On the Edge June 16, 2024: Kiss Is Kill

DJ Zuul
June 17, 2024
2 min read
James from the band Kiss is Kill

Sun June 16 Hour ONE: Zuul interviews Kiss Is Kill

  1. Kiss Is Kill – Progress
  2. Kiss Is Kill – 100%
  3. Kiss Is Kill – IDGAF
  4. Stabbing Westward – Control Z
  5. TOOL – The Pot
  6. The Black Dog – I’m Poster Syndrome
  7. lxst cxntury – UMBRA
  8. Kai Wachi – Run
  9. Laika – Badtimes
  10. Implant, Anne Clark – Was it always this way

Sun June 16 Hour TWO: DJ Drew

  1. Matte Blvck – Pupula Duplex [Harlander Hack]
  2. God Module – Black And Blue
  3. Unter Null – Everything Counts
  4. Leaether Strip – Pop Muzik
  5. Combichrist – Can’t Change The Beat [AP Mix]
  6. Stoneburner – Spectrum [A23 Mix]
  7. Haujobb – Penetration [A23 Mix]
  8. ESA – I Detach [MORIS BLAK Mix]
  9. DV8R – Humans Ruin Everything [Es23 Mix]
  10. Funker Vogt – Genozid [FGFC820 Mix]
  11. SITD – Autoaggression [Solar Fake Mix]
  12. Covenant – We Stand Alone

Mon June 17:  DJ Paradigm Lost

  1. Damien Hearse – Negative Mental Attitude
  2. Castroe – Dark City
  3. Slighter – Have No Fear Em
  4. Nuel – Short Circuit (WhyAmI Remix)
  5. Gettner – Nuron Stimulating Device
  6. Chainreactor – The Danger
  7. Dread Risks – Extinction Form
  8. SilicoDisco – Rusian Roulette
  9. Skull Cultist – Floor Sadist 130 Dbm
  10. Priest -Burning Love
  11. Abby Knives – The Flowers of Evil (Anti Yo Remix)
  12. Metacross – Breath (Mova Remix)
  13. Fractiles – Control

 

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

