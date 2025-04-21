On the Edge April 13, 2025: Monody

Presented by listeners like YOU
We get it. 10pm to 1am is rough on a school night. We gotchoo, boo. Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on Facebook and Discord.
|04.20.25
|Hr 1: MONODY
|Artist
|Track Title
|Monody
|A Safe Place (Rotersand Rework)
|Monody
|Stand
|Monody
|In Between (Irradiated Mix)
|MONO INC.
|Children of the Dark (2021)
|Monody
|Ether
|House of Harm
|Can’t Fight the Feeling
|Astrophysics
|pseudo-improvisations on a digital realm
|Violin Sky & Saint of Sin
|Shevannai’s Prayer
|Lucifer’s Aid
|Coming Back
|The New Division
|Synthetique (Trade Secrets Remix)
|Keep Shelly In Athens
|Desire
|ORBITAL feat. Tilda Swinton
|Deepest
|04.20.25
|Hr2: DJ Paradigm Lost
|Artist
|Track Title
|Nature of Wires ft Luka
|Digital Silence
|Street Fever
|Sinner
|Chainreactor
|Destroyer of Worlds
|Anomalie Magnetique
|Self Control
|SDH
|Do I Look Like I’m Laughing?
|Rue Oberkampf
|Solitude (Essenz Master)
|Paradox Obscur
|Hot Test
|Obscure Formats
|Blood Moon (Years of Denial Remix)
|Slighter
|BloodSpill (Hematic mix by Y-Luk-O)
|SPANKTHENUN, Grendel
|No One Survives (Grendel Version)
|CVRBON DECAY
|A DANGEROUS WOMAN
|ODDKO, Aesthetic Perfection
|Kitty Girl (Aesthetic Perfection Remix)
|daddybear
|Teenage Lust (feat. grabyourface)
|Pending Position feat. KY
|Lick My Legs
|04.20.25
|Hr 3: DJ Drew
|Artist
|Track Title
|VNV Nation
|Nova
|Covenant
|Bullet
|Wolfsheim
|Heroin, She Said
|Tumor
|Come To Daddy
|Aesthetic Perfection
|The Siren
|Necessary Response
|Spilling Blood
|Apoptygma Berzerk
|Kathy’s Song [Victoria VNV DJD Hack]
|:Wumpscut:
|Wreath Of Barbs [Neuroticfish Mix]
|Helium Vola
|Omnis mundi creatura [Radio]
|Corvus Corax
|Filii Neidhardi
|Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
|Red Right Hand
|Depeche Mode
|Home
Add comment