On the Edge April 13, 2025: ATTRITION

Presented by listeners like YOU
We get it. 10pm to 1am is rough on a school night. We gotchoo, boo. Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on Facebook and Discord.
https://soundcloud.com/c895radio/sets/c895-on-the-edge-attrition-31325
|04.13.25
|Hr 1: Zuul (Attrition Interview)
|Artist
|Track Title
|Attrition
|The Switch (Martine Digital Murder Remix)
|Attrition
|The Alibi (Singapore Fountains Remix)
|Attrition
|Silent Night
|Attrition
|A Girl Called Harmony
|Portion Control
|Crash Weight Gain
|SOFT VEIN
|THROUGH BLINDS
|Brittany Bindrim
|Fever Dreams (Hiwatt FEVER mix)
|The Fauns
|Shake Your Hair
|NNHMN
|Omen
|Sextile
|Freak Eyes
|04.13.25
|Hr 2: DJ Paradigm Lost
|Artist
|Track Title
|Le Destroy
|Knives
|Luci Ferrum
|Steakes
|AIBOFORCEN
|Break The Black Ice (Death In June cover)
|Teknovore
|Morbus Gravis feat Keeva Leo
|YORISMÄKI
|Probably shouldn’t talk
|Circuit Preacher
|BURN (feat. MOBIIUS)
|Mari Kattman
|Anemia
|Maduro
|Lips Like Venom
|RINA PAVAR
|fear of knowing
|Die Sexual
|Fate Awaits (Maduro Remix)
|NOEMI AURORA
|Shining (shine on Implant rmx)
|Vodoo rage
|UTOPIA
|Healng
|false halo
|Club Crimson Room
|Desire Burning
|NNHMN
|Your Demon
|Melt Motif
|Pure Filth
|04.13.25
|Hr 3: DJ Drew
|Artist
|Track Title
|Front Line Assembly
|Gun
|KMFDM
|Son of a Gun
|Ayria
|The Gun Song
|Skinny Puppy
|Tin Omen
|Sister Machine Gun
|Burn
|Depeche Mode
|Barrel of a Gun
|Sisters of Mercy
|Under the Gun
|God Module,Imperative Reaction
|The Source (IR Mix)
|Juno Reactor
|Pistolero
|Combichrist
|This Is My Rifle
|Shiny Toy Guns
|Le Disko
|New Order
|1963
|David Bowie
|I’m Afraid Of Americans V1
Add comment