On the Edge July 28 2024

DJ Zuul
July 29, 2024
4 min read
Idylls of the King by Gustave Dore

Sun July 28 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul

  1. Dirty Epic (Remastered) – Underworld – Dubnobasswithmyheadman (20th Anniversary Remaster) – Junior Boy’s Own – 1994
  2. Cowgirl (Remastered) – Underworld – Dubnobasswithmyheadman (20th Anniversary Remaster) – Junior Boy’s Own – 1994
  3. Inside Your Stars – W O L F C L U B – Canyons – NewRetroWave – 2024
  4. The Needle – Fix8:Sëd8 – The Needle – Dependent – 2024
  5. Fate Awaits (Silk Wolf Remix) – Die Sexual – Remixes, Vol. 1 – Self – 2024
  6. Asymmetric Warfare (Counter-Insurgency Mix) – Terminal – The Hush of Cannons Cold – Metropolis – 2024
  7. Fade to Dust – Rayne Reznor – Fade to Dust – Self – 2024
  8. The Fourth Turning (Metamorph Remix) – Red Lokust – – Distortion – 2024
  9. Unholy – Collide – The Darkness Forever – Self – 2024
  10. Tinted Windows – Dogtablet – Six Lives – Distortion – 2024
  11. The Chauffeur (feat. Kirsty Hawkshaw) – Sleepthief – The Dawnseeker (Expanded Version) – Neurodisc – 2006
  12. Hit Me Harder – The Bad Dreamers – Songs About People Including Myself – Retrosynth – 2024

 Sun July 28 Hour TWO: DJ Paradigm Lost

  1. Some Kind of Hell – Neikka RPM – Scorpion in the Hourglass – Alpha Matrix – 2022
  2. Welcome to the Deep – Chainreactor – Wekciome to the Deep (single) – Pro Noise – 2024
  3. Be(lie)ve – Flout – Raided on Ruins – DSBP – 2024
  4. Blood Moon (Years of Denial Remix) – Obscure Formats – Agitations – Vanaeform Records – 2023
  5. Give Up Get Off (club Mix) – Vaein – Industrial Workouts for Industrial People – Brutal Resonance Records 2024
  6. Flamboyant – Julia Bondar – Bonding – Endorphine.es Records – 2021
  7. I Can’t Breath (Anthony [H] Remix) – Carbon Decay – I Can’t Breath (Anthony [H] Remix) (single) – Self Released – 2024
  8. Outside Days – Nuxx Vomica – FTEV – Synticide – 2023
  9. Let’s Be Animals – Snowbeasts – The Endless – Re:Mission Entertainment – 2023
  10. Lock and Load – Castroe – Lock and Load (single) – ATH Records – 2024
  11. Hellekktro Convultion Therapy 2.0 – C-Lekktor – 2.0 – Alpha Matrix – 2024
  12. Hyakki Yako – IV Horsemen – Parade Nocturne – Aufnahmr + Wiedergabe – 2023
  13. Ballerina (Rotoskop Genf Remix) – Pending Positions – Ballerina (single) – Infacted Records – 2024

Mon July 29:  DJ Rockett Qween – F the Patriarchy

  1. The Dresden Dolls-  Shores of California Yes, Virginia 2006
  2. Bikini Kill – Rebel Girl The Punk Singer (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 2015
  3. Patriarchy  – Good Boy The Unself 2022
  4. Delilah Bon – Dead Men Don’t Rape Dead Men Don’t Rape 2022
  5. Muddy Magnolias – American Woman American Woman 2015
  6. Ryan Gosling – I’m Just Ken Barbie The Album 2023
  7. The Last Dinner Party – The Feminine Urge Prelude to Ecstasy 2024
  8. Inkubus Sukkubus – Heart Of Lilith Diva X Machina V.3 2000
  9. Scary Bitches – Birds and Bees Creepy Crawlies 2004
  10. Panic Priest – She’s My Guy Psychogoria 2022
  11. Morphine – You’re an Artist The Mod Squad 1999
  12. Ratio Strain-  BossBitch Century of the Self 2020
  13. Minuit Machine –  Sisters Basic Needs 2021
  14. Allie X – Girl With No Face Girl With No Face 2024
  15. Night Club – Miss Negativity Miss Negativity 2020
  16. Lana Del Rey – Season Of The Witch Season Of The Witch (From The Motion Picture Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark) 2019

Idylls of the King, Gustave Dore, 1855, for Tennyson

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

Dante and the Eagle Gustave Doré (1832-83), artist Gauchard Brunner, engraver 1861 Source: The Divine Comedy: Paradise
A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
