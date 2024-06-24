InterviewsOn The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge June 23, 2024: Eva X & Mechanismus!

DJ Zuul
June 24, 2024
2 min read
The Vancouver musical artist Eva X

Sun June 23 Hour ONE: Zuul interviews Eva XEva X – Fiction

  1. Eva X – Control (Red Lokust Remix)
  2. Eva X – Dopamine Blind
  3. T.M.Revolution – crosswise
  4. Kalafina – Magia
  5. Scott Crow, Meat Beat Manifesto – Echotails DUB
  6. Bad Omens x HEALTH x SWARM – THE DRAIN
  7. Trakktor – The Narcissizt
  8. ESA (Electronic Substance Abuse) – Flowers Were Real
  9. Valhall – Little Noises
  10. Project Pitchfork – Galaxies
  11. Android Lust – One World

Sun June 23 Hour TWO: DJ Drew

  1. Covenant – Like Tears In Rain
  2. VNV Nation – Chrome
  3. And One – Military Fashion Show
  4. Garbage – #1 Crush
  5. Dead Can Dance – Rakim
  6. Massive Attack – Teardrop
  7. Nine Inch Nails – Closer
  8. She Wants Revenge – Tear You Apart
  9. Depeche Mode – Personal Jesus
  10. New Order – Blue Monday
  11. Peter Murphy – Cuts You Up

Mon June 24:  DJ Paradigm Lost

  1. Melt Motif – Red Velvet Ant
  2. Thief – Behmouth (Melt Motif)
  3. Tragic Impulse – Parasite
  4. The Number H – Game –
  5. Circuit Preacher – Take Control
  6. Night Club – Fatal Crush
  7. Die Sexual – Fate Awaits (Maduro Remix)
  8. Matte Blvck – Vows (My Shadow Mix)
  9. Daddybear – Pillow Biter (feat. Grabyourface)
  10. Mvtant – Pretty Flesh
  11. Vodoo Rage – Decay
  12. Frontal Boundry – Without a Chance
  13. Sarin & Qual – Cargo
  14. Combichrist – Sex, Drogen, und Industrial (Soman Remix)

 

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

