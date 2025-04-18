FeaturedIt's A VibeSpecialty Shows

It’s A Vibe – 4/18/25

Harmony Soleil
April 18, 2025
Promotional graphic for C895 radio show, "It's A Vibe with DJ Lady Love," featuring a stylized golden silhouette of a person's profile against a black background with sparkles.
This Friday night join legendary mixologist DJ Lady Love and ‘It’s A Vibe’ for an hour in the mix kicking off your Friday night at 8pm!

This week, DJ Lady Love will take you on a journey of sixty minutes going all funk or as DJ LL is calling it “OL BATCH OF FUNKY COLLARD GREENS”, – featuring artists like David Bowie, Bootsy Collins, Rufus feat. Chaka Khan and way more!

You can listen in the Puget Sound on your radio at 89.5fm and stream the show from anywhere at c895.org or on our free app! Catch last weeks episode here!
Remember that you can listen to the show On Demand for two weeks after it airs!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

