On the Edge March 23, 2025

|03.23.25 Hour 1
|Zuul
|Artist
|Track Title
|Garmo 37_13_04
|Shadows Dance
|DSTRTD SGNL
|Der Eisberg
|Attrition
|The Alibi (Bellhead Remix)
|Encephalon
|Synthskin6d
|ULTRA SUNN
|The Beast in You
|Front Line Assembly
|Mechvirus (ULTRA SUNN Remix)
|CYRNAI
|Echo Language
|Underworld
|Gene Pool
|The Fauns
|Afterburner
|Kite
|Heaven N Hell
|Hazmat For Humanity
|Territorial Love Affair
|Ladytron
|Destroy Everything You Touch
|Bedless Bones
|Tongue and Rhythm
|03.23.25 Hour 2
|DJ Paradigm Lost
|Artist
|Track Title
|HARLEM electronics
|Fantasy Scan
|Spammerheads
|Human hysteria
|Frontal Boundary
|Shutting Down
|Anthony (H)
|Accept Your Nightmares (Original Mix)
|ABBY KNIVES
|Catacombes De Paris (Termination_800 Remix)
|Die Arkitekt
|Julian (ft. Lena Platonos)
|Dark Chisme
|Move
|Adam Rå
|Scars
|SLIGHTER x FATIGUE
|Edgeboi (Vox Mix) (Clean)
|DEAD LIGHTS
|Run
|Mono/xyd
|Beast
|Snowbeasts
|Let’s Be Animals
|Nightcrawler
|Feeding The Machine (Club Edit)
|03.23.25 Hour 3
|DJ Drew Catwalk 90s Retro
|Artist
|Track Title
|Ministry
|So What
|Dead Can Dance
|The Ubiquitous Mr Lovegrove
|Bigod 20
|Swallow Me
|Mentallo & The Fixer
|Sacrilege (Mix)
|The Sisters Of Mercy
|Ribbons
|Pankow
|Me & My Ding Dong
|Nine Inch Nails
|Reptile
|Lords Of Acid
|I Sit On Acid
