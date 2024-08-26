On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge August 25, 2024

DJ Zuul
August 26, 2024
4 min read
Dante and virgil at the soul tornado

Sun August 25 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul

Track Title Artist Album Label Year Time
Vagator Download Effector Nettwerk 2000 06:12
Pathless ΔLLICΘRN ARCANA Untitled Burial 2023 03:43
Clouding of Consciousness FSOL Mind Maps 5 Touched Music 2024 07:18
Step Back W O L F C L U B Canyons NewRetroWave 2024 04:03
Red Alert Asmodai Soul Collector Untitled Burial 2024 03:21
RAMPAGE Dirty K Passion For Punishment Self 2024 08:59
Nothing Changes Data Void Strategies of Dissent Self 2024 04:42
Psychic Data TVAM Psychic Data Self 2018 07:11
Risingson (Otherside) Massive Attack Singles 90-98 Virgin 1997 05:29
Plea (Seraaph Remix) Chasing Shadows Realms EP Self 2024 05:07
Dum Dum Bullet PIG Red Room Metropolis 2024 05:32


Sun August 25 Hour TWO:  DJ Rockett Qween goes rogue

Song Title Artist Album Label Year Length
Enn Eivør Enn Season Of Mist 2024 0:07:12
John the Revelator Depeche Mode Playing The Angel Mute 2005 0:03:42
Little Black Angel Ladytron Best of 00-10 (Deluxe Version) Nettwerk 2011 0:03:33
Jizz In My Pants The Lonely Island Incredibad Universal Republic 2008 0:02:31
This Is a Trent Reznor Song Freddy Scott This Is a Trent Reznor Song [Self] 2014 0:02:45
Haunted Gary Numan Jagged Edge Mortal 2008 0:05:09
Man In Black Leæther Strip Æppreciation VII Cleopatra 2020 0:06:26
Once You Say Nitzer Ebb Industrial Complex Artists’ Addiction 2009 0:03:41
Acacia Zanias Ecdysis Metropolis 2024 0:05:31
I Like Girls (Who Like Skulls) DBone and The Remains I Like Girls (Who Like Skulls) [Self] 2021 0:02:25
The Point Of Living (Omnya Remix) Giolì & Assia,Omnya The Point Of Living (Omnya Remix) Diesis 2024 0:03:52
A Strange Day Apoptygma Berzerk Nothing Else Matters Cleopatra 2007 0:04:20
Weird World Allie X Girl With No Face Twin Music 2024 0:03:59
Transylvanian Concubine Rasputina Thanks for the Ether Columbia Records 1996 0:02:47
Da Da Da I Don’t Love You You Don’t Love Me Aha Aha Aha Trio Triologie – The Best Of Trio Mercury 1982 0:03:26

Monday August 26: DJ Paradigm Lost

Track Title Artist Album Label Year Time
House of Fallen Suns with Rabbit Junk MORIS BLAK BURIAL + VOID SHVDOW Records 2023 04:46
Sluggin’ Fer Jesus Black Agent Why Kill Time (When You Can Cover Cabaret Voltaire) Metroplolis Records 2018 06:36
X. – Kontravoid Remix tassel X. Self Released 2024 05:14
Runaway (KISS OF THE WHIP) Remix Cold Choir Velvet Surrender Remixed Neck Seduction 2024 03:05
Sanitizer Urban Heat The Tower Artoffact Records 2024 03:19
Ultra Damascus Knives Ultra SquareWav 2021 04:37
Absolute Zero (Anthony (H) Remix) Anthony (H), 40 Octaves Below Absolute Zero Remix EP Self Released 2023 05:26
If i could Vioflesh Feeling you don’t see Self Released 2023 04:10
Resist [Extended Mix] Kill Shelter & Death Loves Veronica The Sex Tape Sessions EP Self Released 2023 06:33
Trigger Nuda Stranger Self Released 2024 04:00
03_CORRUPTION STATIC GHOST SURVIVAL RESISTANCE Self Released 2023 03:14
The Priest, The Boy & The Holy Spirit Radikal Kuss Radikal Kuss – Crack Their Law Barro 2021 05:50
elektroLust Pending Position elektroLust Infacted Recordings 2022 03:34
RX Love Amelia Arsenic Queen of Risk Destroy All Melody 2018 03:52

Gustave Dore, “Hellish hurricane that torments the lustful,” 1890

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

