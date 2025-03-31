On the Edge March 30, 2025

Presented by listeners like YOU
|03.30.25
|Zuul
|Eisbrecher
|Waffen Waffen Waffen
|Dirty Paws
|Witch’s Chamber
|LUNÆ x SIVERNOT
|Loneliness
|Neila Invo
|Alienation
|Soft Siren, CASHFORGOLD, Sidewalks & Skeletons
|Dethereal
|Allicorn
|Beneath the Waves
|Attrition
|The Switch (Martine Digital Murder Remix)
|Jason Alacrity
|LEGION
|Super Dragon Punch!!
|Rise (C-Lekktor Remix)
|Encephalon
|Synthskin6d
|NNHMN
|The Secret
|Barnt
|This Is For Decor Only
|Charlie
|Let Go (David Vunk Remix)
|Them Are Us Too
|Angelene
|03.30.25
|DJ Paradigm Lost
|HARLEM electronics
|Fantasy Scan
|Spammerheads
|Human hysteria
|Frontal Boundary
|Shutting Down
|Anthony (H)
|Accept Your Nightmares (Original Mix)
|ABBY KNIVES
|Catacombes De Paris (Termination_800 Remix)
|Die Arkitekt
|Julian (ft. Lena Platonos)
|Dark Chisme
|Move
|Adam Rå
|Scars
|SLIGHTER x FATIGUE
|Edgeboi (Vox Mix) (Clean)
|DEAD LIGHTS
|Run
|Mono/xyd
|Beast
|Snowbeasts
|Let’s Be Animals
|Nightcrawler
|Feeding The Machine (Club Edit)
|03.30.25
|DJ Rockett Qween
|David Bowie
|Fame
|Rage Against The Machine
|Killing In The Name
|Anthony Vincent
|Killing In the Fame
|Lady Gaga
|The Fame
|Gary Numan
|My Name Is Ruin
|Nine Inch Nails
|Every Day Is Exactly The Same
|Cyanotic
|Information Overload (Same as Always)
|ALEX,Rachel Mcalpine
|Game Over
|Rayne Reznor,Caspian Khw
|
Stone In The Flames – Caspian Khw Remix (The Embers)
|Azam Ali
|Mind Games
|Glaring
|Shame
|The Cure
|The Same Deep Water as You
|Brigitte Bardot,Serge Gainsbourg
|Je t’aime moi non plus
