On the Edge June 2, 2024 Featuring House of Harm Interview & Matte Blvck Premieres

Sun June 2 Hour ONE: Zuul interviews House of Harm
- House of Harm – Before The Line
- House of Harm – Vicious Pastimes
- House of Harm – Ignore The Taste
- Still Ruins – Until Then
- ✝✝✝ (Crosses) – Light as a Feather
- ESA (Electronic Substance Abuse) – Flowers Were Real
- Trakktor – The Narcissizt
- Sirus – Violate All Commands
- HANTOLOGIC – CANNIBALES
- Zanias – Simulation
- Your Life On Hold – Dead Tree (Merciless Version)
- RATPAJAMA – of course that this is goth too
- Bedless Bones – Limbs Entwined
Sun June 2 Hour TWO: DJ Drew Premieres new Matte Blvck w/Bidi
- Matte Blvck – Pupula Duplex (PREMIERE)
Matte Blvck – Midnight & Angel
Die Sexual – Tremble For Me [HR Hack] Night Club – Die In The Disco [HR Hack] Boy Harsher f MOAN – Machina
She Past Away – Durdu Dünya [Boy Harsher Mix] Clan Of Xymox – She [She Past Away Mix] The Sisters Of Mercy – More
Red Flag – Russian Radio [Nuclear Mutant Mix] Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Two Tribes [TM Mix] Book Of Love – Boy [Mix]
Mon June 3: DJ Paradigm Lost
- Nature of Wires + Machina X – Static Icons
- MISS TREZZ – SLITHER
- Echoberyl – Fading Away (Bonus track)
- MATTE BLVCK – Vows (PREMIERE)
- ESA – Join Our Hands
- Le Destroy – Breed
- Gesaffelstein – Your share of the night
- Capsules of Energy – Snake Church
- Antibody – F.Society
- CERVELLO ELETTRONICO – Eternal (Nightmare Mix)
- JøRGEN THORVALD – Brain activity (HIV+ Remix)
- NGHTLY – Dimensional Strength
- Emergency Sequence – The People Are Broken (Leaether Strip Remix)
- Damien Hearse – TRAUMA HARNESS
