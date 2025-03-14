FeaturedSpecialty ShowsThe Vortex

The Vortex – March 15th, 2025

Harmony Soleil
March 14, 2025
1 min read
Promotional poster for 'The Vortex' underground dance music event featuring DJ Pezzner, scheduled for March 15, 2025. The poster has a visually striking design with wavy black and white lines in the background and central image of the DJ peeking through with one hand on their head.
This Saturday the Vortex is bringing you three hours in the mix with Pezzner & Derrick Deep from 9pm until midnight!
 
This week will explore the sounds of progressive house and breakbeats for three big hours going into Sunday morning! You can listen here in the Puget Sound at 89.5fm and stream the show from anywhere at c895.org or on our free app! Catch last weeks episode here!
 
Remember that you can listen to the show On Demand for two weeks after it airs!
Saturday March 15th, 2025
Hour 1 – Deep House (Pezzner)
Hour 2 – Deep House (Derrick Deep)
Hour 3 – Tech House (Derrick Deep)
Promotional graphic for "The Vortex," an underground dance music event every Saturday from 9 PM to 12 AM, featuring genres like Deep House, Techno, and others. The event on March 15th, 2025, includes performances by Hunt & Gather at C89.5FM, details shown with artistic illustrations of sound waves, cherry blossoms, and a city skyline. Visit c895.org for more info.

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Promotional banner for FOUNDATION: Open Radius event in Vancouver on May 17 and 18, featuring artists like John Summit, Sara Landry, and more. Visit foundations series.house for details.
FeaturedFestival

Win Your Way Into Foundation Open.Radius!

GIVEAWAY ALERT   This spring c895 is partnering with Foundation Series to send you and a friend north of the boarder to Vancouver BC for a weekend of big house vibes on the PNE Grounds for Foundation v.13.0 Open.Radius on May 17th and 18th! The...

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Black lanyard with c89.5 vintage logos all over it.
mug with many different logos from 54 years of c89.5's history.
A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
Steel License Plate Frame
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Follow C89.5

Menu