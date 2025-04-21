InterviewsOn The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge April 13, 2025: Monody

DJ Zuul
April 21, 2025
2 min read
The three members of the band Monody

Presented by listeners like YOU

We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on  Facebook and Discord.

04.20.25 Hr 1: MONODY
Artist Track Title
Monody A Safe Place (Rotersand Rework)
Monody Stand
Monody In Between (Irradiated Mix)
MONO INC. Children of the Dark (2021)
Monody Ether
House of Harm Can’t Fight the Feeling
Astrophysics pseudo-improvisations on a digital realm
Violin Sky & Saint of Sin Shevannai’s Prayer
Lucifer’s Aid Coming Back
The New Division Synthetique (Trade Secrets Remix)
Keep Shelly In Athens Desire
ORBITAL feat. Tilda Swinton Deepest
04.20.25 Hr2: DJ Paradigm Lost
Artist Track Title
Nature of Wires ft Luka Digital Silence
Street Fever Sinner
Chainreactor Destroyer of Worlds
Anomalie Magnetique Self Control
SDH Do I Look Like I’m Laughing?
Rue Oberkampf Solitude (Essenz Master)
Paradox Obscur Hot Test
Obscure Formats Blood Moon (Years of Denial Remix)
Slighter BloodSpill (Hematic mix by Y-Luk-O)
SPANKTHENUN, Grendel No One Survives (Grendel Version)
CVRBON DECAY A DANGEROUS WOMAN
ODDKO, Aesthetic Perfection Kitty Girl (Aesthetic Perfection Remix)
daddybear Teenage Lust (feat. grabyourface)
Pending Position feat. KY Lick My Legs
04.20.25 Hr 3: DJ Drew
Artist Track Title
VNV Nation Nova
Covenant Bullet
Wolfsheim Heroin, She Said
Tumor Come To Daddy
Aesthetic Perfection The Siren
Necessary Response Spilling Blood
Apoptygma Berzerk Kathy’s Song [Victoria VNV DJD Hack]
:Wumpscut: Wreath Of Barbs [Neuroticfish Mix]
Helium Vola Omnis mundi creatura [Radio]
Corvus Corax Filii Neidhardi
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Red Right Hand
Depeche Mode Home

 

 

ontheedge@c895.org

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Promotional banner for "Afterglow with Madeon, Color Theory" event on April 6, 2025, from 8-10 PM Pacific Time, featuring vibrant, colorful graphics and text announcing EP 7 and a thematic focus on melodic dance music.
Color TheoryPlaylists

Color Theory Episode 7: Spring Fund Drive!

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below! And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, April 6th at 8pm, as the show settles into its...

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Black lanyard with c89.5 vintage logos all over it.
mug with many different logos from 54 years of c89.5's history.
A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
Steel License Plate Frame
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Follow C89.5

Menu