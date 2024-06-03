On the Edge June 2, 2024 Featuring House of Harm Interview & Matte Blvck Premieres

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…

…and by listeners like YOU

We get it. 10pm to 1am is rough on a school night. We gotchoo, boo. Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on Facebook and Discord.

Sun June 2 Hour ONE: Zuul interviews House of Harm



House of Harm – Before The Line House of Harm – Vicious Pastimes House of Harm – Ignore The Taste Still Ruins – Until Then ✝✝✝ (Crosses) – Light as a Feather ESA (Electronic Substance Abuse) – Flowers Were Real Trakktor – The Narcissizt Sirus – Violate All Commands HANTOLOGIC – CANNIBALES Zanias – Simulation Your Life On Hold – Dead Tree (Merciless Version) RATPAJAMA – of course that this is goth too Bedless Bones – Limbs Entwined

Sun June 2 Hour TWO: DJ Drew Premieres new Matte Blvck w/Bidi



Matte Blvck – Pupula Duplex (PREMIERE)

Matte Blvck – Midnight & Angel

Die Sexual – Tremble For Me [HR Hack] Night Club – Die In The Disco [HR Hack] Boy Harsher f MOAN – Machina

She Past Away – Durdu Dünya [Boy Harsher Mix] Clan Of Xymox – She [She Past Away Mix] The Sisters Of Mercy – More

Red Flag – Russian Radio [Nuclear Mutant Mix] Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Two Tribes [TM Mix] Book Of Love – Boy [Mix]

Mon June 3: DJ Paradigm Lost

