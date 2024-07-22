On the Edge July, 21 2024

On The EdgePlaylists

DJ Zuul
July 22, 2024
2 min read
Dante and the Eagle Gustave Doré (1832-83), artist Gauchard Brunner, engraver 1861 Source: The Divine Comedy: Paradise

Sun July 21 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul

  1. The Bug – Buried (Your life is short)
  2. Chasing Shadows – Realms Pt. II (Original Mix)
  3. Dirty K – REVELATIONS
  4. Alice Glass – Drown
  5. ESA (Electronic Substance Abuse) – Be Still And I Shall Tell You Why (Ext Club Mix)
  6. Project Pitchfork – Melancholia
  7. Cyberaktif – You Don’t Need to See
  8. Funker Vogt – Question their Answers (Answer their Questions Mix)
  9. Catharsis – Slave to Dogma (Original Mix)
  10. ΔLLICΘRN – Can’t Dream
  11. Llumen – You Can Have It All (Harsh RemIx by Llumen)
  12. clubdrugs – Drag You Down

 Sun July 21 Hour TWO: DJ Rockett Qween:  Chixrox

  1. Apnoie – Monastery
  2. Unter Null – Destroy Me
  3. Chiasm – Isolated
  4. White RItual – XXSlave
  5. Mari Kattman – LOWER YOURSELF
  6. Cylab – Heart Shaped Box
  7. Ayria – Feed Her To The Wolves
  8. Ratio Strain – Liminal
  9. Eva X – Love In Virtual
  10. Night Club – Pretty Girls Do Ugly Things
  11. Corpsegrindr – Ringfinger
  12. Prom Queen – Lie To Me
  13. Gioli & Assia – Emptiness
  14. clubdrugs – Anybody
  15. 2libras – Infected

Mon July 22:  DJ Paradigm Lost

  1. Mortal Realm – The Face
  2. Pete Crane – Hate Is All I Have
  3. Luci Ferrum – God Forgives (Hard Mix)
  4. Ovter God – Nothing Left
  5. Emergency Sequence – The People Are Broken (Leather Strip Remix)
  6. Serin $ Qual – Interrogation Sequence
  7. Ajbby Knives – Bloody Romancd
  8. Shiv-R – Retina
  9. Venus in Aries – Burst
  10. Dread Risks – Nothing in the Static
  11. Underbrain Disaster (Mass Extinction Remix by Cyberlich)
  12. Cyferdyne – Let Me Burn
  13. Nuxx Vomica – No Money
  14. Skinjob – Perfect Blame

