On the Edge March 23, 2025

DJ Zuul
March 25, 2025
Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy

03.23.25 Hour 1 Zuul
Artist Track Title
Garmo 37_13_04 Shadows Dance
DSTRTD SGNL Der Eisberg
Attrition The Alibi (Bellhead Remix)
Encephalon Synthskin6d
ULTRA SUNN The Beast in You
Front Line Assembly Mechvirus (ULTRA SUNN Remix)
CYRNAI Echo Language
Underworld Gene Pool
The Fauns Afterburner
Kite Heaven N Hell
Hazmat For Humanity Territorial Love Affair
Ladytron Destroy Everything You Touch
Bedless Bones Tongue and Rhythm

 

03.23.25 Hour 2 DJ Paradigm Lost
Artist Track Title
HARLEM electronics Fantasy Scan
Spammerheads Human hysteria
Frontal Boundary Shutting Down
Anthony (H) Accept Your Nightmares (Original Mix)
ABBY KNIVES Catacombes De Paris (Termination_800 Remix)
Die Arkitekt Julian (ft. Lena Platonos)
Dark Chisme Move
Adam Rå Scars
SLIGHTER x FATIGUE Edgeboi (Vox Mix) (Clean)
DEAD LIGHTS Run
Mono/xyd Beast
Snowbeasts Let’s Be Animals
Nightcrawler Feeding The Machine (Club Edit)

 

03.23.25 Hour 3 DJ Drew Catwalk 90s Retro
Artist Track Title
Ministry So What
Dead Can Dance The Ubiquitous Mr Lovegrove
Bigod 20 Swallow Me
Mentallo & The Fixer Sacrilege (Mix)
The Sisters Of Mercy Ribbons
Pankow Me & My Ding Dong
Nine Inch Nails Reptile
Lords Of Acid I Sit On Acid

 

ontheedge@c895.org

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

