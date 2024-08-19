On the Edge August 18, 2024 – Seaside Tryst

Presented by listeners like YOU
Seaside Tryst’s Foam in the Ocean:
Brick by Brick:
Sun August 18 Hour ONE: Zuul Interviews Seaside Tryst
|Foam In The Ocean
|Seaside Tryst
|Different Places
|Cruisin Records
|2023
|03:52
|Brick by Brick
|Seaside Tryst
|Brick By Brick
|Cruisin Records
|2023
|03:45
|Disappointed
|Seaside Tryst
|Different Places
|Cruisin Records
|2023
|04:02
|Workin’ On It
|Brijean
|Macro
|Self
|2024
|03:35
|A Stillness
|The Naked And Famous
|In Rolling Waves
|Fiction
|2013
|05:21
|Final Girl
|CHVRCHES
|Screen Violence: Director’s Cut
|Glassnote EMI
|2021
|04:29
|Superblast!
|Lush
|Spooky
|4AD
|1992
|04:07
|Split into Fractions
|Curve
|Doppleganger
|Anxious
|1992
|04:34
|Nemesis Unborn
|Bedless Bones
|Sublime Malaise (Extended)
|Metropolis
|2019
|03:55
|Chasing Colors
|A Place To Bury Strangers
|Chasing Colors
|Self
|2024
|03:33
|Say
|The Creatures
|Anima Animus
|Play it Again Sam
|1999
|04:25
|Cold Lights
|The Birthday Massacre
|Fascination
|Metropolis
|2022
|04:16
|On My Heart
|School Of Seven Bells
|SVIIB
|Vagrant
|2016
|04:17
Sun August 11 Hour TWO: DJ Drew
|Metal
|Afrika Bambaataa,Gary Numan,MC Chatterbox
|Dark Matter Moving At The Speed Of Light
|Tommy Boy
|2004
|0:04:58
|Tremble For Me [Harlander Hack]
|Die Sexual
|[Harlander Hack]
|[Self]
|2023
|0:06:07
|Tour de France
|Kraftwerk
|Tour de France EP
|Warner Bros
|1984
|0:05:09
|Bruderschaft
|Laibach
|An Introduction To
|Mute
|2012
|0:04:11
|Red Velvet Ant [Harlander Hack]
|Melt Motif,Processor
|[Harlander Hack]
|Larmbild
|2024
|0:05:19
|Nova
|VNV Nation
|Automatic
|Anachron America
|2011
|0:06:05
|Pleiadian Agenda
|Hanzel und Gretyl
|Transmissions From Uranus
|Energy
|1997
|0:03:42
|It’s Our Time – T3rr0r 3rr0r Rave Mix
|Vigilante,T3RR0R 3RR0R
|It’s Our Time
|Cleopatra
|2013
|0:03:54
|Humanoid 2.0
|Eprom,ZEKE BEATS
|Humanoid 2.0
|Division
|2018
|0:03:34
|Pursuit
|Gesaffelstein
|Aleph
|Parlophone
|2013
|0:04:07
|Pain
|Boy Harsher
|Lesser Man EP
|Soft Science
|2014
|0:07:20
|Blasphemous Rumours [Transformation Mix]
|Depeche Mode
|Some Great Reward (Deluxe)
|Sire
|1984
|0:05:30
Monday August 19: DJ Paradigm Lost
|Opposition (ACTORS Remix)
|Haujobb
|Opposition
|Dependent
|2024
|03:50
|Dragon’s Breath (Dread Risks Remix Radio Edit)
|Drenched In Fire
|2023 Label Compilation
|Re:Mission Entertainment
|2023
|04:20
|Time For Pleasure
|Resistor
|Liebe Über Alles
|Black Leather Records
|2024
|04:04
|Russian Roulette (Original Mix)
|Silicodisco
|Russian Roulette
|Manta Recordings
|2024
|06:23
|Laster und Tugend
|RADIKAL KUSS feat. HIV+
|Laster und Tugend [CL007] (Techno -EBM)
|+Closer2
|2019
|06:08
|Murmur
|Nuel
|Uncultured
|Sharped Records
|2021
|06:11
|My Own Summer (Deftones Cover)
|Suffer Ring
|2023 Label Compilation
|Re:Mission Entertainment
|2023
|04:06
|Bet You Do.
|Pixel Grip
|Bet You Do (single)
|Feeltrip Records
|2023
|05:53
|Forced Smile
|Capsules of Energy
|Tomorrow’s Rejects
|2024
|04:11
|The Battle Begins
|Sven Phalanx & Eleven-FX
|The Battle Begins (single)
|Infacted Recordings
|2024
|03:58
|Toxic (Moris Blak Remix)
|SPANKTHENUN, Eva X, Moris Blak
|Toxic (featuring EVA X)
|Self Released
|2024
|03:58
|Greed Machine
|Nature of Wires ft Luka
|Digital Silence
|NoW Recordings
|2024
|03:08
|Grip of Pain feat Any Second
|Teknovore
|Caerdroia
|Infacted Recordings
|2024
|04:27
