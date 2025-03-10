Color TheoryPlaylistsSpecialty Shows

Color Theory Episode 5: March 9th, 2025

Harmony Soleil
March 10, 2025
Promotional banner for 'Afterglow with Madeon: Color Theory' event. Features vibrant, colorful graphics with a luminous holographic sphere and date 'March 9, 2025'.

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below!

And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, February 9th at 8pm, as the show settles into its every other week schedule!

HOUR 1

Track Artist
Rain Upon My Skin (Original Mix) Saive, Kleiber
Nimbus (Original Mix) Dimel de Silva
Stairs (Original Mix) Jiggler
Miss You feat. GG Magree (Seven Lions and Gem & Tauri Extended Mix) Seven Lions, GG Magree
Sun Is Dark (Extended Mix) Mike Konstanty
Underwater (Original Mix) Le Youth
Underwater (Leossa Remix) Le Youth
Shades (Extended Mix) Andrew Rayel
Downfall Pretty Pink Feat. Jyll
Raining (Late Night Alumni Redux Mix) Kaskade, Adam K feat. Sunsun
Ravenwaves (Original Mix) La Fleur
Cosmovision feat. Ravid (Extended Mix) ANNA, Ravid
Omen in the Rain (Chris Giuliano Extended Remix) Myon, Alissa Feudo
Massive (Extended Mix) Omnia
Bias 2.0 vs Let’s Go Back
Celebrate The Rain (Original Mix) Sidney Samson & Eva Simons

HOUR 2

The Oath (Extended Mix) XiJaro & Pitch + Lumenwright
Junglerok (Extended Mix Dimibo
Breathe (Extended Mix) Daniel Kandi
Storm SHSTR, Moore Kismet
Falling NGHTMRE, Klaxx
Drowning feat. Akylla Excision
Floating (Original Mix) Adastra, Viligir
Drown The Sky feat. RØRY William Black
Black Rainbow (Original Mix) Abraxis
Rain Dance (Seth David Remix) Jaenga
Before You x Silence Seven Lions, Dia Frampton x Blanke, HALIENE
The Drop (Wooli Remix) Gammer
Silver Lining feat. Karra ARMNHMR
Running from The Rain with Danni Carra nøll
Rain Dance Muzz
Feel The Rain (Imza Remix) Notaker
Rainbow Funk Ahee x Probcause
Pouring Rain feat. Luxtides OBLVYN

