It’s A Vibe – 4/18/25

This Friday night join legendary mixologist DJ Lady Love and ‘It’s A Vibe’ for an hour in the mix kicking off your Friday night at 8pm!
This week, DJ Lady Love will take you on a journey of sixty minutes going all funk or as DJ LL is calling it “OL BATCH OF FUNKY COLLARD GREENS”, – featuring artists like David Bowie, Bootsy Collins, Rufus feat. Chaka Khan and way more!
You can listen in the Puget Sound on your radio at 89.5fm and stream the show from anywhere at c895.org or on our free app! Catch last weeks episode here!
Remember that you can listen to the show On Demand for two weeks after it airs!
