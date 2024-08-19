InterviewsOn The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge August 18, 2024 – Seaside Tryst

DJ Zuul
August 19, 2024
The band Seaside Tryst

Seaside Tryst’s Foam in the Ocean:

Brick by Brick:

Sun August 18 Hour ONE: Zuul Interviews Seaside Tryst

Track Title Artist Album Label Year Time
Foam In The Ocean Seaside Tryst Different Places Cruisin Records 2023 03:52
Brick by Brick Seaside Tryst Brick By Brick Cruisin Records 2023 03:45
Disappointed Seaside Tryst Different Places Cruisin Records 2023 04:02
Workin’ On It Brijean Macro Self 2024 03:35
A Stillness The Naked And Famous In Rolling Waves Fiction 2013 05:21
Final Girl CHVRCHES Screen Violence: Director’s Cut Glassnote EMI 2021 04:29
Superblast! Lush Spooky 4AD 1992 04:07
Split into Fractions Curve Doppleganger Anxious 1992 04:34
Nemesis Unborn Bedless Bones Sublime Malaise (Extended) Metropolis 2019 03:55
Chasing Colors A Place To Bury Strangers Chasing Colors Self 2024 03:33
Say The Creatures Anima Animus Play it Again Sam 1999 04:25
Cold Lights The Birthday Massacre Fascination Metropolis 2022 04:16
On My Heart School Of Seven Bells SVIIB Vagrant 2016 04:17


Sun August 11 Hour TWO:  DJ Drew

Song Title Artist Album Label Year Length
Metal Afrika Bambaataa,Gary Numan,MC Chatterbox Dark Matter Moving At The Speed Of Light Tommy Boy 2004 0:04:58
Tremble For Me [Harlander Hack] Die Sexual [Harlander Hack] [Self] 2023 0:06:07
Tour de France Kraftwerk Tour de France EP Warner Bros 1984 0:05:09
Bruderschaft Laibach An Introduction To Mute 2012 0:04:11
Red Velvet Ant [Harlander Hack] Melt Motif,Processor [Harlander Hack] Larmbild 2024 0:05:19
Nova VNV Nation Automatic Anachron America 2011 0:06:05
Pleiadian Agenda Hanzel und Gretyl Transmissions From Uranus Energy 1997 0:03:42
It’s Our Time – T3rr0r 3rr0r Rave Mix Vigilante,T3RR0R 3RR0R It’s Our Time Cleopatra 2013 0:03:54
Humanoid 2.0 Eprom,ZEKE BEATS Humanoid 2.0 Division 2018 0:03:34
Pursuit Gesaffelstein Aleph Parlophone 2013 0:04:07
Pain Boy Harsher Lesser Man EP Soft Science 2014 0:07:20
Blasphemous Rumours [Transformation Mix] Depeche Mode Some Great Reward (Deluxe) Sire 1984 0:05:30

Monday August 19: DJ Paradigm Lost

Song Title Artist Album Label Year Length
Opposition (ACTORS Remix) Haujobb Opposition Dependent 2024 03:50
Dragon’s Breath (Dread Risks Remix Radio Edit) Drenched In Fire 2023 Label Compilation Re:Mission Entertainment 2023 04:20
Time For Pleasure Resistor Liebe Über Alles Black Leather Records 2024 04:04
Russian Roulette (Original Mix) Silicodisco Russian Roulette Manta Recordings 2024 06:23
Laster und Tugend RADIKAL KUSS feat. HIV+ Laster und Tugend [CL007] (Techno -EBM) +Closer2 2019 06:08
Murmur Nuel Uncultured Sharped Records 2021 06:11
My Own Summer (Deftones Cover) Suffer Ring 2023 Label Compilation Re:Mission Entertainment 2023 04:06
Bet You Do. Pixel Grip Bet You Do (single) Feeltrip Records 2023 05:53
Forced Smile Capsules of Energy Tomorrow’s Rejects 2024 04:11
The Battle Begins Sven Phalanx & Eleven-FX The Battle Begins (single) Infacted Recordings 2024 03:58
Toxic (Moris Blak Remix) SPANKTHENUN, Eva X, Moris Blak Toxic (featuring EVA X) Self Released 2024 03:58
Greed Machine Nature of Wires ft Luka Digital Silence NoW Recordings 2024 03:08
Grip of Pain feat Any Second Teknovore Caerdroia Infacted Recordings 2024 04:27

 

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

