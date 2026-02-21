The Lockdown Playlist 2-21-26

Every Saturday night at 1am, we are in the mix with the Lockdown in the mix with Justin Dohman! This week’s show features brand new tracks from Ewan McVicar, Armand Van Helden, Mark Knight & D. Ramirez.

Catch the show on demand for the next two weeks here!

And the full playlist is below…

Ewan McVicar – Share The House [Extended] [Robots & Humans] Armand Van Helden, Mark Knight, D. Ramirez – You [Extended Mix] [Toolroom] DJ Fudge – Carry Us Away [Extended Mix] [Fool’s Paradise] Chapter & Verse – Can’t Get Enough [Extended Mix] [ATOM.] Eelke Kleijn x Tube & Berger – Beg You [Extended Mix] (feat. Leo Wood) [Armada] John Alto – What I Feel [Extended Mix] [ØTLA] MK & Illyus Barrientos – Never Let You Go [Extended] [Columbia] Kaskade & CID – Vision Blurred [Extended Mix] (feat. Anabel Englund) [Experts Only] Roger Sanchez – Come My Way [Original Mix] [Stealth] Rivo & CLOVES – Forever Till The End [Extended] [Disorder] Don Diablo & Pink Sweat$ – 5 Minutes [Extended Mix] [HEXAGON] Oliver Cricket, Talking Body, Julien Fade – Waters [Extended Mix] (feat. Rue More) [Enhanced] Ultra Naté & Richard Bahericz – Give Love [Extended] [Signatune] Yes Boone – All I Really Want [Riva Starr Extended Remix] [TMRW] Matt Sassari, Jack Back – Crazy [Extended Mix] (feat. Amira Eldine) [Cr2] The Archer & Romy Dya – Never Hurt Me [Original Mix] [There Is A Light Nova]