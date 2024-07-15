InterviewsOn The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge July, 14 2024: Die Sexual & Luci Ferrum WORLD PREMIERE

DJ Zuul
July 15, 2024
2 min read
The Russo-Caribbean artist Luci Ferrum

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…

…and by listeners like YOU

We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on  Facebook and Discord.

ontheedge@c895.org

Sun July 14 Hour ONE: Drew Interviews Die Sexual

  1. Die Sexual – Lights Down Low
  2. Die Sexual – Bound, I Rise
  3. Die Sexual – Need To Sin
  4. Die Sexual – Tremble For Me [Harlander Hack]
  5. Melt Motif & Processor – Red Velvet Ant [Harlander Hack]
  6. Priest – Vaudeville
  7. Damien Hearse – Cat Man Vampire
  8. Faderhead – Souls Burned Black
  9. ESA – Join Our Hands
  10. Leaether Strip – Du Hast
  11. Rammstein – Rammstein
  12. Depeche Mode – Halo [RealEnd]

 Sun July 14 Hour TWO: Zuul doesn’t interview anyone for once (but he does crossfade Sirus into Yeah Yeah Yeahs and it rules)

  1. Perpetual Loop, Elvya, Charles Howard – Lost in the lights
  2. Woob – vooll
  3. SWARM, Morris Blak – Gone
  4. DSTRTD SGNL – Find Me
  5. Blush Response – Titanium Rain
  6. 10 – The Slow Erosion of Self
  7. Rayne Reznor – Split
  8. Intent:Outtake – Moloch
  9. Gesaffelstein – Hard dreams
  10. Thief – Behemouth (Melt Motif Remix)
  11. Sirus – Dagger
  12. Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Spitting Off the Edge of the World
  13. RATPAJAMA – Curses
  14. Röyksopp – Speed King

Sun July 15:  DJ Paradigm Lost Premieres Luci Ferrum

  1. Luci Ferrum – Good Filth
  2. Fractured : Sound – Innumerous
  3. Patriarchy – Suffer (Kontravoid Remix)
  4. Spankthenun – Mind control (Leather Strip Remix 2024 Remaster)
  5. Silver Walks – Lantern
  6. Dead Lights – Drown With You
  7. Antigen Shift – Verified Unidentified Unknown Origin (Dread Risks Remix)
  8. Mortal Realm – Bitterness of Life
  9. Qual – Dancing in Hell
  10. Statiqbloom – Crooked Line
  11. Fuedal – Etched
  12. Street Fever – Fate
  13. Voodoo Rage – Decay

 

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu