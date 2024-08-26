On the Edge August 25, 2024

Presented by listeners like YOU
Sun August 25 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul
|Track Title
|–
|Artist
|–
|Album
|–
|Label
|–
|Year
|–
|Time
|Vagator
|–
|Download
|–
|Effector
|–
|Nettwerk
|–
|2000
|–
|06:12
|Pathless
|–
|ΔLLICΘRN
|–
|ARCANA
|–
|Untitled Burial
|–
|2023
|–
|03:43
|Clouding of Consciousness
|–
|FSOL
|–
|Mind Maps 5
|–
|Touched Music
|–
|2024
|–
|07:18
|Step Back
|–
|W O L F C L U B
|–
|Canyons
|–
|NewRetroWave
|–
|2024
|–
|04:03
|Red Alert
|–
|Asmodai
|–
|Soul Collector
|–
|Untitled Burial
|–
|2024
|–
|03:21
|RAMPAGE
|–
|Dirty K
|–
|Passion For Punishment
|–
|Self
|–
|2024
|–
|08:59
|Nothing Changes
|–
|Data Void
|–
|Strategies of Dissent
|–
|Self
|–
|2024
|–
|04:42
|Psychic Data
|–
|TVAM
|–
|Psychic Data
|–
|Self
|–
|2018
|–
|07:11
|Risingson (Otherside)
|–
|Massive Attack
|–
|Singles 90-98
|–
|Virgin
|–
|1997
|–
|05:29
|Plea (Seraaph Remix)
|–
|Chasing Shadows
|–
|Realms EP
|–
|Self
|–
|2024
|–
|05:07
|Dum Dum Bullet
|–
|PIG
|–
|Red Room
|–
|Metropolis
|–
|2024
|–
|05:32
Sun August 25 Hour TWO: DJ Rockett Qween goes rogue
|Song Title
|–
|Artist
|–
|Album
|–
|Label
|–
|Year
|–
|Length
|Enn
|–
|Eivør
|–
|Enn
|–
|Season Of Mist
|–
|2024
|–
|0:07:12
|John the Revelator
|–
|Depeche Mode
|–
|Playing The Angel
|–
|Mute
|–
|2005
|–
|0:03:42
|Little Black Angel
|–
|Ladytron
|–
|Best of 00-10 (Deluxe Version)
|–
|Nettwerk
|–
|2011
|–
|0:03:33
|Jizz In My Pants
|–
|The Lonely Island
|–
|Incredibad
|–
|Universal Republic
|–
|2008
|–
|0:02:31
|This Is a Trent Reznor Song
|–
|Freddy Scott
|–
|This Is a Trent Reznor Song
|–
|[Self]
|–
|2014
|–
|0:02:45
|Haunted
|–
|Gary Numan
|–
|Jagged Edge
|–
|Mortal
|–
|2008
|–
|0:05:09
|Man In Black
|–
|Leæther Strip
|–
|Æppreciation VII
|–
|Cleopatra
|–
|2020
|–
|0:06:26
|Once You Say
|–
|Nitzer Ebb
|–
|Industrial Complex
|–
|Artists’ Addiction
|–
|2009
|–
|0:03:41
|Acacia
|–
|Zanias
|–
|Ecdysis
|–
|Metropolis
|–
|2024
|–
|0:05:31
|I Like Girls (Who Like Skulls)
|–
|DBone and The Remains
|–
|I Like Girls (Who Like Skulls)
|–
|[Self]
|–
|2021
|–
|0:02:25
|The Point Of Living (Omnya Remix)
|–
|Giolì & Assia,Omnya
|–
|The Point Of Living (Omnya Remix)
|–
|Diesis
|–
|2024
|–
|0:03:52
|A Strange Day
|–
|Apoptygma Berzerk
|–
|Nothing Else Matters
|–
|Cleopatra
|–
|2007
|–
|0:04:20
|Weird World
|–
|Allie X
|–
|Girl With No Face
|–
|Twin Music
|–
|2024
|–
|0:03:59
|Transylvanian Concubine
|–
|Rasputina
|–
|Thanks for the Ether
|–
|Columbia Records
|–
|1996
|–
|0:02:47
|Da Da Da I Don’t Love You You Don’t Love Me Aha Aha Aha
|–
|Trio
|–
|Triologie – The Best Of Trio
|–
|Mercury
|–
|1982
|–
|0:03:26
Monday August 26: DJ Paradigm Lost
|Track Title
|–
|Artist
|–
|Album
|–
|Label
|–
|Year
|–
|Time
|House of Fallen Suns with Rabbit Junk
|–
|MORIS BLAK
|–
|BURIAL + VOID
|–
|SHVDOW Records
|–
|2023
|–
|04:46
|Sluggin’ Fer Jesus
|–
|Black Agent
|–
|Why Kill Time (When You Can Cover Cabaret Voltaire)
|–
|Metroplolis Records
|–
|2018
|–
|06:36
|X. – Kontravoid Remix
|–
|tassel
|–
|X.
|–
|Self Released
|–
|2024
|–
|05:14
|Runaway (KISS OF THE WHIP) Remix
|–
|Cold Choir
|–
|Velvet Surrender Remixed
|–
|Neck Seduction
|–
|2024
|–
|03:05
|Sanitizer
|–
|Urban Heat
|–
|The Tower
|–
|Artoffact Records
|–
|2024
|–
|03:19
|Ultra
|–
|Damascus Knives
|–
|Ultra
|–
|SquareWav
|–
|2021
|–
|04:37
|Absolute Zero (Anthony (H) Remix)
|–
|Anthony (H), 40 Octaves Below
|–
|Absolute Zero Remix EP
|–
|Self Released
|–
|2023
|–
|05:26
|If i could
|–
|Vioflesh
|–
|Feeling you don’t see
|–
|Self Released
|–
|2023
|–
|04:10
|Resist [Extended Mix]
|–
|Kill Shelter & Death Loves Veronica
|–
|The Sex Tape Sessions EP
|–
|Self Released
|–
|2023
|–
|06:33
|Trigger
|–
|Nuda
|–
|Stranger
|–
|Self Released
|–
|2024
|–
|04:00
|03_CORRUPTION
|–
|STATIC GHOST
|–
|SURVIVAL RESISTANCE
|–
|Self Released
|–
|2023
|–
|03:14
|The Priest, The Boy & The Holy Spirit
|–
|Radikal Kuss
|–
|Radikal Kuss – Crack Their Law
|–
|Barro
|–
|2021
|–
|05:50
|elektroLust
|–
|Pending Position
|–
|elektroLust
|–
|Infacted Recordings
|–
|2022
|–
|03:34
|RX Love
|–
|Amelia Arsenic
|–
|Queen of Risk
|–
|Destroy All Melody
|–
|2018
|–
|03:52
Gustave Dore, “Hellish hurricane that torments the lustful,” 1890
