Color Theory Episode 6: March 23rd, 2025

Harmony Soleil
March 21, 2025
3 min read
Promotional graphic for 'Afterglow with MADION' event featuring artist Tim Pogar. 'Color Theory' text is central with vibrant, circular patterns and sparkles in the background. Event details include: March 3, 2025, 8-10 PM Pacific, Sunday at Seattle's Home for Dance. Episode 6, Tribute.

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below!

And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, February 9th at 8pm, as the show settles into its every other week schedule!

Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!

 

 

 

HOUR 1

Track
Past Lives (8D Audio) x Bittersweet Blackout – Martin Arteta vs. Dejay Ukpabio
Floating – Klur
Solid Gold Love ft. Richard Walters – Sultan + Shepard
Innerbloom – Rüfüs Du Sol
One Last Dance feat. XIRA (Extended Mix) – Audien, XIRA
Heart To Heart (Extended Mix) – Klur, Hildur Ottilia
Sometimes It’s Scary…But It’s Still Just You And Me – Leaving Laurel
Save A Soul – nimino
Talk It Over – Elderbrook, Vintage Culture
Immortal Lover (8Kays Remix) – Andrew Bayer feat. Alison May
Call Me Home (feat. HALIENE) (Extended Mix) – HALIENE, Gem & Tauri
Visions feat. RBBTS – Lane 8
Beyond The Veil feat. JT Roach (Far Out Extended Mix) – Seven Lions, JT Roach
Lovingly Shiver (Madlon Mash) – Oliver Smith feat. Amy J Pryce vs HAYLA, John Summit
Need to Feel Higher Love (Myon Mash) – Reflekt vs Seven Lions and Jason Ross feat Paul Meany
Wherever You Are – Ferry Corsten, HALIENE
Hypnotized – Ellie Goulding, Anyma
Different Future – Last Heroes & STAR SEED feat. Liu Bei & LeyeT
Burning Sky (Original Mix) – Jason Ross, HALIENE
Pompeii (Audien Remix) – Bastille

HOUR 2

Other Side (Factor B’s In Loving Memory Remix) – Vintage & Morelli x Arielle Maren
Thing Called Love feat. Richard Bedford (Above & Beyond Extended Club Mix) – Richard Bedford, Above & Beyond
Your Gravity (Extended Mix) – Nash, Somna
You’ll Be OK (feat. Annabel) – Gareth Emery
Rush – Cold Blue
Sun Won’t Rise feat. Rico & Miella (Original Mix) – Seven Lions
Half of It Coming on Strong (Madlon Mash) – Abraxis vs. Signum feat. Scott Mac, ReOrder
With U – Afinity, Roy Knox & Skyelle
STRATOSPHERE – ALLEYCVT
Take Your Light (Aaron Shirk Remix) – HALIENE, Nurko
Worlds Away (Nikademis Remix) – Dabin & Trella
Falls (feat. Sasha Alex Sloan) – ODESZA
Cold Skin (MiTiS Remix) – Seven Lions & Echos
Never Let Me Go (feat. Jazara) – Trivecta
Castles In The Sky (Extended Mix) – i_o
Worlds Apart feat. Kerli (Original Mix) – Seven Lions, Kerli
Garden – Ghost Rider x Ranji ft. Stonefox
Other Side (Azeon. remix – Extended Edit) – AVAION, BUNT.
Satellite – Dimension x Alison Wonderland
Gold – Koven
Between feat. Eli Teplin (Trivecta Remix) – Seven Lions, Eli Teplin
Edge (Blanke Remix) – REZZ
Before You Rush Over Me (Madlon Edit) – Seven Lions, Dia Frampton vs. Seven Lions, HALIENE vs. Atlys

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

