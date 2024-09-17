On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge September 15, 2024

DJ Zuul
September 17, 2024
3 min read
a big-ass burd carries a dude skyward

Sun September 15 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul

 

Track Title Artist Album Label Year Time
The Drive (Vinyl Version) Implant Scratching The Surface: The Chaos Machine, Pt. 2 Alfa matrix 2023 07:08
The Land Of Rape And Honey Ministry The Land Of Rape And Honey Sire 1988 05:12
Node Module tripswitch Node Module onedotsixtwo 2024 07:06
Spiritual Nailbomb Miseria Ultima Arctic Esotericism Alfa Matrix 2024 03:48
I Won’t Surrender Rue Oberkampf I Won’t Surrender Self 2024 04:49
Sad and Alone (Wychdoktor Remix) Bedless Bones Sublime Malaise (Extended) Metropolis 2020 06:41
Au Revoir, My Love RATPAJAMA Angels Do Dirty Things Too Self 2024 04:10
Totentanz, Pt. 2 Neuroklast Song of the Siren Self 2021 03:30
Double Helix Overdrive Kris Baha Cyber Body Music Vol.1 [KDC243] KindCrime 2024 06:32
Der Mann Der Tötet (Original Mix) Human 80 Miseria Bonus Tape Vol.2 Miseria 2022 03:44
Hacked Society Hocico HyperViolent Self 2022 05:20
EXORCISM HANTOLOGIC HONTE Self 2023 03:15

 

Sun September 15 Hour TWO:  DJ Rockett Qween

Song Title Artist Album Label Year Length
Queen of Risk Amelia Arsenic Queen of Risk Destroy All Melody Records 2018 0:04:06
Vampire Queen Inkubus Sukkubus Vampire Queen Pagan Fire Muzick 2018 0:07:34
Queen of Darkness Dead Born Babies Queen of Darkness Goth Productions 2020 0:04:00
Queens Annie Sama Queens Annie Sama 2018 0:03:07
Queen’s Anthem Juno Francis Queen’s Anthem Solina 2020 0:04:00
Rx Queen Deftones White Pony Rhino 2000 0:04:28
Queen of Disaster Scarlett Rose Queen of Disaster Scarlett Rose 2020 0:03:16
She Reigns Down Cold Cave She Reigns Down Heartworm Press 2024 0:02:45
Empress (Eva X Remix) Metamorph,Eva X Spellbound Empress Metamorph 2023 0:03:53
Vampire Queen Kill The Void Vampire Queen VVOID CLUB RECORDS 2024 0:03:07
Killer Queen – Remastered 2011 Queen The Platinum Collection – Greatest Hits I II & III – 2011 Remaster Hollywood Records 1975 0:03:00
Isis White Ritual In & Out DarkTunes Music Group 2022 0:04:26
The Queen Is Dead – 2011 Remaster The Smiths The Queen Is Dead WM UK 1986 0:06:27
Royals Style Punk Puddles Pity Party Royals Style Punk Puddles Pity Party 2020 0:03:06
Queen of the Rodeo Orville Peck Pony Sub Pop Records 2019 0:03:18

Monday September 15: DJ Paradigm Lost

Track Title Artist Album Label Year Time
Atrophy of Three STATIQBLOOM Mask Visions Poison Not on Label (Self-released) 2013 5:22:00
N W O (Conformity Mix) ELM Sounds From The Matrix 024 Alpha Matrix 2024 4:00:00
Toxic (featuring Eva X) SPANKTHENUN, Eva X, Moris Blak Toxic (featuring EVA X) Not on Label (Self-released) 2024 4:52:00
elektroLust (Falling Bytes Remix) Pending Position elektroLust Infacted Recordings 2022 4:08:00
Test of Faith Circuit Preacher Test of Faith DarkTunes 2023 3:22:00
The Temptresses Kota Kira The Netherworld Beckons Re:Mission Entertainment 2021 4:48:00
My Soul Is On Fire Pale Ash Silence Not on Label (Self-released) 2023 3:41:00
Gomorrah Punshukunshu Gossiping Hypocrites Sharped Records 2024 4:48:00
Om Mani Padme Hum Stahlschlag Abhinivesha Not on Label (Self-released) 2024 4:34:00
Archivist (single mix) Kurs Archive_Omen Swiss Dark Knights 2023 5:38:00
No Future Nevada Hardware No Future Thinkbreak Records 2018 4:03:00
Smolder – VIP mobiius Single Not on Label (Self-released) 2024 3:25:00
Dance And Kill Ellen Allien x Ash Code Dance And Kill Not on Label (Self-released) 2023 5:16:00
Let Me Burn CYFERDYNE Exodus Digital World Audio 2024 5:02:00

 

Gustave Dore, “Dream of the Eagle,” 1868

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

