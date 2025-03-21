The Vortex

The Vortex – March 22nd, 2025

Harmony Soleil
March 21, 2025
1 min read
Promotional poster for "The Vortex" underground dance music event featuring DJ Sean Wood playing at a console, event scheduled for March 22, 2025. The design includes a vibrant purple and blue color scheme with text and decorative elements reflecting the theme of electronic, house, and techno music.
This Saturday the Vortex is bringing you three hours in the mix with Sean Wood & Derrick Deep from 9pm until midnight!
 
This week will explore the sounds of progressive house and breakbeats for three big hours going into Sunday morning! You can listen here in the Puget Sound at 89.5fm and stream the show from anywhere at c895.org or on our free app! Catch last weeks episode here!
 
Remember that you can listen to the show On Demand for two weeks after it airs!
Saturday March 15th, 2025
Hour 1 – Deep House (Sean Wood)
Hour 2 – Deep House (Derrick Deep)
Hour 3 – Tech House (Derrick Deep)
Event flyer for "The Vortex," focusing on underground dance music, scheduled for Saturday, March 22nd, 2025, in Seattle, Washington. Features DJ sets by Getsu and Horick, and mentions C89.5FM radio station. The design includes urban and music-related graphics with a dark background and stylized text.

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

