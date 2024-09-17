On the Edge September 15, 2024

Presented by listeners like YOU
Sun September 15 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul
|Track Title
|Artist
|Album
|Label
|Year
|Time
|The Drive (Vinyl Version)
|Implant
|Scratching The Surface: The Chaos Machine, Pt. 2
|Alfa matrix
|2023
|07:08
|The Land Of Rape And Honey
|Ministry
|The Land Of Rape And Honey
|Sire
|1988
|05:12
|Node Module
|tripswitch
|Node Module
|onedotsixtwo
|2024
|07:06
|Spiritual Nailbomb
|Miseria Ultima
|Arctic Esotericism
|Alfa Matrix
|2024
|03:48
|I Won’t Surrender
|Rue Oberkampf
|I Won’t Surrender
|Self
|2024
|04:49
|Sad and Alone (Wychdoktor Remix)
|Bedless Bones
|Sublime Malaise (Extended)
|Metropolis
|2020
|06:41
|Au Revoir, My Love
|RATPAJAMA
|Angels Do Dirty Things Too
|Self
|2024
|04:10
|Totentanz, Pt. 2
|Neuroklast
|Song of the Siren
|Self
|2021
|03:30
|Double Helix Overdrive
|Kris Baha
|Cyber Body Music Vol.1 [KDC243]
|KindCrime
|2024
|06:32
|Der Mann Der Tötet (Original Mix)
|Human 80
|Miseria Bonus Tape Vol.2
|Miseria
|2022
|03:44
|Hacked Society
|Hocico
|HyperViolent
|Self
|2022
|05:20
|EXORCISM
|HANTOLOGIC
|HONTE
|Self
|2023
|03:15
Sun September 15 Hour TWO: DJ Rockett Qween
|Song Title
|Artist
|Album
|Label
|Year
|Length
|Queen of Risk
|Amelia Arsenic
|Queen of Risk
|Destroy All Melody Records
|2018
|0:04:06
|Vampire Queen
|Inkubus Sukkubus
|Vampire Queen
|Pagan Fire Muzick
|2018
|0:07:34
|Queen of Darkness
|Dead Born Babies
|Queen of Darkness
|Goth Productions
|2020
|0:04:00
|Queens
|Annie Sama
|Queens
|Annie Sama
|2018
|0:03:07
|Queen’s Anthem
|Juno Francis
|Queen’s Anthem
|Solina
|2020
|0:04:00
|Rx Queen
|Deftones
|White Pony
|Rhino
|2000
|0:04:28
|Queen of Disaster
|Scarlett Rose
|Queen of Disaster
|Scarlett Rose
|2020
|0:03:16
|She Reigns Down
|Cold Cave
|She Reigns Down
|Heartworm Press
|2024
|0:02:45
|Empress (Eva X Remix)
|Metamorph,Eva X
|Spellbound Empress
|Metamorph
|2023
|0:03:53
|Vampire Queen
|Kill The Void
|Vampire Queen
|VVOID CLUB RECORDS
|2024
|0:03:07
|Killer Queen – Remastered 2011
|Queen
|The Platinum Collection – Greatest Hits I II & III – 2011 Remaster
|Hollywood Records
|1975
|0:03:00
|Isis
|White Ritual
|In & Out
|DarkTunes Music Group
|2022
|0:04:26
|The Queen Is Dead – 2011 Remaster
|The Smiths
|The Queen Is Dead
|WM UK
|1986
|0:06:27
|Royals Style Punk
|Puddles Pity Party
|Royals Style Punk
|Puddles Pity Party
|2020
|0:03:06
|Queen of the Rodeo
|Orville Peck
|Pony
|Sub Pop Records
|2019
|0:03:18
Monday September 15: DJ Paradigm Lost
|Track Title
|Artist
|Album
|Label
|Year
|Time
|Atrophy of Three
|STATIQBLOOM
|Mask Visions Poison
|Not on Label (Self-released)
|2013
|5:22:00
|N W O (Conformity Mix)
|ELM
|Sounds From The Matrix 024
|Alpha Matrix
|2024
|4:00:00
|Toxic (featuring Eva X)
|SPANKTHENUN, Eva X, Moris Blak
|Toxic (featuring EVA X)
|Not on Label (Self-released)
|2024
|4:52:00
|elektroLust (Falling Bytes Remix)
|Pending Position
|elektroLust
|Infacted Recordings
|2022
|4:08:00
|Test of Faith
|Circuit Preacher
|Test of Faith
|DarkTunes
|2023
|3:22:00
|The Temptresses
|Kota Kira
|The Netherworld Beckons
|Re:Mission Entertainment
|2021
|4:48:00
|My Soul Is On Fire
|Pale Ash
|Silence
|Not on Label (Self-released)
|2023
|3:41:00
|Gomorrah
|Punshukunshu
|Gossiping Hypocrites
|Sharped Records
|2024
|4:48:00
|Om Mani Padme Hum
|Stahlschlag
|Abhinivesha
|Not on Label (Self-released)
|2024
|4:34:00
|Archivist (single mix)
|Kurs
|Archive_Omen
|Swiss Dark Knights
|2023
|5:38:00
|No Future
|Nevada Hardware
|No Future
|Thinkbreak Records
|2018
|4:03:00
|Smolder – VIP
|mobiius
|Single
|Not on Label (Self-released)
|2024
|3:25:00
|Dance And Kill
|Ellen Allien x Ash Code
|Dance And Kill
|Not on Label (Self-released)
|2023
|5:16:00
|Let Me Burn
|CYFERDYNE
|Exodus
|Digital World Audio
|2024
|5:02:00
