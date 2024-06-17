On the Edge June 16, 2024: Kiss Is Kill

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…
…and by listeners like YOU
Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on Facebook and Discord.
ontheedge@c895.org
Sun June 16 Hour ONE: Zuul interviews Kiss Is Kill
- Kiss Is Kill – Progress
- Kiss Is Kill – 100%
- Kiss Is Kill – IDGAF
- Stabbing Westward – Control Z
- TOOL – The Pot
- The Black Dog – I’m Poster Syndrome
- lxst cxntury – UMBRA
- Kai Wachi – Run
- Laika – Badtimes
- Implant, Anne Clark – Was it always this way
Sun June 16 Hour TWO: DJ Drew
- Matte Blvck – Pupula Duplex [Harlander Hack]
- God Module – Black And Blue
- Unter Null – Everything Counts
- Leaether Strip – Pop Muzik
- Combichrist – Can’t Change The Beat [AP Mix]
- Stoneburner – Spectrum [A23 Mix]
- Haujobb – Penetration [A23 Mix]
- ESA – I Detach [MORIS BLAK Mix]
- DV8R – Humans Ruin Everything [Es23 Mix]
- Funker Vogt – Genozid [FGFC820 Mix]
- SITD – Autoaggression [Solar Fake Mix]
- Covenant – We Stand Alone
Mon June 17: DJ Paradigm Lost
- Damien Hearse – Negative Mental Attitude
- Castroe – Dark City
- Slighter – Have No Fear Em
- Nuel – Short Circuit (WhyAmI Remix)
- Gettner – Nuron Stimulating Device
- Chainreactor – The Danger
- Dread Risks – Extinction Form
- SilicoDisco – Rusian Roulette
- Skull Cultist – Floor Sadist 130 Dbm
- Priest -Burning Love
- Abby Knives – The Flowers of Evil (Anti Yo Remix)
- Metacross – Breath (Mova Remix)
- Fractiles – Control
