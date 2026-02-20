Specialty ShowsThe Vortex

The Vortex – Saturday February 21st, 2026

Harmony Soleil
February 20, 2026
Poster for "The Vortex" event on C89.5 FM, featuring artists Konifer and Derrick Deep. The event occurs every Saturday from 9 PM to 12 AM. The design includes a colorful, abstract background with a floral motif and information about the radio station. Event date: February 21, 2026, with additional text "Not the Only Universe" and "by Wroomo Records."
This Saturday the Vortex is bringing you three hours in the mix with the monthly Not The Only Universe take over happening with Konifer in the mix for the first hour, followed by Derrick Deep taking over for the rest of the show.
 
Catch it all across three big hours going into Sunday morning! You can listen here in the Puget Sound at 89.5fm and stream the show from anywhere at c895.org or on our free app! Catch last weeks episode here!
 
Remember that you can listen to the show On Demand for two weeks after it airs!
Hour 1 – Not The Only the Universe – Konifer
Hour 2 & 3 – Derrick Deep
Promotional artwork for 'The Vortex C89.5 FM' radio show hosted by Derrick Deep. Features an astronaut walking on a rocky terrain, carrying a briefcase with a swirling colorful galaxy above and a vinyl record and record player in the foreground.

