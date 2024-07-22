On the Edge July, 21 2024

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…
Sun July 21 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul
- The Bug – Buried (Your life is short)
- Chasing Shadows – Realms Pt. II (Original Mix)
- Dirty K – REVELATIONS
- Alice Glass – Drown
- ESA (Electronic Substance Abuse) – Be Still And I Shall Tell You Why (Ext Club Mix)
- Project Pitchfork – Melancholia
- Cyberaktif – You Don’t Need to See
- Funker Vogt – Question their Answers (Answer their Questions Mix)
- Catharsis – Slave to Dogma (Original Mix)
- ΔLLICΘRN – Can’t Dream
- Llumen – You Can Have It All (Harsh RemIx by Llumen)
- clubdrugs – Drag You Down
Sun July 21 Hour TWO: DJ Rockett Qween: Chixrox
- Apnoie – Monastery
- Unter Null – Destroy Me
- Chiasm – Isolated
- White RItual – XXSlave
- Mari Kattman – LOWER YOURSELF
- Cylab – Heart Shaped Box
- Ayria – Feed Her To The Wolves
- Ratio Strain – Liminal
- Eva X – Love In Virtual
- Night Club – Pretty Girls Do Ugly Things
- Corpsegrindr – Ringfinger
- Prom Queen – Lie To Me
- Gioli & Assia – Emptiness
- clubdrugs – Anybody
- 2libras – Infected
Mon July 22: DJ Paradigm Lost
- Mortal Realm – The Face
- Pete Crane – Hate Is All I Have
- Luci Ferrum – God Forgives (Hard Mix)
- Ovter God – Nothing Left
- Emergency Sequence – The People Are Broken (Leather Strip Remix)
- Serin $ Qual – Interrogation Sequence
- Ajbby Knives – Bloody Romancd
- Shiv-R – Retina
- Venus in Aries – Burst
- Dread Risks – Nothing in the Static
- Underbrain Disaster (Mass Extinction Remix by Cyberlich)
- Cyferdyne – Let Me Burn
- Nuxx Vomica – No Money
- Skinjob – Perfect Blame
