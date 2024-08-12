On the Edge August 11, 2024

Presented by listeners like YOU

Sun August 11 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul’s History of Goa Trance

Track Title – Artist – Album – Label – Year – Time Enemy Number One (Remastered 2022) – Front Line Assembly – Total Terror Part I 1986 (Remastered 2022) – Dossier – 1986 – 04:19 Sound Mirror – Clock DVA – Buried Dreams – Interfisch – 1989 – 05:47 Moldavia – Front 242 – Tyranny (For You) – Epic – 1991 – 04:24 God is God – Juno Reactor – Bible of Dreams – Blue Room – 1997 – 06:47 Policestate (Barbaque As The GOA Police Squad Mix) – Birmingham 6 – To Protect And To Serve: The Policestate Remixes – Cleopatra – 1996 – 09:23 Electra – Pleiadians – I.F.O. – Identified Flying Object – Dragonfly – 1997 – 09:12 Dark Machine – Paul Oakenfold – Swordfish – Warner Sunset – 2001 – 07:35 Nightlife (Fear In Motion Edit) – Blutengel – Electronic Saviors IV: Retaliation – Out Of Line – 2016 – 04:03 Downtown District – Solar Fields – Mirror’s Edge Catalyst (EA Games Soundtrack) – Electronic Arts – 2016 – 14:11



Sun August 11 Hour TWO: DJ Drew’s “Blvck Anarchy”

Song Title – Artist – Album – Label – Year – Length Pupula Duplex – Matte Blvck – Pupula Duplex – – – 0:02:56 Anarchy – KMFDM – Symbols – – – 0:04:49 Cracker – ohGr – Welt – – – 0:03:00 Don’t Know – Rotersand – 1023 – – – 0:03:52 Master and Servant – Depeche Mode – Some Great Reward (Deluxe) – – – 0:03:38 Rage (Extended Club Version) – De/Vision – Rage/Time To Be Alive – – – 0:04:29 VICTIM – HEALTH – DEATH MAGIC – – – 0:01:44 STONEFIST – HEALTH – DEATH MAGIC – – – 0:02:57 Out Of Control – She Wants Revenge – She Wants Revenge – – – 0:03:08 Dead Eyes Black – Massive Ego – Dead Eyes Black – – – 0:03:30 Dominion / Mother Russia – Sisters of Mercy – Floodland – – – 0:06:03 My Name Is Ruin – Gary Numan – Savage (Songs from a Broken World) – – – 0:05:26 Thorns (Distant Vocals Version) – :Wumpscut: – Born Again – – – 0:05:03

Sun August 11 Hour THREE: DJ Rockett Qween’s “Time Is Relative”

Song Title – Artist – Album – Label – Year – Length Beasts Tonight – Ari Mason – Creatures – Negative Gain Productions – 2016 – 0:03:27 Everyday – Buddy Holly,The Crickets – Buddy Holly – Coral Records – 1958 – 0:02:09 Midnight – All The Ashes – Silence – All The Ashes – 2014 – 0:03:38 Staying Power – Allie X – Girl With No Face – Twin Music – 2024 – 0:04:13 The Next Time – Ayria – This is My Battle Cry – Artoffact Records – 2022 – 0:04:06 Change The Paradigm – Austra – Change The Paradigm – Domino – 2017 – 0:03:41 Five To One – Alien Sex Fiend – All The Madmen – Cleopatra – 2007 – 0:04:54 Time – AL1CE – Time – Self – 2022 – 0:05:16 Morning Sun – Bestial Mouths Remix – Carrellee,Bestial Mouths – Rescaled – Negative Gain Productions – 2023 – 0:04:40 Endless – 2libras – World’s End – Bloodflowers – 2023 – 0:05:34 Everyday Is Like Sunday – 2011 Remaster – Morrissey – Viva Hate (2014 Remaster) – Sire, Reprise – 1988 – 0:03:35 Everyday I Write The Book – Elvis Costello & The Attractions – Punch The Clock – F-Beat – 1983 – 0:03:54 Tomorrow Forever – Angelfish – Angelfish – Radioactive/MCA – 1994 – 0:03:30 Forever Young – Alphaville – Forever Young – WEA – 1984 – 0:03:47 Who Killed Mr. Moonlight – Bauhaus – Burning from the Inside – Beggar’s Banquet – 1983 – 0:05:01

