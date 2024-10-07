On the Edge October 6, 2024 – Pledge Drive

Presented by listeners like YOU
Sun October 6 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul
|Track Title
|Artist
|Album
|Label
|Year
|Time
|Ignite
|Neuroklast
|Ignite
|Self-released
|2024
|03:29
|Foetel
|C-Tec
|Darker
|Wax Trax!
|1998
|05:46
|I’m So Sick
|En Esch
|Dance Hall Putsch
|GIVE/TAKE
|2024
|04:48
|Never Come Back
|Veiila
|Dive
|Projekt
|2023
|05:16
|American Girls
|Beborn Beton
|American Girls
|Dependent
|2024
|04:51
|Die Wolken (No More Remix)
|Xmal Deutschland
|Early Singles (1981-1982)
|Sacred Bones
|2024
|05:08
|Lose Myself
|Rayne Reznor
|Lose Myself
|Ghostwerk
|2024
|02:21
|Hopeless Disease (Elektricon Remix)
|Elezoria
|Apart (Remixed)
|Self
|2024
|06:16
|Until Death (Us Do Part)
|Front 242
|Front By Front
|Red Rhino
|1992
|04:32
|Slave to Pleasure
|PIG
|Red Room
|Metropolis
|2024
|03:57
|Appetence
|genCAB
|III I II (Third Eye Gemini)
|Self
|2024
|04:49
|Ruina
|Neuroklast
|Ignite
|Self
|2024
|03:26
Sun October 6 Hour TWO: DJ Rockett Qween
|Track Name
|Artist Name(s)
|Album Name
|Record Label
|Year
|Duration
|Money
|The Flying Lizards
|The Flying Lizards
|Caroline Records
|1905
|05:38
|Money, Money, Money
|Adi Shaham
|אחרונים על החוף
|NaNa Disc
|2021
|03:16
|How To Be A Millionaire
|ABC
|How To Be A Zillionaire
|EMI
|1985
|03:36
|Head Like A Hole
|Nine Inch Nails
|Pretty Hate Machine
|The Bicycle Music Company
|1989
|05:00
|Material Girl
|KMFDM
|This Is Industrial Hits Of The ’90s
|Cleopatra Records
|2007
|04:26
|Money Is Flesh
|Swans
|Public Castration Is A Good Idea
|Young God Records
|2015
|12:07
|Satan, Lend Me a Dollar
|Hill of Beans
|The Hill of Beans Story
|Vaguely Profound
|2019
|02:50
|Everything Counts
|Depeche Mode
|Construction Time Again (Deluxe)
|Columbia
|1983
|04:21
|Rent – 2018 Remaster
|Pet Shop Boys
|Actually (2018 Remaster)
|Parlophone UK
|1987
|05:08
|Money Power Glory
|Lana Del Rey
|Ultraviolence (Deluxe)
|Polydor Records
|2014
|04:31
Monday October 7: DJ Paradigm Lost
|Track Title
|Artist
|Album
|Label
|Year
|Time
|Vows (My Shadow Mix)
|MATTE BLVCK
|Single
|Matte Blvck Records
|2024
|03:47
|16 Devils (Original)
|Rotersand
|16 Devils
|Metropolis
|2024
|04:50
|Death Debt
|MORTAL REALM
|Stab In The Dark
|Negative Gain Productions
|2024
|04:14
|GOD FORGIVES (HARD EDIT)
|Luci Ferrum
|ExGf
|Self
|2024
|03:03
|Law & Order (SEMTECHS Remix)
|Tom Wax & DSTRTD SGNL
|Law & Order
|Infacted Recordings
|2023
|05:56
|Make Me Human (ESA – Reset Complete Remix)
|Blue Ant
|Nihil / Remixes
|Self-released
|2020
|05:02
|Under My Skin, I Carry Your Bones (Feat. Prophän)
|OTTOMAN GRÜW
|Womb
|Khoinix
|2024
|04:36
|Etched (Semantix Remix)
|Fuedal
|Unit 1
|DKA Records
|2023
|05:10
|Breath
|METAKROSS
|ECHOES
|Wie Ein Gott
|2024
|04:27
|No Miracles
|SDH
|Against Strong Thinking
|Self
|2020
|03:37
|Knives (Original Mix)
|Anthony (H)
|Sometimes Shadows Breathe EP
|Live Evil Productions
|2022
|05:40
Gustave Dore, “Christ and the Tribute Money” 1880
