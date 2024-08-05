On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge August 4 2024

DJ Zuul
August 5, 2024
4 min read
A woodcut of an ancient hero fighting a sea monster

Sun August 4 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul

  1. Hide – Magic Wands – Hide – Metropolis – 2024 – 02:50
  2. You’ll Be Leaving – Keep Shelly In Athens – You’ll Be Leaving – Self – 2024 – 04:06
  3. Take the Night – W O L F C L U B – Canyons – NewretroWave – 2024 – 03:35
  4. Tomorrow is Now (Coldkill Remix) – Interface – Tomorrow is Now – Distortion – 2024 – 05:30
  5. Bound, I Rise (Matt Hart Remix) – Die Sexual – Remixes, Vol. 1 – Self – 2024 – 04:02
  6. A Part Of Me With You – Llumen – The Breaking Waves – Alfa Matrix – 2024 – 06:15
  7. Disappear – ΔLLICΘRN – ARCANA – Untitled Burial – 2023 – 03:34
  8. Escape the Light – The Nox Entity – NOX Entity – Self – 2024 – 05:26
  9. BURN IT – Dirty K – Passion For Punishment – Self – 2024 – 06:50
  10. Generation Loss – Stoneburner – The Great Filter – COP International – 2023 – 04:24
  11. Destroy Everything You Touch – Ladytron – Witching Hour – Island – 2005 – 04:36
  12. Inquisition – Skinny Puppy – Last Rights – Nettwerk/Capitol – 1992 – 05:17
  13. Dreamweavers – Trentemøller – Nightfall – In My Room – 2024 – 05:23
  14. Distant Memories (Beats & Voices) – Saint Of Sin – Distant Memories – Self – 2024 – 02:45

 Sun August 4 Hour TWO: DJ Drew

  1. Bullet – Covenant – Northern Lights – – 2002 – 5:02
  2. Show It 2 Me – Night Club – Requiem For Romance – – 2016 – 4:05
  3. Panzermensch – And One – Virgin Superstar – – 2000 – 4:56
  4. Vaudeville [Harlander Hack] – Priest – New Flesh – – 2017 – 5:06
  5. Down In It [Shred Edit] – Nine Inch Nails – Pretty Hate Machine – – 1989 – 5:02
  6. All Night Long – Peter Murphy – Love Hysteria – – 1988 – 5:25
  7. Face To Face – SIouxsie & The Banshees – Superstition – – 1991 – 4:25
  8. Blood For The Blood God – Gunship f HEALTH – Unicorn – – 2023 – 3:58
  9. Drive [Edit] – Assemblage 23 – Defiance – – 2002 – 4:36
  10. Spilling Blood – Aesthetic Perfection – Blood Spills Not Far From The Wound – – 2015 – 4:54
  11. Das Model – Rammstein – Raritåten – – 1997 – 4:46
  12. The Robots [Live] – Kraftwerk – Minimum-Maximum – – 2005 – 4:47

Mon August 5: DJ Paradigm Lost

  1. Negative Training – Circuit Preacher – Negative Training – Dark tunes – – 3:36
  2. Vida Bandida – Red Deviil – Vida Bandida – Synthicide – – 5:21
  3. Vessel Of Violence (J Wølf mix) – ELM – Vessel Of Violence EP – Alfa matrix – – 4:56
  4. Metamorphosis ft. Black Dahlia – Brixx – Conversion Therapy – – – 4:41
  5. Radikal Kuss – Vereinsamt – Radikal Kuss – Radikal Kuss – Crack Their Law – – – 6:37
  6. Devour – Snowbeasts – Devour – – – 4:29
  7. Nerves On Concrete – Cold Choir – – – – 5:00
  8. Love Is Gonna Save Us (Benny Benassi Cover) – Noise Resistance – – – – 5:21
  9. Dimensional Strength – NGHTLY – Kill Your Enemy – – – 5:59
  10. Night Life (Assemblage 23 Remix) – Mari Kattman – Fever Shakes – – – 3:51
  11. Spiral Down (MORIS BLAK Remix) – Ex-Hyena – Spiral Down – – – 4:05
  12. Rune – Noromakina – Insomnia – – – 4:47
  13. I Did Not Know (BLOO-D Bootleg) – Faderhead & Solar Fake – …And Then There Was Blood – – – 4:17

 

Roland Fights the Sea Monster, Gustave Dore

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

