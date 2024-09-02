On the Edge September 1, 2024

Presented by listeners like YOU
We get it. 10pm to 1am is rough on a school night. We gotchoo, boo. Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on Facebook and Discord.
ontheedge@c895.org
Sun September 1 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul Banishes teh Suck
|Track Title
|Artist
|Album
|Label
|Year
|Time
|Foetal
|C-Tec
|Darker
|Synthetic Symphony
|1997
|05:46
|Junkdrome
|Front 242
|05:22:09:12 Off
|Epic
|1993
|07:35
|One Nation (Club Remix)
|Lights Of Euphoria
|One Nation
|Accession
|2004
|05:56
|Body Burn
|Llynks
|Body Burn
|NewretroWave
|2024
|04:10
|Jana – Hallucinogenic
|Killing Joke
|Wardance – The Remixes
|Dragonfly
|1998
|06:48
|Bodied (Send for the hearse)
|The Bug
|Machine V
|Self
|2024
|05:33
|The Soul is in the B-Side
|Icon Of Coil
|III
|Out of Line
|1997
|07:12
|Pearl’s Girl
|Underworld
|Everything Everything: Live [IMPORT]
|V2
|2000
|08:17
|Khyber Pass
|Ministry
|Rio Grande Blood
|13th Planet
|2006
|07:31
|Estructura Violenta
|Tannhauser
|A New Biostate
|Caustic
|2005
|05:12
|New York
|Sextile
|Push
|Sacred Bones
|2023
|03:34
Sun September 1 Hour TWO: DJ Rockett Qween
|She Don’t Use Jelly
|The Flaming Lips
|Transmissions From the Satellite Heart
|Warner Bros
|1993
|0:03:42
|Garden Gnome
|Lebanon Hanover
|Sci-Fi Sky
|[Self]
|2020
|0:03:27
|Riboflavin-Flavored, Non-Carbonated, Polyunsaturated Blood
|Don Hinson & The Rigamorticians
|Monster Dance Party
|Capitol
|1964
|0:02:39
|Route 66
|Depeche Mode
|Music for the Masses (Deluxe)
|Mute
|1987
|0:04:10
|Kiss Kiss Bang Bang – 7 Version
|Specimen
|Wet Warm Cling Film Red Velvet Crush
|Cleopatra
|1997
|0:04:52
|Goo Goo Muck
|The Cramps
|Psychedelic Jungle
|IRS
|1981
|0:03:06
|Release The Bats
|The Birthday Party
|Junkyard
|4AD
|1982
|0:02:32
|Lady Shave
|Leæther Strip
|Æppreciation II
|Cleopatra
|2019
|0:04:18
|Manic Panic
|Prom Queen
|Doom-Wop
|[Self]
|2017
|0:03:38
|Strange and Unproductive Thinking
|David Lynch
|Crazy Clown Time (Deluxe Edition)
|[PIAS] America
|2011
|0:07:30
|Popper, Punks & Porsche Drivers
|Computerbandit
|Popper, Punks & Porsche Drivers
|[Self]
|2019
|0:04:06
|Nightclubbing
|Iggy Pop
|The Idiot
|RCA Victor
|1977
|0:04:16
|Rubber Band
|David Bowie
|David Bowie: The Deram Anthology 1966 – 1968
|Deram
|1967
|0:02:45
|Had Ten Dollaz
|Cherry Glazerr
|Had Ten Dollaz
|Suicide Squeeze
|2014
|0:04:12
|The Black Dog Runs at Night
|Thought Gang,David Lynch,Angelo Badalamenti
|Thought Gang
|Sacred Bones
|2018
|0:01:46
|Doot Doot
|Freur
|Doot Doot
|Epic
|1983
|0:04:03
Monday September 2: DJ Paradigm Lost
|Track Title
|Artist
|Album
|Label
|Year
|Time
|Possessed
|Melt Motif
|Single
|Lärmbild
|2024
|4:24
|Short Circuit
|Nuel
|Uncultured
|Sharped Records
|2021
|6:03
|Desert Birds
|IV Horsemen
|Parade Nocturne
|aufnahme + wiedergabe
|2022
|5:18
|Hidden From Form
|STATIQBLOOM
|Kain
|Sonic Groove
|2024
|4:49
|Need To Sin (Cage Remix)
|Die Sexual
|Need To Sin Remixes
|2024
|4:51
|Digital Silence
|Nature of Wires ft Luka
|Digital Silence
|NoW Recordings
|2024
|3:32
|Psycho
|Nuda
|Stranger
|Self Released
|2024
|3:41
|CORPORATE LIVING
|Damien Hearse
|CRIME
|Self Released
|2023
|6:07
|Catacombes De Paris
|ABBY KNIVES FT. VALERIE HENDRICH
|THE FLOWERS OF EVIL
|Wei Ein Gott
|2023
|4:38
|Fahrenheit (Dominatrix Remix)
|Umo Detic
|Digital Infaction – Strike 6
|Infacted Recordings
|2022
|6:51
|Self Control
|Anomalie Magnetique
|Self Control
|NEIN RECORDS
|2024
|4:42
|Law & Order (Tom Wax Remix)
|Tom Wax & DSTRTD SGNL
|Law & Order
|Infacted Recordings
|2023
|7:31
|Tribute [Alternate Mix]
|Panic Lift
|Again
|Metropolis Records
|2023
|4:01
Gustave Dore, “Dante & Virgil among the gluttons,” 1890
Add comment