On the Edge July, 14 2024: Die Sexual & Luci Ferrum WORLD PREMIERE

ontheedge@c895.org
Sun July 14 Hour ONE: Drew Interviews Die Sexual
- Die Sexual – Lights Down Low
- Die Sexual – Bound, I Rise
- Die Sexual – Need To Sin
- Die Sexual – Tremble For Me [Harlander Hack]
- Melt Motif & Processor – Red Velvet Ant [Harlander Hack]
- Priest – Vaudeville
- Damien Hearse – Cat Man Vampire
- Faderhead – Souls Burned Black
- ESA – Join Our Hands
- Leaether Strip – Du Hast
- Rammstein – Rammstein
- Depeche Mode – Halo [RealEnd]
Sun July 14 Hour TWO: Zuul doesn’t interview anyone for once (but he does crossfade Sirus into Yeah Yeah Yeahs and it rules)
- Perpetual Loop, Elvya, Charles Howard – Lost in the lights
- Woob – vooll
- SWARM, Morris Blak – Gone
- DSTRTD SGNL – Find Me
- Blush Response – Titanium Rain
- 10 – The Slow Erosion of Self
- Rayne Reznor – Split
- Intent:Outtake – Moloch
- Gesaffelstein – Hard dreams
- Thief – Behemouth (Melt Motif Remix)
- Sirus – Dagger
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Spitting Off the Edge of the World
- RATPAJAMA – Curses
- Röyksopp – Speed King
Sun July 15: DJ Paradigm Lost Premieres Luci Ferrum
- Luci Ferrum – Good Filth
- Fractured : Sound – Innumerous
- Patriarchy – Suffer (Kontravoid Remix)
- Spankthenun – Mind control (Leather Strip Remix 2024 Remaster)
- Silver Walks – Lantern
- Dead Lights – Drown With You
- Antigen Shift – Verified Unidentified Unknown Origin (Dread Risks Remix)
- Mortal Realm – Bitterness of Life
- Qual – Dancing in Hell
- Statiqbloom – Crooked Line
- Fuedal – Etched
- Street Fever – Fate
- Voodoo Rage – Decay
