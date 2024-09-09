On the Edge September 9, 2024

Presented by listeners like YOU

Sun September 8 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul



Track Title Artist Album Label Year Time If I Had a Heart Minuit Machine If I Had A Heart Synth Religion 2024 03:28 Get Lost En Esch Get Lost Cargo 2024 07:49 Desire Llumen The Breaking Waves Alfa matrix 2024 07:28 Day By Day Menschdefekt Rays Of Light Infacted 2024 04:42 Dead End Aiboforcen featuring Mari Kattman Between Noise & Silence Alfa Matrix 2024 04:13 Like You Found God Soft Siren Like You Found God Self 2024 04:42 Underwater Cranes EP Collection 4AD 1997 03:14 Skin Of The Night M83 Saturdays = Youth EMI 2008 06:12 Spell W O L F C L U B Canyons NewretroWave 2024 03:49 Song of the Siren HVPPY DEVTH Song of the Siren Infacted 2023 03:28 Pupula Duplex (Alone Like You) MATTE BLVCK Pupula Duplex (Alone Like You) Self 2024 03:04 Sex Never Dies Zheani Sex Never Dies Self 2024 03:33 Be Quiet and Drive (Far Away) HEALTH Be Quiet and Drive (Far Away) Self 2024 03:07 Weird World Allie X Weird World Self 2024 03:47

Sun September 8 Hour TWO: DJ Rockett Qween



Track Name Artist Name(s) Album Name Bleach Blood Love Kill The Void Suck Your Idols Barbwire Kiss Night Club Masochist Faster Speed Faster Velvet Kills Mischievous Urges Mask of Silence Cindergarden Underground Light Machine Veridia – Leæther Strip Remix Metamorph,Leæther Strip Veridia (Leæther Strip Remix) Fight Back Graveyard Gossip Graveyard Gossip Never did I Bestial Mouths R.O.T.T. (inmyskin) Jarðartrá Eivør Enn Roses RYANN Roses Ultraviolence Lana Del Rey Ultraviolence (Deluxe) Never Farewell Future Trail Breaking New Ground Hyena Signs Apnoie Ivory Tower Mine Giolì & Assia Mine Affection Lys Morke Affection

Monday September 2: DJ Paradigm Lost

Track Title Artist Album Label Year Time Atrophy of Three STATIQBLOOM Mask Visions Poison Not on Label (Self-released) 2013 5:22 N W O (Conformity Mix) ELM Sounds From The Matrix 024 Alpha Matrix 2024 4:00 Toxic (featuring Eva X) SPANKTHENUN, Eva X, Moris Blak Toxic (featuring EVA X) Not on Label (Self-released) 2024 4:52 elektroLust (Falling Bytes Remix) Pending Position elektroLust Infacted Recordings 2022 4:08 Test of Faith Circuit Preacher Test of Faith DarkTunes 2023 3:22 The Temptresses Kota Kira The Netherworld Beckons Re:Mission Entertainment 2021 4:48 My Soul Is On Fire Pale Ash Silence Not on Label (Self-released) 2023 3:41 Gomorrah Punshukunshu Gossiping Hypocrites Sharped Records 2024 4:48 Om Mani Padme Hum Stahlschlag Abhinivesha Not on Label (Self-released) 2024 4:34 Archivist (single mix) Kurs Archive_Omen Swiss Dark Knights 2023 5:38 No Future Nevada Hardware No Future Thinkbreak Records 2018 4:03 Smolder – VIP mobiius Single Not on Label (Self-released) 2024 3:25 Dance And Kill Ellen Allien x Ash Code Dance And Kill Not on Label (Self-released) 2023 5:16 Let Me Burn CYFERDYNE Exodus Digital World Audio 2024 5:02

