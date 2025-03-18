On the Edge March 16, 2025

Presented by listeners like YOU
03.16.25 Hour 1 Zuul – Seaside Tryst reprise
|Seaside Tryst
|Foam In The Ocean
|Seaside Tryst
|Brick by Brick
|Seaside Tryst
|Disappointed
|Brijean
|Workin’ On It
|The Naked And Famous
|A Stillness
|CHVRCHES
|Final Girl
|Lush
|Superblast!
|Curve
|Split into Fractions
|Bedless Bones
|Nemesis Unborn
|A Place To Bury Strangers
|Chasing Colors
|The Creatures
|Say
|The Birthday Massacre
|Cold Lights
|School Of Seven Bells
|On My Heart
03.16.25 Hour 2 Paradigm Lost
|Pixel Grip
|Dancing on Your Grave (Clean)
|DEAD LIGHTS
|Take (Extended Version)
|Sierra
|Gone
|em—eff
|Leave Tomorrow
|Night Club
|Pray
|Matte Blvck, Phil Gonzo
|House of Serpents (Trust in Lust) (Mix)
|Echoberyl
|Doll Heart
|Torul
|Just Go
|Studio-X Vs. Simon Carter
|Lonely (feat. Trix)
|ee:man
|Hold on Hope
|Slighter
|BloodSpill (Hematic mix by Y-Luk-O)
|Downwell
|Relative Strangers
|Brixx
|Metamorphosis ft. Black Dahlia (Λ / Π remix)
|Punshukunshu
|Run
|Spankthenun
|Escape The Maschine (DIVERJE Remix)
|03.16.25 Hour 3 DJ Drew
|Underworld
|Cowgirl [DJD Hack]
|Brainbug
|Benedictus [Exitale DJD Hack]
|E Nomine
|Lord’s Prayer [DJD Hack]
|Prodigy
|Breathe
|Crystal Method & Filter
|Trip Like I Do
|Rob Zombie
|Living Dead Girl
|KMFDM
|Anarchy [Clean]
|Hate Dept
|Release It
|Fischerspooner
|Emerge
|Marilyn Manson
|The Dope Show
|Gravity Kills
|Personal Jesus
|Depeche Mode
|It’s No Good
|The Chameleons UK
|Swamp Thing
