb Khoinix 2024 04:36
Etched (Semantix Remix) Fuedal Unit 1 DKA Records 2023 05:10
Breath METAKROSS ECHOES Wie Ein Gott 2024 04:27
No Miracles SDH Against Strong Thinking Self 2020 03:37
Knives (Original Mix) Anthony (H) Sometimes Shadows Breathe EP Live Evil Productions 2022 05:40

Gustave Dore, “Christ and the Tribute Money” 1880

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

The industrial artist En Esch
On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge September 22, 2024 – En Esch

Presented by listeners like YOU We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on  Facebook and Discord. ontheedge@c895.org   Sun...

a big-ass burd carries a dude skyward
On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge September 15, 2024

Presented by listeners like YOU We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on  Facebook and Discord. ontheedge@c895.org Sun September 15...

License Plate Frame
c89.5 stadium blanket
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu