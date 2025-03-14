The Vortex – March 15th, 2025

This Saturday the Vortex is bringing you three hours in the mix with Pezzner & Derrick Deep from 9pm until midnight!
This week will explore the sounds of progressive house and breakbeats for three big hours going into Sunday morning! You can listen here in the Puget Sound at 89.5fm and stream the show from anywhere at c895.org or on our free app! Catch last weeks episode here!
Remember that you can listen to the show On Demand for two weeks after it airs!
Saturday March 15th, 2025
Hour 1 – Deep House (Pezzner)
Hour 2 – Deep House (Derrick Deep)
Hour 3 – Tech House (Derrick Deep)
