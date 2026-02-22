Color Theory Episode 30: February 22nd, 2026

This week episode 30 of Color Theory started high-energy in Hour 1 and chill out in Hour 2. The show featured music from Lane 8, Moore Kismet, Dia Frampton, LEVEL UP, Sultan + Shepard, Ninajirachi, RUNN, Softest Hard, and many more.

Favorite color (hour 1 this time): Best Of Me (ft Dia Frampton) – Virtual Riot, Blanke Favorite pastel (hour 2 this time): Facing The Wall (feat Zhuli) – EMBRZ & Zhuli

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below! You can support the show this week by donating at c895.org!

And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, January 25th, 2026 at 8pm, as the show is on its every other week schedule, rotating at 8pm with our newest show Sub 49 Radio!

Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!

HOUR 1

Track and Artist Notes Overflow – T & Sugah & Nu-La Silence (Dimension Remix) by John Summit – Delerium and Sarah McLachlan Insomnia – Ace Aura Shadow Away – Au5 The Crossroads – Zingara Trust Fall – KAIVON x LSDREAM ft Gayle Fuller The Medium – Zingara and LEVEL UP Crash – Jason Ross and Lin Was Here Touch The Sky – Somna, Alan Fullmer, RUNN Awake (feat Dia Frampton) – MitiS Stormy Eyes (feat Heather Sommer) – ARMNHMR Best Of Me (ft Dia Frampton) – Virtual Riot, Blanke fav color Keepsake – Somna, Rodi Style Southern Skies (Radio Edit) – UNDEFYND & Second Road & Casey Cook Children Of The Horizon (UPLIFT) – Steve Allen

HOUR 2

Moonlight – 12th Planet 3AM – Softest Hard PLEASURE – Moore Kismet DOPAMINE HIT – SAYMYNAME Falling (Original Mix) – Avenia With The Winds Together As One – Mofasa All I Am – Ninajirachi Closer To You (CoFi Remix) – Emerge, Sally Oh Sweet Escape – Hyperbits & Gabriel Eli I Will Follow – LTN Past Life – Discognition Only You – Matt Fax & Lovlee Disappear – Lane 8, Sultan + Shepard & sadHAPPY Facing The Wall (feat Zhuli) – EMBRZ & Zhuli fav pastel Close To You – Nicky Elisabeth

