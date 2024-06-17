On the Edge June 16, 2024: Kiss Is Kill

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…

Sun June 16 Hour ONE: Zuul interviews Kiss Is Kill



Kiss Is Kill – Progress Kiss Is Kill – 100% Kiss Is Kill – IDGAF Stabbing Westward – Control Z TOOL – The Pot The Black Dog – I’m Poster Syndrome lxst cxntury – UMBRA Kai Wachi – Run Laika – Badtimes Implant, Anne Clark – Was it always this way

Sun June 16 Hour TWO: DJ Drew



Matte Blvck – Pupula Duplex [Harlander Hack] God Module – Black And Blue Unter Null – Everything Counts Leaether Strip – Pop Muzik Combichrist – Can’t Change The Beat [AP Mix] Stoneburner – Spectrum [A23 Mix] Haujobb – Penetration [A23 Mix] ESA – I Detach [MORIS BLAK Mix] DV8R – Humans Ruin Everything [Es23 Mix] Funker Vogt – Genozid [FGFC820 Mix] SITD – Autoaggression [Solar Fake Mix] Covenant – We Stand Alone

