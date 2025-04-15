Coping 101FeaturedInterviews

c895 Supports Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Harmony Soleil
April 15, 2025
Logo for Sexual Assault Awareness Month 2025 featuring the slogan "Together We Act, United We Change" with icons of a lightbulb, three horizontal lines, and a heart above the text.

Sexual assault impacts all of us, with data showing that more than half of all women and nearly one-third of all men have endured sexual violence. It can happen to anyone, but some communities are most at risk — rates of sexual violence are disproportionately high among young people, people of color and members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

An image of a woman wearing a University of Washington t-shirt with curly black hair.This April Harborview Assault & Trauma Center joins with c89.5 in observation of Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Listen to GM June’s recent conversation with HATC’s Britnee Harvey, as they explore everything from prevention, consent, and boundaries, to ways you can advocate for the safety and healing of those in your life and community.

 

HATC is partnering with 9 Seattle area coffee shops this month to help raise awareness about their services and how people can help promote consent. You can stop by one of the participating coffee shops to pick up a free sticker, with more details HERE.

More information about Harborview Assault & Trauma Center and its services can be found by visiting their website uwhatc.org or contacting 206-744-1600.

Infographic titled "Supporting a Loved One after Sexual Assault" with five sections advising Listen, Express Care, Stick with Feelings, Follow (don't lead), and Validate (don't judge). Features soft pink and yellow colors with quotes for empathetic responses and additional resource contacts listed from Harborview Center for Sexual Assault and King County Sexual Assault Resource Center. Created by Elsie R. Dworkin, Ph.D.

