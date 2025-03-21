Color Theory Episode 6: March 23rd, 2025

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below!

And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, February 9th at 8pm, as the show settles into its every other week schedule!

Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!

HOUR 1

Track Past Lives (8D Audio) x Bittersweet Blackout – Martin Arteta vs. Dejay Ukpabio Floating – Klur Solid Gold Love ft. Richard Walters – Sultan + Shepard Innerbloom – Rüfüs Du Sol One Last Dance feat. XIRA (Extended Mix) – Audien, XIRA Heart To Heart (Extended Mix) – Klur, Hildur Ottilia Sometimes It’s Scary…But It’s Still Just You And Me – Leaving Laurel Save A Soul – nimino Talk It Over – Elderbrook, Vintage Culture Immortal Lover (8Kays Remix) – Andrew Bayer feat. Alison May Call Me Home (feat. HALIENE) (Extended Mix) – HALIENE, Gem & Tauri Visions feat. RBBTS – Lane 8 Beyond The Veil feat. JT Roach (Far Out Extended Mix) – Seven Lions, JT Roach Lovingly Shiver (Madlon Mash) – Oliver Smith feat. Amy J Pryce vs HAYLA, John Summit Need to Feel Higher Love (Myon Mash) – Reflekt vs Seven Lions and Jason Ross feat Paul Meany Wherever You Are – Ferry Corsten, HALIENE Hypnotized – Ellie Goulding, Anyma Different Future – Last Heroes & STAR SEED feat. Liu Bei & LeyeT Burning Sky (Original Mix) – Jason Ross, HALIENE Pompeii (Audien Remix) – Bastille

HOUR 2