Color Theory Episode 30: February 22nd, 2026

This week episode 30 of Color Theory started high-energy in Hour 1 and chill out in Hour 2. The show featured music from Lane 8, Moore Kismet, Dia Frampton, LEVEL UP, Sultan + Shepard, Ninajirachi, RUNN, Softest Hard, and many more.

Favorite color (hour 1 this time): Best Of Me (ft Dia Frampton) – Virtual Riot, Blanke
Favorite pastel (hour 2 this time): Facing The Wall (feat Zhuli) – EMBRZ & Zhuli

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below! You can support the show this week by donating at c895.org!

A DJ performs at a nightclub, surrounded by colorful lighting and an engaged crowd, enhancing the lively atmosphere.And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, January 25th, 2026 at 8pm, as the show is on its every other week schedule, rotating at 8pm with our newest show Sub 49 Radio!

Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!

 

 

 

 

 

 

HOUR 1

Track and Artist Notes
Overflow – T & Sugah & Nu-La
Silence (Dimension Remix) by John Summit – Delerium and Sarah McLachlan
Insomnia – Ace Aura
Shadow Away – Au5
The Crossroads – Zingara
Trust Fall – KAIVON x LSDREAM ft Gayle Fuller
The Medium – Zingara and LEVEL UP
Crash – Jason Ross and Lin Was Here
Touch The Sky – Somna, Alan Fullmer, RUNN
Awake (feat Dia Frampton) – MitiS
Stormy Eyes (feat Heather Sommer) – ARMNHMR
Best Of Me (ft Dia Frampton) – Virtual Riot, Blanke fav color
Keepsake – Somna, Rodi Style
Southern Skies (Radio Edit) – UNDEFYND & Second Road & Casey Cook
Children Of The Horizon (UPLIFT) – Steve Allen

HOUR 2

Moonlight – 12th Planet
3AM – Softest Hard
PLEASURE – Moore Kismet
DOPAMINE HIT – SAYMYNAME
Falling (Original Mix) – Avenia With The Winds
Together As One – Mofasa
All I Am – Ninajirachi
Closer To You (CoFi Remix) – Emerge, Sally Oh
Sweet Escape – Hyperbits & Gabriel Eli
I Will Follow – LTN
Past Life – Discognition
Only You – Matt Fax & Lovlee
Disappear – Lane 8, Sultan + Shepard & sadHAPPY
Facing The Wall (feat Zhuli) – EMBRZ & Zhuli fav pastel
Close To You – Nicky Elisabeth

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

