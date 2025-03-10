On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge March 9, 2025

DJ Zuul
March 10, 2025
Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on  Facebook and Discord.

Zuul Hr 1
Artist Track Title
Sleepthief Eurydice (Ft. Jody Quine)
The Birthday Massacre Sleep Tonight
Encephalon Arrival
Purple Fog Side & NAPAVTAL Gods of Summer
Tommee Profitt In The End (Mellen Gi Remix)
Implant Get Out Of My Head
Monody Stand
Miss Teen America Savior
Soman 22
cosmic wildling implanted coercion – love is the cure
Jason Alacrity PAPER MONEY
Minuit Machine Party People
Death In Vegas While My Machines Gently Weep
exidy x mhls Anemoia
Zanias Follow the Body
Rohn – Lederman Steal The Light, remix by Noemi Aurora from Helalyn Flowers (Italy)
DJ Drew Hr 2
Artist Name(s) Track Name
DSTR Lucretia My Reflection – Alternative Version
Junkie XL, Lauren Rocket Cities In Dust
Suicide Commando Bind Torture Kill [UnExtended DJD Hack]
Suicide Commando Hellraiser [VNV DJD Hack]
And One Timekiller [DJD Hack]
And One Deutschmaschine [DJD Hack]
Das Ich Destillat [VNV DJD Hack]
Rammstein Du hast
Juno Reactor God Is God
Covenant Dead Stars
Depeche Mode Halo [RealEnd]
She Wants Revenge Out Of Control
New Order True Faith 94
DJ Paradigm Lost Hr 3
Artist Track Title
Pixel Grip Dancing on Your Grave (Clean)
DEAD LIGHTS Take (Extended Version)
Sierra Gone
em—eff Leave Tomorrow
Night Club Pray
Matte Blvck, Phil Gonzo House of Serpents (Trust in Lust) (Mix)
Echoberyl Doll Heart
Torul Just Go
Studio-X Vs. Simon Carter Lonely (feat. Trix)
ee:man Hold on Hope
Slighter BloodSpill (Hematic mix by Y-Luk-O)
Downwell Relative Strangers
Brixx Metamorphosis ft. Black Dahlia (Λ / Π remix)
Punshukunshu Run
Spankthenun Escape The Maschine (DIVERJE Remix)

ontheedge@c895.org

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

