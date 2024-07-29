On the Edge July 28 2024

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…

Sun July 28 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul



Dirty Epic (Remastered) – Underworld – Dubnobasswithmyheadman (20th Anniversary Remaster) – Junior Boy’s Own – 1994 Cowgirl (Remastered) – Underworld – Dubnobasswithmyheadman (20th Anniversary Remaster) – Junior Boy’s Own – 1994 Inside Your Stars – W O L F C L U B – Canyons – NewRetroWave – 2024 The Needle – Fix8:Sëd8 – The Needle – Dependent – 2024 Fate Awaits (Silk Wolf Remix) – Die Sexual – Remixes, Vol. 1 – Self – 2024 Asymmetric Warfare (Counter-Insurgency Mix) – Terminal – The Hush of Cannons Cold – Metropolis – 2024 Fade to Dust – Rayne Reznor – Fade to Dust – Self – 2024 The Fourth Turning (Metamorph Remix) – Red Lokust – – Distortion – 2024 Unholy – Collide – The Darkness Forever – Self – 2024 Tinted Windows – Dogtablet – Six Lives – Distortion – 2024 The Chauffeur (feat. Kirsty Hawkshaw) – Sleepthief – The Dawnseeker (Expanded Version) – Neurodisc – 2006 Hit Me Harder – The Bad Dreamers – Songs About People Including Myself – Retrosynth – 2024

Sun July 28 Hour TWO: DJ Paradigm Lost



Some Kind of Hell – Neikka RPM – Scorpion in the Hourglass – Alpha Matrix – 2022 Welcome to the Deep – Chainreactor – Wekciome to the Deep (single) – Pro Noise – 2024 Be(lie)ve – Flout – Raided on Ruins – DSBP – 2024 Blood Moon (Years of Denial Remix) – Obscure Formats – Agitations – Vanaeform Records – 2023 Give Up Get Off (club Mix) – Vaein – Industrial Workouts for Industrial People – Brutal Resonance Records 2024 Flamboyant – Julia Bondar – Bonding – Endorphine.es Records – 2021 I Can’t Breath (Anthony [H] Remix) – Carbon Decay – I Can’t Breath (Anthony [H] Remix) (single) – Self Released – 2024 Outside Days – Nuxx Vomica – FTEV – Synticide – 2023 Let’s Be Animals – Snowbeasts – The Endless – Re:Mission Entertainment – 2023 Lock and Load – Castroe – Lock and Load (single) – ATH Records – 2024 Hellekktro Convultion Therapy 2.0 – C-Lekktor – 2.0 – Alpha Matrix – 2024 Hyakki Yako – IV Horsemen – Parade Nocturne – Aufnahmr + Wiedergabe – 2023 Ballerina (Rotoskop Genf Remix) – Pending Positions – Ballerina (single) – Infacted Records – 2024

Mon July 29: DJ Rockett Qween – F the Patriarchy



The Dresden Dolls- Shores of California Yes, Virginia 2006 Bikini Kill – Rebel Girl The Punk Singer (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 2015 Patriarchy – Good Boy The Unself 2022 Delilah Bon – Dead Men Don’t Rape Dead Men Don’t Rape 2022 Muddy Magnolias – American Woman American Woman 2015 Ryan Gosling – I’m Just Ken Barbie The Album 2023 The Last Dinner Party – The Feminine Urge Prelude to Ecstasy 2024 Inkubus Sukkubus – Heart Of Lilith Diva X Machina V.3 2000 Scary Bitches – Birds and Bees Creepy Crawlies 2004 Panic Priest – She’s My Guy Psychogoria 2022 Morphine – You’re an Artist The Mod Squad 1999 Ratio Strain- BossBitch Century of the Self 2020 Minuit Machine – Sisters Basic Needs 2021 Allie X – Girl With No Face Girl With No Face 2024 Night Club – Miss Negativity Miss Negativity 2020 Lana Del Rey – Season Of The Witch Season Of The Witch (From The Motion Picture Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark) 2019

