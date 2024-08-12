On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge August 11, 2024

DJ Zuul
August 12, 2024
4 min read
Dante & Virgil are seriously bored by all these demonz

Presented by listeners like YOU

We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on  Facebook and Discord.

ontheedge@c895.org

Sun August 11 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul’s History of Goa Trance

 

Track Title Artist Album Label Year Time
Enemy Number One (Remastered 2022) Front Line Assembly Total Terror Part I 1986 (Remastered 2022) Dossier 1986 04:19
Sound Mirror Clock DVA Buried Dreams Interfisch 1989 05:47
Moldavia Front 242 Tyranny (For You) Epic 1991 04:24
God is God Juno Reactor Bible of Dreams Blue Room 1997 06:47
Policestate (Barbaque As The GOA Police Squad Mix) Birmingham 6 To Protect And To Serve: The Policestate Remixes Cleopatra 1996 09:23
Electra Pleiadians I.F.O. – Identified Flying Object Dragonfly 1997 09:12
Dark Machine Paul Oakenfold Swordfish Warner Sunset 2001 07:35
Nightlife (Fear In Motion Edit) Blutengel Electronic Saviors IV: Retaliation Out Of Line 2016 04:03
Downtown District Solar Fields Mirror’s Edge Catalyst (EA Games Soundtrack) Electronic Arts 2016 14:11


Sun August 11 Hour TWO:  DJ Drew’s “Blvck Anarchy”

 

Song Title Artist Album Label Year Length
Pupula Duplex Matte Blvck Pupula Duplex 0:02:56
Anarchy KMFDM Symbols 0:04:49
Cracker ohGr Welt 0:03:00
Don’t Know Rotersand 1023 0:03:52
Master and Servant Depeche Mode Some Great Reward (Deluxe) 0:03:38
Rage (Extended Club Version) De/Vision Rage/Time To Be Alive 0:04:29
VICTIM HEALTH DEATH MAGIC 0:01:44
STONEFIST HEALTH DEATH MAGIC 0:02:57
Out Of Control She Wants Revenge She Wants Revenge 0:03:08
Dead Eyes Black Massive Ego Dead Eyes Black 0:03:30
Dominion / Mother Russia Sisters of Mercy Floodland 0:06:03
My Name Is Ruin Gary Numan Savage (Songs from a Broken World) 0:05:26
Thorns (Distant Vocals Version) :Wumpscut: Born Again 0:05:03

 

Sun August 11 Hour THREE:  DJ Rockett Qween’s “Time Is Relative”

 

Song Title Artist Album Label Year Length
Beasts Tonight Ari Mason Creatures Negative Gain Productions 2016 0:03:27
Everyday Buddy Holly,The Crickets Buddy Holly Coral Records 1958 0:02:09
Midnight All The Ashes Silence All The Ashes 2014 0:03:38
Staying Power Allie X Girl With No Face Twin Music 2024 0:04:13
The Next Time Ayria This is My Battle Cry Artoffact Records 2022 0:04:06
Change The Paradigm Austra Change The Paradigm Domino 2017 0:03:41
Five To One Alien Sex Fiend All The Madmen Cleopatra 2007 0:04:54
Time AL1CE Time Self 2022 0:05:16
Morning Sun – Bestial Mouths Remix Carrellee,Bestial Mouths Rescaled Negative Gain Productions 2023 0:04:40
Endless 2libras World’s End Bloodflowers 2023 0:05:34
Everyday Is Like Sunday – 2011 Remaster Morrissey Viva Hate (2014 Remaster) Sire, Reprise 1988 0:03:35
Everyday I Write The Book Elvis Costello & The Attractions Punch The Clock F-Beat 1983 0:03:54
Tomorrow Forever Angelfish Angelfish Radioactive/MCA 1994 0:03:30
Forever Young Alphaville Forever Young WEA 1984 0:03:47
Who Killed Mr. Moonlight Bauhaus Burning from the Inside Beggar’s Banquet 1983 0:05:01

Gustave Dore, The Demons, 1888, from The Divine Comedy

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

