Color Theory Episode 7: Spring Fund Drive!

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below!

And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, April 6th at 8pm, as the show settles into its every other week schedule!

Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!

This week you can also support the show by donating at c895.org/Donate!

HOUR 1

Track and Artist Lost (feat. Lizzy Land) – Le Youth & Jerro W.T.F. – Moon Boots Let You Go feat. Emina Sonnad (Extended Mix) – Pretty Pink, Emina Sonnad Need You By My Side (Extended Mix) – Boy North Purple Noise (Worakls Remix) – Boris Brejcha Hollow Megladon (Somna Mash) – Hausman vs Dabin On A Good Day (ilan Bluestone Extended Mix) – Above & Beyond, OceanLab Hold On feat. Alex Clare (Extended Mix) – Maor Levi, Ilan Bluestone, Alex Clare How It Feels (Extended Mix) – Eminence, CeCe Mix Lower Than The Ground (Sendr Extended Mix) – Nitrous Oxide, Sarah Russell Darkest Before The Dawn – Luneska Strangers (Feat. Tove Lo) – Seven Lions with Myon and Shane 54 A Place They Called Home (Extended Mix) – Jason Ross

HOUR 2