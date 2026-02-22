Color Theory Episode 30: February 22nd, 2026

This week episode 30 of Color Theory started high-energy in Hour 1 and chill out in Hour 2. The show featured music from Lane 8, Moore Kismet, Dia Frampton, LEVEL UP, Sultan + Shepard, Ninajirachi, RUNN, Softest Hard, and many more.
Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below! You can support the show this week by donating at c895.org!
And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, January 25th, 2026 at 8pm, as the show is on its every other week schedule, rotating at 8pm with our newest show Sub 49 Radio!
Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!
HOUR 1
|Track and Artist
|Notes
|Overflow – T & Sugah & Nu-La
|Silence (Dimension Remix) by John Summit – Delerium and Sarah McLachlan
|Insomnia – Ace Aura
|Shadow Away – Au5
|The Crossroads – Zingara
|Trust Fall – KAIVON x LSDREAM ft Gayle Fuller
|The Medium – Zingara and LEVEL UP
|Crash – Jason Ross and Lin Was Here
|Touch The Sky – Somna, Alan Fullmer, RUNN
|Awake (feat Dia Frampton) – MitiS
|Stormy Eyes (feat Heather Sommer) – ARMNHMR
|Best Of Me (ft Dia Frampton) – Virtual Riot, Blanke
|fav color
|Keepsake – Somna, Rodi Style
|Southern Skies (Radio Edit) – UNDEFYND & Second Road & Casey Cook
|Children Of The Horizon (UPLIFT) – Steve Allen
HOUR 2
|Moonlight – 12th Planet
|3AM – Softest Hard
|PLEASURE – Moore Kismet
|DOPAMINE HIT – SAYMYNAME
|Falling (Original Mix) – Avenia With The Winds
|Together As One – Mofasa
|All I Am – Ninajirachi
|Closer To You (CoFi Remix) – Emerge, Sally Oh
|Sweet Escape – Hyperbits & Gabriel Eli
|I Will Follow – LTN
|Past Life – Discognition
|Only You – Matt Fax & Lovlee
|Disappear – Lane 8, Sultan + Shepard & sadHAPPY
|Facing The Wall (feat Zhuli) – EMBRZ & Zhuli
|fav pastel
|Close To You – Nicky Elisabeth
