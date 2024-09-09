On the Edge September 9, 2024

Presented by listeners like YOU
We get it. 10pm to 1am is rough on a school night. We gotchoo, boo. Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on Facebook and Discord.
ontheedge@c895.org
Sun September 8 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul
|Track Title
|Artist
|Album
|Label
|Year
|Time
|If I Had a Heart
|Minuit Machine
|If I Had A Heart
|Synth Religion
|2024
|03:28
|Get Lost
|En Esch
|Get Lost
|Cargo
|2024
|07:49
|Desire
|Llumen
|The Breaking Waves
|Alfa matrix
|2024
|07:28
|Day By Day
|Menschdefekt
|Rays Of Light
|Infacted
|2024
|04:42
|Dead End
|Aiboforcen featuring Mari Kattman
|Between Noise & Silence
|Alfa Matrix
|2024
|04:13
|Like You Found God
|Soft Siren
|Like You Found God
|Self
|2024
|04:42
|Underwater
|Cranes
|EP Collection
|4AD
|1997
|03:14
|Skin Of The Night
|M83
|Saturdays = Youth
|EMI
|2008
|06:12
|Spell
|W O L F C L U B
|Canyons
|NewretroWave
|2024
|03:49
|Song of the Siren
|HVPPY DEVTH
|Song of the Siren
|Infacted
|2023
|03:28
|Pupula Duplex (Alone Like You)
|MATTE BLVCK
|Pupula Duplex (Alone Like You)
|Self
|2024
|03:04
|Sex Never Dies
|Zheani
|Sex Never Dies
|Self
|2024
|03:33
|Be Quiet and Drive (Far Away)
|HEALTH
|Be Quiet and Drive (Far Away)
|Self
|2024
|03:07
|Weird World
|Allie X
|Weird World
|Self
|2024
|03:47
Sun September 8 Hour TWO: DJ Rockett Qween
|Track Name
|Artist Name(s)
|Album Name
|Bleach Blood Love
|Kill The Void
|Suck Your Idols
|Barbwire Kiss
|Night Club
|Masochist
|Faster Speed Faster
|Velvet Kills
|Mischievous Urges
|Mask of Silence
|Cindergarden
|Underground Light Machine
|Veridia – Leæther Strip Remix
|Metamorph,Leæther Strip
|Veridia (Leæther Strip Remix)
|Fight Back
|Graveyard Gossip
|Graveyard Gossip
|Never did I
|Bestial Mouths
|R.O.T.T. (inmyskin)
|Jarðartrá
|Eivør
|Enn
|Roses
|RYANN
|Roses
|Ultraviolence
|Lana Del Rey
|Ultraviolence (Deluxe)
|Never Farewell
|Future Trail
|Breaking New Ground
|Hyena Signs
|Apnoie
|Ivory Tower
|Mine
|Giolì & Assia
|Mine
|Affection
|Lys Morke
|Affection
Monday September 2: DJ Paradigm Lost
|Track Title
|Artist
|Album
|Label
|Year
|Time
|Atrophy of Three
|STATIQBLOOM
|Mask Visions Poison
|Not on Label (Self-released)
|2013
|5:22
|N W O (Conformity Mix)
|ELM
|Sounds From The Matrix 024
|Alpha Matrix
|2024
|4:00
|Toxic (featuring Eva X)
|SPANKTHENUN, Eva X, Moris Blak
|Toxic (featuring EVA X)
|Not on Label (Self-released)
|2024
|4:52
|elektroLust (Falling Bytes Remix)
|Pending Position
|elektroLust
|Infacted Recordings
|2022
|4:08
|Test of Faith
|Circuit Preacher
|Test of Faith
|DarkTunes
|2023
|3:22
|The Temptresses
|Kota Kira
|The Netherworld Beckons
|Re:Mission Entertainment
|2021
|4:48
|My Soul Is On Fire
|Pale Ash
|Silence
|Not on Label (Self-released)
|2023
|3:41
|Gomorrah
|Punshukunshu
|Gossiping Hypocrites
|Sharped Records
|2024
|4:48
|Om Mani Padme Hum
|Stahlschlag
|Abhinivesha
|Not on Label (Self-released)
|2024
|4:34
|Archivist (single mix)
|Kurs
|Archive_Omen
|Swiss Dark Knights
|2023
|5:38
|No Future
|Nevada Hardware
|No Future
|Thinkbreak Records
|2018
|4:03
|Smolder – VIP
|mobiius
|Single
|Not on Label (Self-released)
|2024
|3:25
|Dance And Kill
|Ellen Allien x Ash Code
|Dance And Kill
|Not on Label (Self-released)
|2023
|5:16
|Let Me Burn
|CYFERDYNE
|Exodus
|Digital World Audio
|2024
|5:02
Gustave Dore, “Spendthrifts running through the wood of the suicides,” 1890
Add comment