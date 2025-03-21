Color Theory Episode 6: March 23rd, 2025

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below!
And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, February 9th at 8pm, as the show settles into its every other week schedule!
Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!
HOUR 1
|Track
|Past Lives (8D Audio) x Bittersweet Blackout – Martin Arteta vs. Dejay Ukpabio
|Floating – Klur
|Solid Gold Love ft. Richard Walters – Sultan + Shepard
|Innerbloom – Rüfüs Du Sol
|One Last Dance feat. XIRA (Extended Mix) – Audien, XIRA
|Heart To Heart (Extended Mix) – Klur, Hildur Ottilia
|Sometimes It’s Scary…But It’s Still Just You And Me – Leaving Laurel
|Save A Soul – nimino
|Talk It Over – Elderbrook, Vintage Culture
|Immortal Lover (8Kays Remix) – Andrew Bayer feat. Alison May
|Call Me Home (feat. HALIENE) (Extended Mix) – HALIENE, Gem & Tauri
|Visions feat. RBBTS – Lane 8
|Beyond The Veil feat. JT Roach (Far Out Extended Mix) – Seven Lions, JT Roach
|Lovingly Shiver (Madlon Mash) – Oliver Smith feat. Amy J Pryce vs HAYLA, John Summit
|Need to Feel Higher Love (Myon Mash) – Reflekt vs Seven Lions and Jason Ross feat Paul Meany
|Wherever You Are – Ferry Corsten, HALIENE
|Hypnotized – Ellie Goulding, Anyma
|Different Future – Last Heroes & STAR SEED feat. Liu Bei & LeyeT
|Burning Sky (Original Mix) – Jason Ross, HALIENE
|Pompeii (Audien Remix) – Bastille
HOUR 2
|Other Side (Factor B’s In Loving Memory Remix) – Vintage & Morelli x Arielle Maren
|Thing Called Love feat. Richard Bedford (Above & Beyond Extended Club Mix) – Richard Bedford, Above & Beyond
|Your Gravity (Extended Mix) – Nash, Somna
|You’ll Be OK (feat. Annabel) – Gareth Emery
|Rush – Cold Blue
|Sun Won’t Rise feat. Rico & Miella (Original Mix) – Seven Lions
|Half of It Coming on Strong (Madlon Mash) – Abraxis vs. Signum feat. Scott Mac, ReOrder
|With U – Afinity, Roy Knox & Skyelle
|STRATOSPHERE – ALLEYCVT
|Take Your Light (Aaron Shirk Remix) – HALIENE, Nurko
|Worlds Away (Nikademis Remix) – Dabin & Trella
|Falls (feat. Sasha Alex Sloan) – ODESZA
|Cold Skin (MiTiS Remix) – Seven Lions & Echos
|Never Let Me Go (feat. Jazara) – Trivecta
|Castles In The Sky (Extended Mix) – i_o
|Worlds Apart feat. Kerli (Original Mix) – Seven Lions, Kerli
|Garden – Ghost Rider x Ranji ft. Stonefox
|Other Side (Azeon. remix – Extended Edit) – AVAION, BUNT.
|Satellite – Dimension x Alison Wonderland
|Gold – Koven
|Between feat. Eli Teplin (Trivecta Remix) – Seven Lions, Eli Teplin
|Edge (Blanke Remix) – REZZ
|Before You Rush Over Me (Madlon Edit) – Seven Lions, Dia Frampton vs. Seven Lions, HALIENE vs. Atlys
