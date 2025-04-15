c895 Supports Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Sexual assault impacts all of us, with data showing that more than half of all women and nearly one-third of all men have endured sexual violence. It can happen to anyone, but some communities are most at risk — rates of sexual violence are disproportionately high among young people, people of color and members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

This April Harborview Assault & Trauma Center joins with c89.5 in observation of Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Listen to GM June’s recent conversation with HATC’s Britnee Harvey, as they explore everything from prevention, consent, and boundaries, to ways you can advocate for the safety and healing of those in your life and community.