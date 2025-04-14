InterviewsOn The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge April 13, 2025: ATTRITION

DJ Zuul
April 14, 2025
2 min read
Martin Bowes of Attrition

Presented by listeners like YOU

https://soundcloud.com/c895radio/sets/c895-on-the-edge-attrition-31325

04.13.25 Hr 1: Zuul (Attrition Interview)
Artist Track Title
Attrition The Switch (Martine Digital Murder Remix)
Attrition The Alibi (Singapore Fountains Remix)
Attrition Silent Night
Attrition A Girl Called Harmony
Portion Control Crash Weight Gain
SOFT VEIN THROUGH BLINDS
Brittany Bindrim Fever Dreams (Hiwatt FEVER mix)
The Fauns Shake Your Hair
NNHMN Omen
Sextile Freak Eyes

 

04.13.25 Hr 2: DJ Paradigm Lost
Artist Track Title
Le Destroy Knives
Luci Ferrum Steakes
AIBOFORCEN Break The Black Ice (Death In June cover)
Teknovore Morbus Gravis feat Keeva Leo
YORISMÄKI Probably shouldn’t talk
Circuit Preacher BURN (feat. MOBIIUS)
Mari Kattman Anemia
Maduro Lips Like Venom
RINA PAVAR fear of knowing
Die Sexual Fate Awaits (Maduro Remix)
NOEMI AURORA Shining (shine on Implant rmx)
Vodoo rage UTOPIA
Healng false halo
Club Crimson Room Desire Burning
NNHMN Your Demon
Melt Motif Pure Filth

 

04.13.25 Hr 3: DJ Drew
Artist Track Title
Front Line Assembly Gun
KMFDM Son of a Gun
Ayria The Gun Song
Skinny Puppy Tin Omen
Sister Machine Gun Burn
Depeche Mode Barrel of a Gun
Sisters of Mercy Under the Gun
God Module,Imperative Reaction The Source (IR Mix)
Juno Reactor Pistolero
Combichrist This Is My Rifle
Shiny Toy Guns Le Disko
New Order 1963
David Bowie I’m Afraid Of Americans V1

 

ontheedge@c895.org

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

