Color Theory Episode 7: Spring Fund Drive!

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below!
And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, April 6th at 8pm, as the show settles into its every other week schedule!
Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!
This week you can also support the show by donating at c895.org/Donate!
HOUR 1
|Track and Artist
|Lost (feat. Lizzy Land) – Le Youth & Jerro
|W.T.F. – Moon Boots
|Let You Go feat. Emina Sonnad (Extended Mix) – Pretty Pink, Emina Sonnad
|Need You By My Side (Extended Mix) – Boy North
|Purple Noise (Worakls Remix) – Boris Brejcha
|Hollow Megladon (Somna Mash) – Hausman vs Dabin
|On A Good Day (ilan Bluestone Extended Mix) – Above & Beyond, OceanLab
|Hold On feat. Alex Clare (Extended Mix) – Maor Levi, Ilan Bluestone, Alex Clare
|How It Feels (Extended Mix) – Eminence, CeCe Mix
|Lower Than The Ground (Sendr Extended Mix) – Nitrous Oxide, Sarah Russell
|Darkest Before The Dawn – Luneska
|Strangers (Feat. Tove Lo) – Seven Lions with Myon and Shane 54
|A Place They Called Home (Extended Mix) – Jason Ross
HOUR 2
|Reverie – Nicole Moudaber
|Perfect Timing (feat. Alexis Lynn) – OBLVYN
|Rebound One Thing – ARTY, Mat Zo, Jason Ross vs. Andy Moor, Somna, Amy Kirkpatrick
|Feels (Jai Wolf Remix) – Kiiara
|Sun & Moon feat. Richard Bedford (Blastoyz Extended Mix) – Above & Beyond, Richard Bedford
|Good Things Fall Apart – ILLENIUM, Jon Bellion
|Shattering The Portal – Celestial Void, Lonehaven & Sydney Grimm
|Used to Losing You feat. JT Roach – Luma, Blanke, JT Roach, helloworld
|All Around Me – Luci
|Goodbye – Effin
|Pantheon II (feat. Sarah Herz) – Andrew Bayer, Blastoyz, Feed Me, Jason Ross, Kill The Noise, Last Heroes, Seven Lions, STAR SEED, Trivecta feat. Sarah Herz
|Into Pieces (Wooli x Grabbitz Remix) – Subtronics
|Ones I Used To Love (feat. JIM) – Seven Lions, Dabin
|More To Life (feat. RUNN) (Original Mix) – Jason Ross, RUNN
|THROW IT DOWN – ALLEYCVT
|Save You – Sabai & Kermode
|All That Ends (feat. Sam Welch) – Trivecta
Add comment