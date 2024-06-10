On the Edge June , 2024: Raymond Watts

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…
Sun June 9 Hour ONE: Zuul interviews Raymond Watts
- KMFDM – Intro
- PIG – Crumbs Chaos & Lies
- KMFDM – Juke-Joint Jezebel
- The Prodigy – Firestarter
- PIG – Slave to Pleasure
- PIG – Black Mambo (2023 Remastered Version)
- Sherrill Milnes – Puccini: Tosca / Act 1 – “Tre sbirri…Una carozza…Presto”…Te Deum
- Test Dept – Once the Red Dust Passes…, Pt. 1 (excerpt)
- Test Dept – Chillo (Sunrise)
- Trade Secrets – Renegades
Sun June 9 Hour TWO: DJ Paradigm Lost
- Faderhead – Souls Burned Black
- Processor – Freak Heist
- Jason Alacrity – Devils Cut feat Carrellee (Slowed + Reverb Mix)
- ExHyena – Reptile
- Street Fever – La Corde
- Circuit Ptreacher – Fool
- Panic Lift – Temptress (NeuMatic Remix)
- Dead Lights – Receiver
- Her Absnce Fills the World – Give me my Ground
- Abby Knives – Catacombes De Paris (Termination_800 Remix)
- Vodoo Rage – A.T.E.O.
- Nature of Wires + Machina X – Static Icons
- Mortal Realm – Death Debt
- Qual – Funeral Fasion
Mon June 10: DJ Rockett Qween drops bombs (theme on Penderecki)
- Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark – Enola Gay
- Alphaville – Forever Young
- Rotersand – We Will Kill Them All
- Fluke – Atom Bomb
- Morrissey – Everyday is Like Sunday
- Krzysztof Penderecki, Cracow Philharmonic Orchestra – Threnody to the Victims of Hiroshima
- Frankie Goes to Hollywood – Two Tribes (Annihilation Mix)
- Oppenheimer Analysis – Radiance
- Bryan Ferry – Hiroshima Mon Amor
- Radio Commercials – Duck and Cover (Atomic Bomb PSA)
- Siouxsie and the Banshees – Cities in Dust
- Blondie – Atomic
- Lana Del Rey – When The World Was At War We Kept Dancing
