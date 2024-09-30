On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge September 29, 2024 – MATTE BLVCK Premieres!

DJ Zuul
September 30, 2024
4 min read
The Los Angeles industrial band MATTE BLVCK

Presented by listeners like YOU

We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on  Facebook and Discord.

ontheedge@c895.org

 

Sun September 29 Hour ONE: DJ Drew

Track Name Artist Name(s) Album Name Record Label Release Date time
BTTR Matte Blvck,Clan of Xymox Vows Matte Blvck Records LLC 2024 04:36
Pupula Duplex (I AM NOTHING) Matte Blvck,Phil Gonzo Pupula Duplex (I AM NOTHING) Matte Blvck Records LLC 2024 03:42
Hot Blooded New Constellations Hot Blooded New Constellations under exclusive license to Amuseio AB 2021 04:47
Vaudeville Priest New Flesh Blue Nine 2017 04:15
Down In It – Shred Nine Inch Nails Down In It The Bicycle Music Company 1989 06:56
Bela Lugosi’s Dead CHVRCHES Vampire Academy (Music From The Motion Picture) UME Direct 2014 03:51
Bela Lugosi’s Dead – Tomb Raider Mix Bauhaus Singles Beggars Banquet 2013 09:31
It’s No Good Depeche Mode Ultra (Deluxe) Venusnote Ltd. 1997 05:59
Kiss Them For Me Siouxsie and the Banshees Superstition – Expanded Edition UMC (Universal Music Catalogue) 1991 04:37
Come Undone Duran Duran Duran Duran Parlophone UK 1993 04:17

 

Sun September 29 Hour TWO:  DJ Rockett Qween

Track Name Artist Name(s) Album Name Record Label Release Date Time
Anyway Death Apnoie Anyway Death DarkTunes Music Group 2023 03:42
Dead Woman Bedless Bones Mire of Mercury Metropolis Records 2023 04:34
Pink (Bad Day) [From Barbie The Album] Lizzo Pink (From Barbie The Album) Atlantic Records 2023 01:04
For Dead AL1CE As Above The Alice Project 2021 04:59
Love Never Dies – Part 1 Apoptygma Berzerk 7 – Deluxe Bonus Track Edition (Remastered) Pitch Black Drive Productions 1905 05:28
Dead Pop Stars Altered Images I Could Be Happy: The Best Of Altered Images Epic/Legacy 1905 03:15
Dead & Buried – 12 Version Alien Sex Fiend The Singles 1983-1995 Anagram 1995 04:02
Make The Little Flowers Grow Snog Buy Me…I’ll Change Your Life Metropolis Records 1998 03:22
I Don’t Want To Die Patriarchy Asking For It DERO Arcade 2019 05:01
Dead Trees (blackcarburning Mix) Chiasm,Blackcarburning Chasing Butterflies COP International 2024 04:02
Death Note Ghost Twin Love Songs for End Times Artoffact Records 2021 04:27
Dead Inside – Assemblage 23 Remix for all the emptiness,Computorgirl,Assemblage 23 Dead Inside FRAME|WORK ARTIST DEVELOPMENT 2024 04:48
Death’s Door Depeche Mode Until The End Of The World (Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack) Warner Records 2009 03:53
Seasons In The Sun – 2023 Remaster Black Box Recorder England Made Me [25th Anniversary Edition] Chrysalis Records 2023 02:41
Death Is Not the End Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Murder Ballads (2011 – Remaster) Mute, a BMG Company 2011 04:27

Monday September 24: DJ Paradigm Lost

Track Title Artist Album Label Date Added Year
House of the Serpents Matte Blvck Vowes Matte Blvck Records 2024-09-23 2024
Drown With You DEAD LIGHTS Glitterspit Dark Tunes Music Group 2024-09-12 2023
Choke Amelia Arsenic Single Self-released 2024-09-12 2023
Reverse Black Canvas Face The Beat: Session 2 Side-line Magazine 2024-09-23 2015
LOWER YOURSELF Mari Kattman URGOD.AI COP International 2024-09-12 2023
ODDKO – Disobey the Digital Gods (Rmx) ODDKO Single Self-released 2024-09-12 2024
Wax and Wane (clean) Archon of the Fairlight Unknown Album Self-released 2024-09-25 2022
Bliss Matte Black Vowes Matte Blvck Records 2024-09-23 2024
Nervous Noise Unit Cheeba City Blues Artoffact Records 2024-09-12 2022
Break Free (Sngle Version) Menschdefekt Break Free Infacted Recordings 2024-09-12 2023
Robots (Aesthetic Perfection Remix) Modulate Digital Infaction – Strike 1 Infacted Recordings 2024-09-12 2015
Lick My Legs (Ruined Conflict Version) Pending Position feat. KY Lick My Legs Infacted Recordings 2024-09-12 2023
Hurt You More CELINA LICENSE FOR VIOLENCE Self-released 2024-09-12 2024
Muted Obsession (Feat. ACTORS) Bill Leeb Model Kollapse Metropolis 2024-09-19 2024

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

