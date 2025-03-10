Color Theory Episode 5: March 9th, 2025

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below!

And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, February 9th at 8pm, as the show settles into its every other week schedule!

HOUR 1

Track Artist Rain Upon My Skin (Original Mix) Saive, Kleiber Nimbus (Original Mix) Dimel de Silva Stairs (Original Mix) Jiggler Miss You feat. GG Magree (Seven Lions and Gem & Tauri Extended Mix) Seven Lions, GG Magree Sun Is Dark (Extended Mix) Mike Konstanty Underwater (Original Mix) Le Youth Underwater (Leossa Remix) Le Youth Shades (Extended Mix) Andrew Rayel Downfall Pretty Pink Feat. Jyll Raining (Late Night Alumni Redux Mix) Kaskade, Adam K feat. Sunsun Ravenwaves (Original Mix) La Fleur Cosmovision feat. Ravid (Extended Mix) ANNA, Ravid Omen in the Rain (Chris Giuliano Extended Remix) Myon, Alissa Feudo Massive (Extended Mix) Omnia Bias 2.0 vs Let’s Go Back Celebrate The Rain (Original Mix) Sidney Samson & Eva Simons

HOUR 2