On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge March 16, 2025

DJ Zuul
March 18, 2025
2 min read
Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy

Presented by listeners like YOU

We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on  Facebook and Discord.

03.16.25 Hour 1 Zuul – Seaside Tryst reprise
Artist Track Title
Seaside Tryst Foam In The Ocean
Seaside Tryst Brick by Brick
Seaside Tryst Disappointed
Brijean Workin’ On It
The Naked And Famous A Stillness
CHVRCHES Final Girl
Lush Superblast!
Curve Split into Fractions
Bedless Bones Nemesis Unborn
A Place To Bury Strangers Chasing Colors
The Creatures Say
The Birthday Massacre Cold Lights
School Of Seven Bells On My Heart

 

03.16.25 Hour 2 Paradigm Lost
Artist Track Title
Pixel Grip Dancing on Your Grave (Clean)
DEAD LIGHTS Take (Extended Version)
Sierra Gone
em—eff Leave Tomorrow
Night Club Pray
Matte Blvck, Phil Gonzo House of Serpents (Trust in Lust) (Mix)
Echoberyl Doll Heart
Torul Just Go
Studio-X Vs. Simon Carter Lonely (feat. Trix)
ee:man Hold on Hope
Slighter BloodSpill (Hematic mix by Y-Luk-O)
Downwell Relative Strangers
Brixx Metamorphosis ft. Black Dahlia (Λ / Π remix)
Punshukunshu Run
Spankthenun Escape The Maschine (DIVERJE Remix)

 

03.16.25 Hour 3 DJ Drew
Artist Track Title
Underworld Cowgirl [DJD Hack]
Brainbug Benedictus [Exitale DJD Hack]
E Nomine Lord’s Prayer [DJD Hack]
Prodigy Breathe
Crystal Method & Filter Trip Like I Do
Rob Zombie Living Dead Girl
KMFDM Anarchy [Clean]
Hate Dept Release It
Fischerspooner Emerge
Marilyn Manson The Dope Show
Gravity Kills Personal Jesus
Depeche Mode It’s No Good
The Chameleons UK Swamp Thing

 

ontheedge@c895.org

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy
On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge March 9, 2025

Presented by listeners like YOU We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on  Facebook and Discord. Zuul Hr 1 Artist Track Title...

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Black lanyard with c89.5 vintage logos all over it.
mug with many different logos from 54 years of c89.5's history.
A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
Steel License Plate Frame
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Follow C89.5

Menu