Color TheoryPlaylists

Color Theory Episode 7: Spring Fund Drive!

Harmony Soleil
April 6, 2025
2 min read
Promotional banner for "Afterglow with Madeon, Color Theory" event on April 6, 2025, from 8-10 PM Pacific Time, featuring vibrant, colorful graphics and text announcing EP 7 and a thematic focus on melodic dance music.

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below!

A DJ performs at a nightclub, surrounded by colorful lighting and an engaged crowd, enhancing the lively atmosphere.And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, April 6th at 8pm, as the show settles into its every other week schedule!

Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!

This week you can also support the show by donating at c895.org/Donate!

 

 

HOUR 1

Track and Artist
Lost (feat. Lizzy Land) – Le Youth & Jerro
W.T.F. – Moon Boots
Let You Go feat. Emina Sonnad (Extended Mix) – Pretty Pink, Emina Sonnad
Need You By My Side (Extended Mix) – Boy North
Purple Noise (Worakls Remix) – Boris Brejcha
Hollow Megladon (Somna Mash) – Hausman vs Dabin
On A Good Day (ilan Bluestone Extended Mix) – Above & Beyond, OceanLab
Hold On feat. Alex Clare (Extended Mix) – Maor Levi, Ilan Bluestone, Alex Clare
How It Feels (Extended Mix) – Eminence, CeCe Mix
Lower Than The Ground (Sendr Extended Mix) – Nitrous Oxide, Sarah Russell
Darkest Before The Dawn – Luneska
Strangers (Feat. Tove Lo) – Seven Lions with Myon and Shane 54
A Place They Called Home (Extended Mix) – Jason Ross

HOUR 2

Reverie – Nicole Moudaber
Perfect Timing (feat. Alexis Lynn) – OBLVYN
Rebound One Thing – ARTY, Mat Zo, Jason Ross vs. Andy Moor, Somna, Amy Kirkpatrick
Feels (Jai Wolf Remix) – Kiiara
Sun & Moon feat. Richard Bedford (Blastoyz Extended Mix) – Above & Beyond, Richard Bedford
Good Things Fall Apart – ILLENIUM, Jon Bellion
Shattering The Portal – Celestial Void, Lonehaven & Sydney Grimm
Used to Losing You feat. JT Roach – Luma, Blanke, JT Roach, helloworld
All Around Me – Luci
Goodbye – Effin
Pantheon II (feat. Sarah Herz) – Andrew Bayer, Blastoyz, Feed Me, Jason Ross, Kill The Noise, Last Heroes, Seven Lions, STAR SEED, Trivecta feat. Sarah Herz
Into Pieces (Wooli x Grabbitz Remix) – Subtronics
Ones I Used To Love (feat. JIM) – Seven Lions, Dabin
More To Life (feat. RUNN) (Original Mix) – Jason Ross, RUNN
THROW IT DOWN – ALLEYCVT
Save You – Sabai & Kermode
All That Ends (feat. Sam Welch) – Trivecta

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy
On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge March 30, 2025

Presented by listeners like YOU We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on  Facebook and Discord.   03.30.25 Zuul Artist Track...

Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy
On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge March 23, 2025

Presented by listeners like YOU We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on  Facebook and Discord. 03.23.25 Hour 1 Zuul Artist Track...

Promotional graphic for 'Afterglow with MADION' event featuring artist Tim Pogar. 'Color Theory' text is central with vibrant, circular patterns and sparkles in the background. Event details include: March 3, 2025, 8-10 PM Pacific, Sunday at Seattle's Home for Dance. Episode 6, Tribute.
Color TheoryPlaylists

Color Theory Episode 6: March 23rd, 2025

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below! And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, April 6th at 8pm, as the show settles into its...

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Black lanyard with c89.5 vintage logos all over it.
mug with many different logos from 54 years of c89.5's history.
A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
Steel License Plate Frame
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Follow C89.5

Menu