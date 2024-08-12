On the Edge August 11, 2024

Presented by listeners like YOU
Sun August 11 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul’s History of Goa Trance
|Enemy Number One (Remastered 2022)
|Front Line Assembly
|Total Terror Part I 1986 (Remastered 2022)
|Dossier
|1986
|04:19
|Sound Mirror
|Clock DVA
|Buried Dreams
|Interfisch
|1989
|05:47
|Moldavia
|Front 242
|Tyranny (For You)
|Epic
|1991
|04:24
|God is God
|Juno Reactor
|Bible of Dreams
|Blue Room
|1997
|06:47
|Policestate (Barbaque As The GOA Police Squad Mix)
|Birmingham 6
|To Protect And To Serve: The Policestate Remixes
|Cleopatra
|1996
|09:23
|Electra
|Pleiadians
|I.F.O. – Identified Flying Object
|Dragonfly
|1997
|09:12
|Dark Machine
|Paul Oakenfold
|Swordfish
|Warner Sunset
|2001
|07:35
|Nightlife (Fear In Motion Edit)
|Blutengel
|Electronic Saviors IV: Retaliation
|Out Of Line
|2016
|04:03
|Downtown District
|Solar Fields
|Mirror’s Edge Catalyst (EA Games Soundtrack)
|Electronic Arts
|2016
|14:11
Sun August 11 Hour TWO: DJ Drew’s “Blvck Anarchy”
|Pupula Duplex
|Matte Blvck
|Pupula Duplex
|0:02:56
|Anarchy
|KMFDM
|Symbols
|0:04:49
|Cracker
|ohGr
|Welt
|0:03:00
|Don’t Know
|Rotersand
|1023
|0:03:52
|Master and Servant
|Depeche Mode
|Some Great Reward (Deluxe)
|0:03:38
|Rage (Extended Club Version)
|De/Vision
|Rage/Time To Be Alive
|0:04:29
|VICTIM
|HEALTH
|DEATH MAGIC
|0:01:44
|STONEFIST
|HEALTH
|DEATH MAGIC
|0:02:57
|Out Of Control
|She Wants Revenge
|She Wants Revenge
|0:03:08
|Dead Eyes Black
|Massive Ego
|Dead Eyes Black
|0:03:30
|Dominion / Mother Russia
|Sisters of Mercy
|Floodland
|0:06:03
|My Name Is Ruin
|Gary Numan
|Savage (Songs from a Broken World)
|0:05:26
|Thorns (Distant Vocals Version)
|:Wumpscut:
|Born Again
|0:05:03
Sun August 11 Hour THREE: DJ Rockett Qween’s “Time Is Relative”
|Beasts Tonight
|Ari Mason
|Creatures
|Negative Gain Productions
|2016
|0:03:27
|Everyday
|Buddy Holly,The Crickets
|Buddy Holly
|Coral Records
|1958
|0:02:09
|Midnight
|All The Ashes
|Silence
|All The Ashes
|2014
|0:03:38
|Staying Power
|Allie X
|Girl With No Face
|Twin Music
|2024
|0:04:13
|The Next Time
|Ayria
|This is My Battle Cry
|Artoffact Records
|2022
|0:04:06
|Change The Paradigm
|Austra
|Change The Paradigm
|Domino
|2017
|0:03:41
|Five To One
|Alien Sex Fiend
|All The Madmen
|Cleopatra
|2007
|0:04:54
|Time
|AL1CE
|Time
|Self
|2022
|0:05:16
|Morning Sun – Bestial Mouths Remix
|Carrellee,Bestial Mouths
|Rescaled
|Negative Gain Productions
|2023
|0:04:40
|Endless
|2libras
|World’s End
|Bloodflowers
|2023
|0:05:34
|Everyday Is Like Sunday – 2011 Remaster
|Morrissey
|Viva Hate (2014 Remaster)
|Sire, Reprise
|1988
|0:03:35
|Everyday I Write The Book
|Elvis Costello & The Attractions
|Punch The Clock
|F-Beat
|1983
|0:03:54
|Tomorrow Forever
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Forever Young
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Who Killed Mr. Moonlight
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
