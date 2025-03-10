Color Theory Episode 5: March 9th, 2025

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below!
And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, February 9th at 8pm, as the show settles into its every other week schedule!
Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!
HOUR 1
|Track
|Artist
|Rain Upon My Skin (Original Mix)
|Saive, Kleiber
|Nimbus (Original Mix)
|Dimel de Silva
|Stairs (Original Mix)
|Jiggler
|Miss You feat. GG Magree (Seven Lions and Gem & Tauri Extended Mix)
|Seven Lions, GG Magree
|Sun Is Dark (Extended Mix)
|Mike Konstanty
|Underwater (Original Mix)
|Le Youth
|Underwater (Leossa Remix)
|Le Youth
|Shades (Extended Mix)
|Andrew Rayel
|Downfall
|Pretty Pink Feat. Jyll
|Raining (Late Night Alumni Redux Mix)
|Kaskade, Adam K feat. Sunsun
|Ravenwaves (Original Mix)
|La Fleur
|Cosmovision feat. Ravid (Extended Mix)
|ANNA, Ravid
|Omen in the Rain (Chris Giuliano Extended Remix)
|Myon, Alissa Feudo
|Massive (Extended Mix)
|Omnia
|Bias 2.0 vs Let’s Go Back
|Celebrate The Rain (Original Mix)
|Sidney Samson & Eva Simons
HOUR 2
|The Oath (Extended Mix)
|XiJaro & Pitch + Lumenwright
|Junglerok (Extended Mix
|Dimibo
|Breathe (Extended Mix)
|Daniel Kandi
|Storm
|SHSTR, Moore Kismet
|Falling
|NGHTMRE, Klaxx
|Drowning feat. Akylla
|Excision
|Floating (Original Mix)
|Adastra, Viligir
|Drown The Sky feat. RØRY
|William Black
|Black Rainbow (Original Mix)
|Abraxis
|Rain Dance (Seth David Remix)
|Jaenga
|Before You x Silence
|Seven Lions, Dia Frampton x Blanke, HALIENE
|The Drop (Wooli Remix)
|Gammer
|Silver Lining feat. Karra
|ARMNHMR
|Running from The Rain with Danni Carra
|nøll
|Rain Dance
|Muzz
|Feel The Rain (Imza Remix)
|Notaker
|Rainbow Funk
|Ahee x Probcause
|Pouring Rain feat. Luxtides
|OBLVYN
