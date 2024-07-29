On the Edge July 28 2024

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…
…and by listeners like YOU
We get it. 10pm to 1am is rough on a school night. We gotchoo, boo. Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on Facebook and Discord.
ontheedge@c895.org
Sun July 28 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul
- Dirty Epic (Remastered) – Underworld – Dubnobasswithmyheadman (20th Anniversary Remaster) – Junior Boy’s Own – 1994
- Cowgirl (Remastered) – Underworld – Dubnobasswithmyheadman (20th Anniversary Remaster) – Junior Boy’s Own – 1994
- Inside Your Stars – W O L F C L U B – Canyons – NewRetroWave – 2024
- The Needle – Fix8:Sëd8 – The Needle – Dependent – 2024
- Fate Awaits (Silk Wolf Remix) – Die Sexual – Remixes, Vol. 1 – Self – 2024
- Asymmetric Warfare (Counter-Insurgency Mix) – Terminal – The Hush of Cannons Cold – Metropolis – 2024
- Fade to Dust – Rayne Reznor – Fade to Dust – Self – 2024
- The Fourth Turning (Metamorph Remix) – Red Lokust – – Distortion – 2024
- Unholy – Collide – The Darkness Forever – Self – 2024
- Tinted Windows – Dogtablet – Six Lives – Distortion – 2024
- The Chauffeur (feat. Kirsty Hawkshaw) – Sleepthief – The Dawnseeker (Expanded Version) – Neurodisc – 2006
- Hit Me Harder – The Bad Dreamers – Songs About People Including Myself – Retrosynth – 2024
Sun July 28 Hour TWO: DJ Paradigm Lost
- Some Kind of Hell – Neikka RPM – Scorpion in the Hourglass – Alpha Matrix – 2022
- Welcome to the Deep – Chainreactor – Wekciome to the Deep (single) – Pro Noise – 2024
- Be(lie)ve – Flout – Raided on Ruins – DSBP – 2024
- Blood Moon (Years of Denial Remix) – Obscure Formats – Agitations – Vanaeform Records – 2023
- Give Up Get Off (club Mix) – Vaein – Industrial Workouts for Industrial People – Brutal Resonance Records 2024
- Flamboyant – Julia Bondar – Bonding – Endorphine.es Records – 2021
- I Can’t Breath (Anthony [H] Remix) – Carbon Decay – I Can’t Breath (Anthony [H] Remix) (single) – Self Released – 2024
- Outside Days – Nuxx Vomica – FTEV – Synticide – 2023
- Let’s Be Animals – Snowbeasts – The Endless – Re:Mission Entertainment – 2023
- Lock and Load – Castroe – Lock and Load (single) – ATH Records – 2024
- Hellekktro Convultion Therapy 2.0 – C-Lekktor – 2.0 – Alpha Matrix – 2024
- Hyakki Yako – IV Horsemen – Parade Nocturne – Aufnahmr + Wiedergabe – 2023
- Ballerina (Rotoskop Genf Remix) – Pending Positions – Ballerina (single) – Infacted Records – 2024
Mon July 29: DJ Rockett Qween – F the Patriarchy
- The Dresden Dolls- Shores of California Yes, Virginia 2006
- Bikini Kill – Rebel Girl The Punk Singer (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 2015
- Patriarchy – Good Boy The Unself 2022
- Delilah Bon – Dead Men Don’t Rape Dead Men Don’t Rape 2022
- Muddy Magnolias – American Woman American Woman 2015
- Ryan Gosling – I’m Just Ken Barbie The Album 2023
- The Last Dinner Party – The Feminine Urge Prelude to Ecstasy 2024
- Inkubus Sukkubus – Heart Of Lilith Diva X Machina V.3 2000
- Scary Bitches – Birds and Bees Creepy Crawlies 2004
- Panic Priest – She’s My Guy Psychogoria 2022
- Morphine – You’re an Artist The Mod Squad 1999
- Ratio Strain- BossBitch Century of the Self 2020
- Minuit Machine – Sisters Basic Needs 2021
- Allie X – Girl With No Face Girl With No Face 2024
- Night Club – Miss Negativity Miss Negativity 2020
- Lana Del Rey – Season Of The Witch Season Of The Witch (From The Motion Picture Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark) 2019
Idylls of the King, Gustave Dore, 1855, for Tennyson
Add comment