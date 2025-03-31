On the Edge March 30, 2025

On The EdgePlaylists

DJ Zuul
March 31, 2025
Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy

03.30.25 Zuul
Artist Track Title
Eisbrecher Waffen Waffen Waffen
Dirty Paws Witch’s Chamber
LUNÆ x SIVERNOT Loneliness
Neila Invo Alienation
Soft Siren, CASHFORGOLD, Sidewalks & Skeletons Dethereal
Allicorn Beneath the Waves
Attrition The Switch (Martine Digital Murder Remix)
Jason Alacrity LEGION
Super Dragon Punch!! Rise (C-Lekktor Remix)
Encephalon Synthskin6d
NNHMN The Secret
Barnt This Is For Decor Only
Charlie Let Go (David Vunk Remix)
Them Are Us Too Angelene

 

03.30.25 DJ Paradigm Lost
Artist Track Title
HARLEM electronics Fantasy Scan
Spammerheads Human hysteria
Frontal Boundary Shutting Down
Anthony (H) Accept Your Nightmares (Original Mix)
ABBY KNIVES Catacombes De Paris (Termination_800 Remix)
Die Arkitekt Julian (ft. Lena Platonos)
Dark Chisme Move
Adam Rå Scars
SLIGHTER x FATIGUE Edgeboi (Vox Mix) (Clean)
DEAD LIGHTS Run
Mono/xyd Beast
Snowbeasts Let’s Be Animals
Nightcrawler Feeding The Machine (Club Edit)

 

03.30.25 DJ Rockett Qween
David Bowie Fame
Rage Against The Machine Killing In The Name
Anthony Vincent Killing In the Fame
Lady Gaga The Fame
Gary Numan My Name Is Ruin
Nine Inch Nails Every Day Is Exactly The Same
Cyanotic Information Overload (Same as Always)
ALEX,Rachel Mcalpine Game Over
Rayne Reznor,Caspian Khw
Stone In The Flames – Caspian Khw Remix (The Embers)
Azam Ali Mind Games
Glaring Shame
The Cure The Same Deep Water as You
Brigitte Bardot,Serge Gainsbourg Je t’aime moi non plus

 

