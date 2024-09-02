On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge September 1, 2024

DJ Zuul
September 2, 2024
3 min read
Dante and virgil in a dogpile of gluttons

Sun September 1 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul Banishes teh Suck

Track Title Artist Album Label Year Time
Foetal C-Tec Darker Synthetic Symphony 1997 05:46
Junkdrome Front 242 05:22:09:12 Off Epic 1993 07:35
One Nation (Club Remix) Lights Of Euphoria One Nation Accession 2004 05:56
Body Burn Llynks Body Burn NewretroWave 2024 04:10
Jana – Hallucinogenic Killing Joke Wardance – The Remixes Dragonfly 1998 06:48
Bodied (Send for the hearse) The Bug Machine V Self 2024 05:33
The Soul is in the B-Side Icon Of Coil III Out of Line 1997 07:12
Pearl’s Girl Underworld Everything Everything: Live [IMPORT] V2 2000 08:17
Khyber Pass Ministry Rio Grande Blood 13th Planet 2006 07:31
Estructura Violenta Tannhauser A New Biostate Caustic 2005 05:12
New York Sextile Push Sacred Bones 2023 03:34

Sun September 1 Hour TWO:  DJ Rockett Qween

She Don’t Use Jelly The Flaming Lips Transmissions From the Satellite Heart Warner Bros 1993 0:03:42
Garden Gnome Lebanon Hanover Sci-Fi Sky [Self] 2020 0:03:27
Riboflavin-Flavored, Non-Carbonated, Polyunsaturated Blood Don Hinson & The Rigamorticians Monster Dance Party Capitol 1964 0:02:39
Route 66 Depeche Mode Music for the Masses (Deluxe) Mute 1987 0:04:10
Kiss Kiss Bang Bang – 7 Version Specimen Wet Warm Cling Film Red Velvet Crush Cleopatra 1997 0:04:52
Goo Goo Muck The Cramps Psychedelic Jungle IRS 1981 0:03:06
Release The Bats The Birthday Party Junkyard 4AD 1982 0:02:32
Lady Shave Leæther Strip Æppreciation II Cleopatra 2019 0:04:18
Manic Panic Prom Queen Doom-Wop [Self] 2017 0:03:38
Strange and Unproductive Thinking David Lynch Crazy Clown Time (Deluxe Edition) [PIAS] America 2011 0:07:30
Popper, Punks & Porsche Drivers Computerbandit Popper, Punks & Porsche Drivers [Self] 2019 0:04:06
Nightclubbing Iggy Pop The Idiot RCA Victor 1977 0:04:16
Rubber Band David Bowie David Bowie: The Deram Anthology 1966 – 1968 Deram 1967 0:02:45
Had Ten Dollaz Cherry Glazerr Had Ten Dollaz Suicide Squeeze 2014 0:04:12
The Black Dog Runs at Night Thought Gang,David Lynch,Angelo Badalamenti Thought Gang Sacred Bones 2018 0:01:46
Doot Doot Freur Doot Doot Epic 1983 0:04:03

Monday September 2: DJ Paradigm Lost

Track Title Artist Album Label Year Time
Possessed Melt Motif Single Lärmbild 2024 4:24
Short Circuit Nuel Uncultured Sharped Records 2021 6:03
Desert Birds IV Horsemen Parade Nocturne aufnahme + wiedergabe 2022 5:18
Hidden From Form STATIQBLOOM Kain Sonic Groove 2024 4:49
Need To Sin (Cage Remix) Die Sexual Need To Sin Remixes 2024 4:51
Digital Silence Nature of Wires ft Luka Digital Silence NoW Recordings 2024 3:32
Psycho Nuda Stranger Self Released 2024 3:41
CORPORATE LIVING Damien Hearse CRIME Self Released 2023 6:07
Catacombes De Paris ABBY KNIVES FT. VALERIE HENDRICH THE FLOWERS OF EVIL Wei Ein Gott 2023 4:38
Fahrenheit (Dominatrix Remix) Umo Detic Digital Infaction – Strike 6 Infacted Recordings 2022 6:51
Self Control Anomalie Magnetique Self Control NEIN RECORDS 2024 4:42
Law & Order (Tom Wax Remix) Tom Wax & DSTRTD SGNL Law & Order Infacted Recordings 2023 7:31
Tribute [Alternate Mix] Panic Lift Again Metropolis Records 2023 4:01

Gustave Dore, “Dante & Virgil among the gluttons,” 1890

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

