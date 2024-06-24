On the Edge June 23, 2024: Eva X & Mechanismus!

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…
…and by listeners like YOU
We get it. 10pm to 1am is rough on a school night. We gotchoo, boo. Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on Facebook and Discord.
ontheedge@c895.org
Sun June 23 Hour ONE: Zuul interviews Eva XEva X – Fiction
- Eva X – Control (Red Lokust Remix)
- Eva X – Dopamine Blind
- T.M.Revolution – crosswise
- Kalafina – Magia
- Scott Crow, Meat Beat Manifesto – Echotails DUB
- Bad Omens x HEALTH x SWARM – THE DRAIN
- Trakktor – The Narcissizt
- ESA (Electronic Substance Abuse) – Flowers Were Real
- Valhall – Little Noises
- Project Pitchfork – Galaxies
- Android Lust – One World
Sun June 23 Hour TWO: DJ Drew
- Covenant – Like Tears In Rain
- VNV Nation – Chrome
- And One – Military Fashion Show
- Garbage – #1 Crush
- Dead Can Dance – Rakim
- Massive Attack – Teardrop
- Nine Inch Nails – Closer
- She Wants Revenge – Tear You Apart
- Depeche Mode – Personal Jesus
- New Order – Blue Monday
- Peter Murphy – Cuts You Up
Mon June 24: DJ Paradigm Lost
- Melt Motif – Red Velvet Ant
- Thief – Behmouth (Melt Motif)
- Tragic Impulse – Parasite
- The Number H – Game –
- Circuit Preacher – Take Control
- Night Club – Fatal Crush
- Die Sexual – Fate Awaits (Maduro Remix)
- Matte Blvck – Vows (My Shadow Mix)
- Daddybear – Pillow Biter (feat. Grabyourface)
- Mvtant – Pretty Flesh
- Vodoo Rage – Decay
- Frontal Boundry – Without a Chance
- Sarin & Qual – Cargo
- Combichrist – Sex, Drogen, und Industrial (Soman Remix)
Add comment