On the Edge August 4 2024

Sun August 4 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul



Hide – Magic Wands – Hide – Metropolis – 2024 – 02:50 You’ll Be Leaving – Keep Shelly In Athens – You’ll Be Leaving – Self – 2024 – 04:06 Take the Night – W O L F C L U B – Canyons – NewretroWave – 2024 – 03:35 Tomorrow is Now (Coldkill Remix) – Interface – Tomorrow is Now – Distortion – 2024 – 05:30 Bound, I Rise (Matt Hart Remix) – Die Sexual – Remixes, Vol. 1 – Self – 2024 – 04:02 A Part Of Me With You – Llumen – The Breaking Waves – Alfa Matrix – 2024 – 06:15 Disappear – ΔLLICΘRN – ARCANA – Untitled Burial – 2023 – 03:34 Escape the Light – The Nox Entity – NOX Entity – Self – 2024 – 05:26 BURN IT – Dirty K – Passion For Punishment – Self – 2024 – 06:50 Generation Loss – Stoneburner – The Great Filter – COP International – 2023 – 04:24 Destroy Everything You Touch – Ladytron – Witching Hour – Island – 2005 – 04:36 Inquisition – Skinny Puppy – Last Rights – Nettwerk/Capitol – 1992 – 05:17 Dreamweavers – Trentemøller – Nightfall – In My Room – 2024 – 05:23 Distant Memories (Beats & Voices) – Saint Of Sin – Distant Memories – Self – 2024 – 02:45

Sun August 4 Hour TWO: DJ Drew



Bullet – Covenant – Northern Lights – – 2002 – 5:02 Show It 2 Me – Night Club – Requiem For Romance – – 2016 – 4:05 Panzermensch – And One – Virgin Superstar – – 2000 – 4:56 Vaudeville [Harlander Hack] – Priest – New Flesh – – 2017 – 5:06 Down In It [Shred Edit] – Nine Inch Nails – Pretty Hate Machine – – 1989 – 5:02 All Night Long – Peter Murphy – Love Hysteria – – 1988 – 5:25 Face To Face – SIouxsie & The Banshees – Superstition – – 1991 – 4:25 Blood For The Blood God – Gunship f HEALTH – Unicorn – – 2023 – 3:58 Drive [Edit] – Assemblage 23 – Defiance – – 2002 – 4:36 Spilling Blood – Aesthetic Perfection – Blood Spills Not Far From The Wound – – 2015 – 4:54 Das Model – Rammstein – Raritåten – – 1997 – 4:46 The Robots [Live] – Kraftwerk – Minimum-Maximum – – 2005 – 4:47

Mon August 5: DJ Paradigm Lost



Negative Training – Circuit Preacher – Negative Training – Dark tunes – – 3:36

Vida Bandida – Red Deviil – Vida Bandida – Synthicide – – 5:21

Vessel Of Violence (J Wølf mix) – ELM – Vessel Of Violence EP – Alfa matrix – – 4:56

Metamorphosis ft. Black Dahlia – Brixx – Conversion Therapy – – – 4:41

Radikal Kuss – Vereinsamt – Radikal Kuss – Radikal Kuss – Crack Their Law – – – 6:37

Devour – Snowbeasts – Devour – – – 4:29

Nerves On Concrete – Cold Choir – – – – 5:00

Love Is Gonna Save Us (Benny Benassi Cover) – Noise Resistance – – – – 5:21

Dimensional Strength – NGHTLY – Kill Your Enemy – – – 5:59

Night Life (Assemblage 23 Remix) – Mari Kattman – Fever Shakes – – – 3:51

Spiral Down (MORIS BLAK Remix) – Ex-Hyena – Spiral Down – – – 4:05

Rune – Noromakina – Insomnia – – – 4:47 I Did Not Know (BLOO-D Bootleg) – Faderhead & Solar Fake – …And Then There Was Blood – – – 4:17

Roland Fights the Sea Monster, Gustave Dore