On the Edge September 22, 2024 – En Esch

Sun September 22 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul interviews En Esch
|Track Title
|Artist
|Album
|Label
|Year
|Time
|Confidence (Dixie Mix)
|En Esch
|Confidence
|Wax Trax!
|1993
|06:32
|Do It
|En Esch f. Hope Nicholls
|Dance Hall Putsch
|Give/Take
|2024
|05:25
|Daktari
|En Esch
|Cheesy
|Wax Trax!
|1993
|11:53
|Mathematik (A19)
|Lindemann
|Mathematik
|Vertigo
|2018
|03:35
|Hot Hole (Remastered 2024)
|PIG
|Sinsation (Remastered 2024)
|JVC
|1995
|04:45
|Soma Holiday
|GOL
|Sensations Of Tone
|China
|1995
|03:55
|Crux Simplex
|Anadyr
|Devouring the Self
|Progress
|2024
|04:20
|Show You Love
|Sacred Skin
|Song of the Siren
|Artoffact
|2024
|05:34
|Flowers Were Real
|ESA (Electronic Substance Abuse)
|Flowers were Real EP
|WTII
|2015
|06:50
Sun September 22 Hour TWO: DJ Drew
|Song Title
|Artist
|Album
|Label
|Year
|Length
|Dear Enemy
|Night Club
|Requiem for Romance
|Gato Blanco
|2016
|0:03:40
|Blink My Dead Eyes
|Mellow Code
|Yells at the Obelisk
|Crunch Pod
|2021
|0:04:42
|People Are Fake
|BLACKBOOK
|Confessions Of The Innocent
|DarkTunes Music Group
|2022
|0:03:47
|Humans Ruin Everything – Es23 Remix
|DV8R,ES23
|IO
|Infacted Recordings
|2021
|0:04:53
|Pain
|Boy Harsher
|Lesser Man EP
|Nude Club
|1905
|0:07:19
|I Detach
|ESA (Electronic Substance Abuse)
|Designer Carnage
|Negative Gain Productions
|2022
|0:05:14
|Genesis
|Grimes
|Visions
|4AD
|2012
|0:04:15
|Third Strike
|Iris
|Six
|Dependent
|2019
|0:03:38
|This Pretty Life – Iris Remix
|Solar Fake,Iris
|Enjoy Dystopia
|Out of Line Music
|2021
|0:05:01
|Candy Shop
|MARUV
|Candy Shop
|MARUV
|2021
|0:02:22
|Heavy Weapon
|Lazerpunk
|Synthicate
|NRW Records, under exclusive license to NewRetroWave, LLC
|2022
|0:03:23
|Pursuit
|Gesaffelstein
|Aleph
|Parlophone (France)
|2013
|0:04:08
|Blasphemous Rumours – Black Edit – Depeche Mode cover
|Leæther Strip
|Alfa Matrix Re:Covered – A Tribute to Depeche Mode
|Alfa Matrix
|2009
|0:06:00
|Bela Lugosis Dead
|CHVRCHES
|Singles
|Not On Label
|2014
|0:03:52
Monday September 23: DJ Paradigm Lost Premieres new Matte Blvck
|Track Title
|Artist
|Album
|Label
|Year
|Time
|BTTR (feat. Clan of Xymox)
|Matte Black
|Vowes
|Matte Blvck Records
|2024
|4:36:00
|How They Know
|SUPERNOVA 1006
|Chains
|Negative Gain Productions
|2023
|3:40:00
|Summertime (Ft Dirk Flanigan & Mike Reidy)
|Dogtablet
|The Summertime EP
|Distortion Productions
|2023
|5:46:00
|Broken Promises
|clubdrugs
|Distortion Productions
|2022
|4:33:00
|Swallow
|Mari Kattman
|Swallow
|COP International
|2023
|3:34:00
|WE’RE LIVING IN A FASCIST SOCIETY
|Damien Hearse
|WE’RE LIVING IN A FASCIST SOCIETY
|Self Released
|2024
|4:52:00
|Wayout
|Kurs
|Muter
|Swiss Dark Nights
|2021
|4:01:00
|SIRENHEAD
|MORIS BLAK
|SIRENHEAD – Single
|SHVDOW Records
|2024
|4:01:00
|silence the dark
|silver walks
|various positions
|Distortion Productions
|2022
|5:29:00
|Maniac
|ROÜGE
|Legacy LP
|Midnight Mana
|2024
|5:01:00
|Yet Shivering Profound
|Miseria Ultima
|Electronic Bodies – Session 1
|Side Line Magazine
|2023
|3:41:00
|One Cut Too Many
|ESA
|Burial 10
|Negative Gain Productions
|2020
|8:01:00
