On the Edge September 29, 2024 – MATTE BLVCK Premieres!

Presented by listeners like YOU
We get it. 10pm to 1am is rough on a school night. We gotchoo, boo. Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on Facebook and Discord.
ontheedge@c895.org
Sun September 29 Hour ONE: DJ Drew
|Track Name
|Artist Name(s)
|Album Name
|Record Label
|Release Date
|time
|BTTR
|Matte Blvck,Clan of Xymox
|Vows
|Matte Blvck Records LLC
|2024
|04:36
|Pupula Duplex (I AM NOTHING)
|Matte Blvck,Phil Gonzo
|Pupula Duplex (I AM NOTHING)
|Matte Blvck Records LLC
|2024
|03:42
|Hot Blooded
|New Constellations
|Hot Blooded
|New Constellations under exclusive license to Amuseio AB
|2021
|04:47
|Vaudeville
|Priest
|New Flesh
|Blue Nine
|2017
|04:15
|Down In It – Shred
|Nine Inch Nails
|Down In It
|The Bicycle Music Company
|1989
|06:56
|Bela Lugosi’s Dead
|CHVRCHES
|Vampire Academy (Music From The Motion Picture)
|UME Direct
|2014
|03:51
|Bela Lugosi’s Dead – Tomb Raider Mix
|Bauhaus
|Singles
|Beggars Banquet
|2013
|09:31
|It’s No Good
|Depeche Mode
|Ultra (Deluxe)
|Venusnote Ltd.
|1997
|05:59
|Kiss Them For Me
|Siouxsie and the Banshees
|Superstition – Expanded Edition
|UMC (Universal Music Catalogue)
|1991
|04:37
|Come Undone
|Duran Duran
|Duran Duran
|Parlophone UK
|1993
|04:17
Sun September 29 Hour TWO: DJ Rockett Qween
|Track Name
|Artist Name(s)
|Album Name
|Record Label
|Release Date
|Time
|Anyway Death
|Apnoie
|Anyway Death
|DarkTunes Music Group
|2023
|03:42
|Dead Woman
|Bedless Bones
|Mire of Mercury
|Metropolis Records
|2023
|04:34
|Pink (Bad Day) [From Barbie The Album]
|Lizzo
|Pink (From Barbie The Album)
|Atlantic Records
|2023
|01:04
|For Dead
|AL1CE
|As Above
|The Alice Project
|2021
|04:59
|Love Never Dies – Part 1
|Apoptygma Berzerk
|7 – Deluxe Bonus Track Edition (Remastered)
|Pitch Black Drive Productions
|1905
|05:28
|Dead Pop Stars
|Altered Images
|I Could Be Happy: The Best Of Altered Images
|Epic/Legacy
|1905
|03:15
|Dead & Buried – 12 Version
|Alien Sex Fiend
|The Singles 1983-1995
|Anagram
|1995
|04:02
|Make The Little Flowers Grow
|Snog
|Buy Me…I’ll Change Your Life
|Metropolis Records
|1998
|03:22
|I Don’t Want To Die
|Patriarchy
|Asking For It
|DERO Arcade
|2019
|05:01
|Dead Trees (blackcarburning Mix)
|Chiasm,Blackcarburning
|Chasing Butterflies
|COP International
|2024
|04:02
|Death Note
|Ghost Twin
|Love Songs for End Times
|Artoffact Records
|2021
|04:27
|Dead Inside – Assemblage 23 Remix
|for all the emptiness,Computorgirl,Assemblage 23
|Dead Inside
|FRAME|WORK ARTIST DEVELOPMENT
|2024
|04:48
|Death’s Door
|Depeche Mode
|Until The End Of The World (Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack)
|Warner Records
|2009
|03:53
|Seasons In The Sun – 2023 Remaster
|Black Box Recorder
|England Made Me [25th Anniversary Edition]
|Chrysalis Records
|2023
|02:41
|Death Is Not the End
|Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
|Murder Ballads (2011 – Remaster)
|Mute, a BMG Company
|2011
|04:27
Monday September 24: DJ Paradigm Lost
|Track Title
|Artist
|Album
|Label
|Date Added
|Year
|House of the Serpents
|Matte Blvck
|Vowes
|Matte Blvck Records
|2024-09-23
|2024
|Drown With You
|DEAD LIGHTS
|Glitterspit
|Dark Tunes Music Group
|2024-09-12
|2023
|Choke
|Amelia Arsenic
|Single
|Self-released
|2024-09-12
|2023
|Reverse
|Black Canvas
|Face The Beat: Session 2
|Side-line Magazine
|2024-09-23
|2015
|LOWER YOURSELF
|Mari Kattman
|URGOD.AI
|COP International
|2024-09-12
|2023
|ODDKO – Disobey the Digital Gods (Rmx)
|ODDKO
|Single
|Self-released
|2024-09-12
|2024
|Wax and Wane (clean)
|Archon of the Fairlight
|Unknown Album
|Self-released
|2024-09-25
|2022
|Bliss
|Matte Black
|Vowes
|Matte Blvck Records
|2024-09-23
|2024
|Nervous
|Noise Unit
|Cheeba City Blues
|Artoffact Records
|2024-09-12
|2022
|Break Free (Sngle Version)
|Menschdefekt
|Break Free
|Infacted Recordings
|2024-09-12
|2023
|Robots (Aesthetic Perfection Remix)
|Modulate
|Digital Infaction – Strike 1
|Infacted Recordings
|2024-09-12
|2015
|Lick My Legs (Ruined Conflict Version)
|Pending Position feat. KY
|Lick My Legs
|Infacted Recordings
|2024-09-12
|2023
|Hurt You More
|CELINA
|LICENSE FOR VIOLENCE
|Self-released
|2024-09-12
|2024
|Muted Obsession (Feat. ACTORS)
|Bill Leeb
|Model Kollapse
|Metropolis
|2024-09-19
|2024
Add comment