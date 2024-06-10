On the Edge June , 2024: Raymond Watts

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…

Sun June 9 Hour ONE: Zuul interviews Raymond Watts



KMFDM – Intro PIG – Crumbs Chaos & Lies KMFDM – Juke-Joint Jezebel The Prodigy – Firestarter PIG – Slave to Pleasure PIG – Black Mambo (2023 Remastered Version) Sherrill Milnes – Puccini: Tosca / Act 1 – “Tre sbirri…Una carozza…Presto”…Te Deum Test Dept – Once the Red Dust Passes…, Pt. 1 (excerpt) Test Dept – Chillo (Sunrise) Trade Secrets – Renegades

Sun June 9 Hour TWO: DJ Paradigm Lost



Faderhead – Souls Burned Black Processor – Freak Heist Jason Alacrity – Devils Cut feat Carrellee (Slowed + Reverb Mix) ExHyena – Reptile Street Fever – La Corde Circuit Ptreacher – Fool Panic Lift – Temptress (NeuMatic Remix) Dead Lights – Receiver Her Absnce Fills the World – Give me my Ground Abby Knives – Catacombes De Paris (Termination_800 Remix) Vodoo Rage – A.T.E.O. Nature of Wires + Machina X – Static Icons Mortal Realm – Death Debt Qual – Funeral Fasion

Mon June 10: DJ Rockett Qween drops bombs (theme on Penderecki)

