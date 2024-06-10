InterviewsOn The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge June , 2024: Raymond Watts

DJ Zuul
June 10, 2024
2 min read
The musical artist Raymond Watts, looking fabulous

Sun June 9 Hour ONE: Zuul interviews Raymond Watts

  1. KMFDM – Intro
  2. PIG – Crumbs Chaos & Lies
  3. KMFDM – Juke-Joint Jezebel
  4. The Prodigy – Firestarter
  5. PIG – Slave to Pleasure
  6. PIG – Black Mambo (2023 Remastered Version)
  7. Sherrill Milnes – Puccini: Tosca / Act 1 – “Tre sbirri…Una carozza…Presto”…Te Deum
  8. Test Dept – Once the Red Dust Passes…, Pt. 1 (excerpt)
  9. Test Dept – Chillo (Sunrise)
  10. Trade Secrets – Renegades

Sun June 9 Hour TWO: DJ Paradigm Lost

  1. Faderhead – Souls Burned Black
  2. Processor – Freak Heist
  3. Jason Alacrity – Devils Cut feat Carrellee (Slowed + Reverb Mix)
  4. ExHyena – Reptile
  5. Street Fever – La Corde
  6. Circuit Ptreacher – Fool
  7. Panic Lift – Temptress (NeuMatic Remix)
  8. Dead Lights – Receiver
  9. Her Absnce Fills the World – Give me my Ground
  10. Abby Knives – Catacombes De Paris (Termination_800 Remix)
  11. Vodoo Rage – A.T.E.O.
  12. Nature of Wires + Machina X – Static Icons
  13. Mortal Realm – Death Debt
  14. Qual – Funeral Fasion

Mon June 10:  DJ Rockett Qween drops bombs (theme on Penderecki)

  1. Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark – Enola Gay
  2. Alphaville – Forever Young
  3. Rotersand – We Will Kill Them All
  4. Fluke – Atom Bomb
  5. Morrissey – Everyday is Like Sunday
  6. Krzysztof Penderecki, Cracow Philharmonic Orchestra – Threnody to the Victims of Hiroshima
  7. Frankie Goes to Hollywood – Two Tribes (Annihilation Mix)
  8. Oppenheimer Analysis – Radiance
  9. Bryan Ferry – Hiroshima Mon Amor
  10. Radio Commercials – Duck and Cover (Atomic Bomb PSA)
  11. Siouxsie and the Banshees – Cities in Dust
  12. Blondie – Atomic
  13. Lana Del Rey – When The World Was At War We Kept Dancing

 

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

