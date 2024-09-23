On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge September 22, 2024 – En Esch

DJ Zuul
September 23, 2024
The industrial artist En Esch

Sun September 22 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul interviews En Esch

Track Title Artist Album Label Year Time
Confidence (Dixie Mix) En Esch Confidence Wax Trax! 1993 06:32
Do It En Esch f. Hope Nicholls Dance Hall Putsch Give/Take 2024 05:25
Daktari En Esch Cheesy Wax Trax! 1993 11:53
Mathematik (A19) Lindemann Mathematik Vertigo 2018 03:35
Hot Hole (Remastered 2024) PIG Sinsation (Remastered 2024) JVC 1995 04:45
Soma Holiday GOL Sensations Of Tone China 1995 03:55
Crux Simplex Anadyr Devouring the Self Progress 2024 04:20
Show You Love Sacred Skin Song of the Siren Artoffact 2024 05:34
Flowers Were Real ESA (Electronic Substance Abuse) Flowers were Real EP WTII 2015 06:50

 

Sun September 22 Hour TWO:  DJ Drew

Song Title Artist Album Label Year Length
Dear Enemy Night Club Requiem for Romance Gato Blanco 2016 0:03:40
Blink My Dead Eyes Mellow Code Yells at the Obelisk Crunch Pod 2021 0:04:42
People Are Fake BLACKBOOK Confessions Of The Innocent DarkTunes Music Group 2022 0:03:47
Humans Ruin Everything – Es23 Remix DV8R,ES23 IO Infacted Recordings 2021 0:04:53
Pain Boy Harsher Lesser Man EP Nude Club 1905 0:07:19
I Detach ESA (Electronic Substance Abuse) Designer Carnage Negative Gain Productions 2022 0:05:14
Genesis Grimes Visions 4AD 2012 0:04:15
Third Strike Iris Six Dependent 2019 0:03:38
This Pretty Life – Iris Remix Solar Fake,Iris Enjoy Dystopia Out of Line Music 2021 0:05:01
Candy Shop MARUV Candy Shop MARUV 2021 0:02:22
Heavy Weapon Lazerpunk Synthicate NRW Records, under exclusive license to NewRetroWave, LLC 2022 0:03:23
Pursuit Gesaffelstein Aleph Parlophone (France) 2013 0:04:08
Blasphemous Rumours – Black Edit – Depeche Mode cover Leæther Strip Alfa Matrix Re:Covered – A Tribute to Depeche Mode Alfa Matrix 2009 0:06:00
Bela Lugosis Dead CHVRCHES Singles Not On Label 2014 0:03:52

Monday September 23: DJ Paradigm Lost Premieres new Matte Blvck

Track Title Artist Album Label Year Time
BTTR (feat. Clan of Xymox) Matte Black Vowes Matte Blvck Records 2024 4:36:00
How They Know SUPERNOVA 1006 Chains Negative Gain Productions 2023 3:40:00
Summertime (Ft Dirk Flanigan & Mike Reidy) Dogtablet The Summertime EP Distortion Productions 2023 5:46:00
Broken Promises clubdrugs Distortion Productions 2022 4:33:00
Swallow Mari Kattman Swallow COP International 2023 3:34:00
WE’RE LIVING IN A FASCIST SOCIETY Damien Hearse WE’RE LIVING IN A FASCIST SOCIETY Self Released 2024 4:52:00
Wayout Kurs Muter Swiss Dark Nights 2021 4:01:00
SSRI amnestic Real Bad Day Glitch Mode Recordings 2014 3:58:00
SIRENHEAD MORIS BLAK SIRENHEAD – Single SHVDOW Records 2024 4:01:00
silence the dark silver walks various positions Distortion Productions 2022 5:29:00
Maniac ROÜGE Legacy LP Midnight Mana 2024 5:01:00
Yet Shivering Profound Miseria Ultima Electronic Bodies – Session 1 Side Line Magazine 2023 3:41:00
One Cut Too Many ESA Burial 10 Negative Gain Productions 2020 8:01:00

 

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

