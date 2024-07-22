On the Edge July, 21 2024

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…

Sun July 21 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul



The Bug – Buried (Your life is short) Chasing Shadows – Realms Pt. II (Original Mix) Dirty K – REVELATIONS Alice Glass – Drown ESA (Electronic Substance Abuse) – Be Still And I Shall Tell You Why (Ext Club Mix) Project Pitchfork – Melancholia Cyberaktif – You Don’t Need to See Funker Vogt – Question their Answers (Answer their Questions Mix) Catharsis – Slave to Dogma (Original Mix) ΔLLICΘRN – Can’t Dream Llumen – You Can Have It All (Harsh RemIx by Llumen) clubdrugs – Drag You Down

Sun July 21 Hour TWO: DJ Rockett Qween: Chixrox



Apnoie – Monastery Unter Null – Destroy Me Chiasm – Isolated White RItual – XXSlave Mari Kattman – LOWER YOURSELF Cylab – Heart Shaped Box Ayria – Feed Her To The Wolves Ratio Strain – Liminal Eva X – Love In Virtual Night Club – Pretty Girls Do Ugly Things Corpsegrindr – Ringfinger Prom Queen – Lie To Me Gioli & Assia – Emptiness clubdrugs – Anybody 2libras – Infected

Mon July 22: DJ Paradigm Lost



Mortal Realm – The Face Pete Crane – Hate Is All I Have Luci Ferrum – God Forgives (Hard Mix) Ovter God – Nothing Left Emergency Sequence – The People Are Broken (Leather Strip Remix) Serin $ Qual – Interrogation Sequence Ajbby Knives – Bloody Romancd Shiv-R – Retina Venus in Aries – Burst Dread Risks – Nothing in the Static Underbrain Disaster (Mass Extinction Remix by Cyberlich) Cyferdyne – Let Me Burn Nuxx Vomica – No Money Skinjob – Perfect Blame

