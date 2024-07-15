On the Edge July, 14 2024: Die Sexual & Luci Ferrum WORLD PREMIERE

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…

…and by listeners like YOU

We get it. 10pm to 1am is rough on a school night. We gotchoo, boo. Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on Facebook and Discord.

Sun July 14 Hour ONE: Drew Interviews Die Sexual



Die Sexual – Lights Down Low Die Sexual – Bound, I Rise Die Sexual – Need To Sin Die Sexual – Tremble For Me [Harlander Hack] Melt Motif & Processor – Red Velvet Ant [Harlander Hack] Priest – Vaudeville Damien Hearse – Cat Man Vampire Faderhead – Souls Burned Black ESA – Join Our Hands Leaether Strip – Du Hast Rammstein – Rammstein Depeche Mode – Halo [RealEnd]

Sun July 14 Hour TWO: Zuul doesn’t interview anyone for once (but he does crossfade Sirus into Yeah Yeah Yeahs and it rules)



Perpetual Loop, Elvya, Charles Howard – Lost in the lights Woob – vooll SWARM, Morris Blak – Gone DSTRTD SGNL – Find Me Blush Response – Titanium Rain 10 – The Slow Erosion of Self Rayne Reznor – Split Intent:Outtake – Moloch Gesaffelstein – Hard dreams Thief – Behemouth (Melt Motif Remix) Sirus – Dagger Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Spitting Off the Edge of the World RATPAJAMA – Curses Röyksopp – Speed King

Sun July 15: DJ Paradigm Lost Premieres Luci Ferrum

